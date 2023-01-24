Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Ohio Northern University kicking off Black History Month with blues concert
HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - February is Black History Month, and ONU is getting the month started early with a free blues concert. On Friday night, Ohio Northern University will be hosting several musicians to perform the show Wild Women Don't Have the Blues. There will be four female singers, and one of them has been performing the blues for almost eighty years. Jazz and gospel work will also be played, since both genres have roots in blues music.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Chamber names their Ambassador of the Year
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce named their Ambassador of the Year Friday morning. The honor goes to a chamber member that has put in extra time at events, work to get chamber membership renewals, and attend committee meetings. Points are earned and this year's top garner and ambassador of the year is Katy Page of Wingate by Wyndham Downtown Lima. She says for her it just makes sense to get involved.
Sidney Daily News
Shelby Co. Fair Queen places third in Ohio Fairs’ Queen Pageant
ANNA — Madison Jeffries, 18, of Anna, was crowned the 2022 Shelby County Fair Queen and went on to place third in the Ohio Fair Managers Association (OFMA) Ohio Fairs’ Queens Pageant between Jan. 9 and 12. Jeffries is a 2022 graduate of Anna High School and is...
hometownstations.com
Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce hopes to continue to grow in 2023
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The breakfast gives the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce a chance to highlight what they accomplished with their membership in 2022 and a look into 2023. Chamber president and CEO Jed Metzger says they have built upon meeting the needs of the membership with new...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Union County Fairgrounds Receive Donation From Local Dealership
MARYSVILLE – A familiar scene cascades amidst the panoramic view of the Union County Fairgrounds: charismatic barns, heavily-worn footpaths and an energetic nostalgia that arises from generations of wistful memories. Tucked seamlessly within the familiarity of this backdrop, though, appears a shiny, blue machine; a 2023 New Holland tractor...
hometownstations.com
Kids who got that 3-day weekend head out to Ferguson Reservoir for some sledding
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Many of our local schools cancelled for snow, and some kids kickstarted their three-day weekend with some sledding. Despite the high winds and cold temperatures, the Ferguson Reservoir was filled with kids enjoying their day off in the snow. Some parents waited in their warm cars, but these youngsters weren't bothered at all by falling down in the snow over and over. They were excited to finally be able to sled this winter since our last winter storm was too cold to play outside.
hometownstations.com
Employers adjusting for the times was the topic at Allen County Chamber's breakfast
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Everybody knows that it's an "employee's market" when it comes to jobs right now, but should employers give up their standards when hiring?. Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce members heard this morning that times have changed and businesses may want to tweak their policies and benefits to attract and retain employees. With the effects of the pandemic and the retirement of the baby boomers, there are fewer people in the workforce. This has given employees options that they are not afraid to use.
Snow day good for business after weather-related challenges at Mad River Mountain
LOGAN COUNTY — Mad River Mountain in Logan County is celebrating it’s 60th year this year, but the lack of snow this season has wiped out the ability to hit the slopes for many people. Despite the lack of snow from Mother Nature this season, snowmakers at Mad...
hometownstations.com
Christine Steinke has her trial date set for May
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - A trial date has been scheduled for a former Wapakoneta employee that allegedly stole thousands of dollars from the city. 48-year-old Christine Steinke, a former clerk of the Wapakoneta Utilities Department, was charged by the Ohio Attorney General and Auglaize County Prosecutor on thirteen counts of tampering with records and two counts of theft in office. She signed a speedy trial waiver and the court set a trial for May.
hometownstations.com
Grant from "Choose Ohio First" to help ONU with STEM student recruitment and retention
ADA, OH (WLIO) - Grant money will go towards scholarships to help with student retention at Ohio Northern University. ONU has received a $952,000 grant called "Choose Ohio First" which focuses on STEM student recruitment and retention. The scholarships will aim to also address skilled labor shortages in the STEM field, specifically in the state of Ohio. School officials say that the money will help students get the education they are looking for locally.
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 20-25
Walter Brown, 58, of Lima, found guilty of driving under suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of driving under suspension-operating a vehicle while intoxicated suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 170 days suspended. $250 fine. Gregorio T. Gonzales Jr., 50, of Lima, found guilty of...
hometownstations.com
Allen County Public Health warns of impersonating scam phone call
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Public Health is warning the public about a robocall that appears is coming from their agency. The health department says people have been getting automatic phone calls saying that it is from Allen County Public Health, but they are not. The electronic message talks about personal health matters and ask the recipient to follow up with the health department. Allen Public Health says they do not use automated systems to talk about personal health matters and they also do not disclose personal health information through automatic messages, including robocalls or voicemails. If you do not trust a message saying that they are Allen County Public Health, you are asked to call their office to confirm.
hometownstations.com
City of Lima hopes to diversify who they do contracts with and inviting businesses to mowing expo
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima continues their work to diversify the businesses they do business with. The Department of Workforce and Small Business Development is encouraging small, minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses to attend an open house next Wednesday to learn how they can get contract work with the City of Lima. While it is labeled a "Mowing Expo", it will offer resources for these types of entrepreneurs to learn what is needed to get work awarded to them.
hometownstations.com
Lima to have 12 Flock Cameras installed throughout the city
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - New pieces of technology will soon help the Lima Police Department improve overall safety for residents. The City of Lima has entered into a two-year contract with Flock Safety Group out of Atlanta, Georgia, for a little over $64,000 to install twelve cameras throughout the city. The cameras will have automatic license plate detection technology to identify people with warrants out for their arrest or to aid in other investigations in tracking down a criminal. The system will also allow police to track down Amber Alert victims, as well as individuals with dementia. The move for the cameras was done in order to improve peace of mind in the city.
hometownstations.com
41-year-old man arrested for threatening Van Wert police officers
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A Van Wert man was arrested for making threatening statements to police officers. According to the Van Wert County Sheriff, 41-year-old Jamal Pirani has been charged with making a terroristic threat a felony of the third degree. Deputies investigated threatening statements that Pirani made to Van Wert police officers. The deputies found him at a Van Wert business and took him into custody. It is unknown the nature of the threats that he allegedly made. Pirani was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, where he is being held until he is arraigned.
hometownstations.com
Pegasus Specialty Vehicles LLC will be building a facility at Gateway Commerce Park
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - They are building the future of "student transport" and they will be doing it right here in Allen County. Pegasus Specialty Vehicles LLC will be building a $220,000 facility off of Jay Begg Parkway at Gateway Commerce Park. Today, Allen County commissioners were the last to approve a 10-year 95% tax abatement on the new construction for the school and shuttle bus company. Pegasus is investing 30 million dollars into the project to build electric and hydrogen-powered buses.
wvxu.org
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
tippnews.com
Best Pizza Spots in Miami County
Who doesn’t love pizza? The cheese, the sauce, the crust, any topping you want, it’s a favorite of many. Check out some of the best places to get pizza here in Miami County!. Tipp City Pizza, Tipp City. Now open in downtown Tipp City, Tipp City Pizza has...
hometownstations.com
Kenneth Cobb's re-trial moved to June 2023
A re-trial date has been set for a Lima man charged in a 2019 shooting that left one person dead. Kenneth Cobb had won his appeal for a re-trial by the Ohio Supreme Court last year. Cobb's original re-trial was set for February 27th. That has now changed and his new trial has been set for June. He was previously found not guilty of a 2019 murder but was sentenced to fourteen years in prison for felonious assault with a gun and having a weapon under disability.
