Read full article on original website
Related
What Is Going With Leftwoods In Amarillo And These Odd Messages?
Update: I heard back from Leftwoods, and they said "We ARE Open." Good news. They're open 3PM to 2AM seven days a week. You hate to see it. Spend your money there or not, it's never good to see a local business going through it. By it, I mean a bad time. It looks like that's what is happening.
Myhighplains.com
Clint Black, Wife & Daughter Performing in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Legendary Country music artist Clint Black is on the road and performing in Amarillo with the Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour on January 28th. This concert is happening at the Amarillo Civic Center starting at 7:30 p.m., you can purchase tickets here. Clint Black got...
KFDA
Amarillo resident wins smile makeover from Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has gifted an Amarillo resident with a new smile. Alice Harris received a free surgery from AOMS to replace her missing and broken teeth. She received the surgery after she applied to AOMS’ sixth annual Smile Again Program. AOMS says the...
wbap.com
Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas
Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
What is with the Weird and Cryptic Billboards I See in Amarillo?
I notice the billboards I see around Amarillo. Some people think they are outdated and an ineffective way to advertise. I disagree. Again, I pay attention to them. Maybe it's because that was part of my job at a company I used to work for. I mean I dealt with...
KFDA
SNAP recipients in the Panhandle will see a drastic change in benefits come March
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been receiving emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP or food stamps. Those using these benefits will soon see a drastic change in their benefits. In March, all benefits will return to normal...
KFDA
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Wednesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business delays for Wednesday:. DPS...
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
Cellphone ignites, starts Tuesday night fire in northwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a fire that occurred late Tuesday night on South Florida Street, which officials said was caused by a chain of battery packs that were being used to charge a cellphone. According to the department, crews responded to the 800 block of South Florida at […]
RM 1061 at FM 2381 has reopened after ‘major accident’
Update 11:22 a.m. Officials with TxDOT said RM 1061 has reopened after Friday morning’s “major accident,” as of 11:04 a.m. Update: 10:35 a.m. Officials with TxDOT said that RM 1061 traffic is being detoured up to the Loop. Officials stressed that FM 2381 is closed at Ana Legacy Road for southbound traffic. Officials expect the […]
Bringing in the New, Wendy’s is Closing in Canyon
Don't you love it when a city gets new things? Canyon is getting something new but from something old. Last year, the Wendy's on Western was torn down. The building was demolished. it was a shock to see something that had been there for decades gone. However, something new is rising from the ashes, and that is a new Wendy's.
KFDA
2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Tascosa Road north of Loop 335
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are injured after a head-on collision Friday morning. Potter County officials say they received a call around 8:24 a.m. for a crash on FM 2381 in the area of Tascosa Road north of Loop 335. The two vehicles collided head-on. One person was taken...
1 dead, 1 arrested after fatal wreck in Moore County
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead and another was arrested after a fatal wreck Wednesday on FM 119, eight miles northeast of Dumas. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that on Jan. 25, two vehicles were involved in a wreck that led to the death of Shawna Granillo, 47, of Sunray. […]
The Story of a Star Wars Star Whose Car Broke Down In Amarillo
Would you believe it if I told you that one of Hollywood's biggest stars actually spent a short time in Amarillo before making it onto the big screen?. If you haven't seen any of his work I highly recommend that you do so as soon as you finish reading this. Some of his works include but are not limited to Marriage Story, House of Gucchi, Lincoln, Silence, and most notably, the most recent Star Wars trilogies.
Myhighplains.com
Amarillo Police Looking to Recruit More Women to Department
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Police Department is inviting women out to a recruiting event to find out if working for the department is something they want to do. This event is on January 28th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art. There will...
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for burglary of a habitation and tampering with evidence
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for burglary of a habitation and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair. According to the release, 32-year-old Nielsen Ray Connor is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of burglary of a habitation and one count of tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair.
KFDA
Crews respond to late night structure fire near SW 8th Ave and S. Florida St
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire last night near SW 8th Ave and S Florida St. According to the report, at around midnight the Amarillo Fire Department was called near SW 8th Ave and S Florida St on reports of a structure fire.
Local Amarillo Homeless Man is Quite the Impressive Artist
Amarillo really is a kind city. We really do have compassion. When we see people that really need help we open up our hearts and sometimes our wallets Helping is what we do best. Do You Know About Jimmy?. If you have ever driven down the access road off I40...
abc7amarillo.com
Arctic airmass brings bone chilling cold temperatures next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Gradual warming is expected as we near the weekend for the High Plains region. Highs on Friday will reach for the upper 40s and low 50s. Saturday will be seasonal with highs in the low 50s. But an arctic front arrives Saturday afternoon, bringing bone...
It’s Finally Time to Soar at Amarillo’s Urban Air Adventure Park
You've waited a long time for some adventure and now you're going to get it!. Last January we told you about a new adventure park coming to Amarillo. It was called Urban Adventure Air Park. The crazy thing about this new adventure park was they were building it at Westgate Mall.
Comments / 0