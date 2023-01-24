ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumas, TX

Myhighplains.com

Clint Black, Wife & Daughter Performing in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Legendary Country music artist Clint Black is on the road and performing in Amarillo with the Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour on January 28th. This concert is happening at the Amarillo Civic Center starting at 7:30 p.m., you can purchase tickets here. Clint Black got...
AMARILLO, TX
wbap.com

Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
TEXAS STATE
KFDA

School and business closings and delays for Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Wednesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business delays for Wednesday:. DPS...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Bringing in the New, Wendy’s is Closing in Canyon

Don't you love it when a city gets new things? Canyon is getting something new but from something old. Last year, the Wendy's on Western was torn down. The building was demolished. it was a shock to see something that had been there for decades gone. However, something new is rising from the ashes, and that is a new Wendy's.
CANYON, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Story of a Star Wars Star Whose Car Broke Down In Amarillo

Would you believe it if I told you that one of Hollywood's biggest stars actually spent a short time in Amarillo before making it onto the big screen?. If you haven't seen any of his work I highly recommend that you do so as soon as you finish reading this. Some of his works include but are not limited to Marriage Story, House of Gucchi, Lincoln, Silence, and most notably, the most recent Star Wars trilogies.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Amarillo Police Looking to Recruit More Women to Department

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Police Department is inviting women out to a recruiting event to find out if working for the department is something they want to do. This event is on January 28th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art. There will...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for burglary of a habitation and tampering with evidence

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for burglary of a habitation and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair. According to the release, 32-year-old Nielsen Ray Connor is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of burglary of a habitation and one count of tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Arctic airmass brings bone chilling cold temperatures next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Gradual warming is expected as we near the weekend for the High Plains region. Highs on Friday will reach for the upper 40s and low 50s. Saturday will be seasonal with highs in the low 50s. But an arctic front arrives Saturday afternoon, bringing bone...
CHILDRESS, TX

