Demonettes win Texas State 5A Dual Championships, Berkley Funderburg named Outstanding Wrestler

You’re A Gamer? Amarillo Now Has A Place For You To Play.
When I was growing up, the excitement of getting out and playing with my friends after school is what I lived for. We'd run in the house, grab a quick snack, then head outside to get into whatever it was that day. A lot of times it was heading to...
abc7amarillo.com
Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
Texas One Step Closer To Easier Access To Its Only BLM Land
Not too long ago, I learned about the Cross Bar SRMA. If you're unaware, the only BLM public land in the entire state of Texas, is just north of Amarillo. While it is, somewhat, accessible it feels like something incredibly special that many don't have access to. And they should.
The Story of a Star Wars Star Whose Car Broke Down In Amarillo
Would you believe it if I told you that one of Hollywood's biggest stars actually spent a short time in Amarillo before making it onto the big screen?. If you haven't seen any of his work I highly recommend that you do so as soon as you finish reading this. Some of his works include but are not limited to Marriage Story, House of Gucchi, Lincoln, Silence, and most notably, the most recent Star Wars trilogies.
99th Amarillo Police Academy graduates Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it has graduated its 99th class Friday, adding five APD officers and two Potter County Deputies to law enforcement. APD said the graduating class and the 100th class of the APA were joined by city officials including Mayor Ginger Nelson on the traditional cadre run […]
wbap.com
Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas
Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
southforktines.com
Amarillo by morning, noon or night
Miss Trixie and I had a little adventure this past week as we had to go to Amarillo, Texas, due to a family illness. Her father, who goes by the name Shot, had to have open heart surgery while passing through the Texas panhandle and made a detour into no man's land to get it.
Myhighplains.com
Amarillo Police Looking to Recruit More Women to Department
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Police Department is inviting women out to a recruiting event to find out if working for the department is something they want to do. This event is on January 28th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art. There will...
KFDA
2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Tascosa Road north of Loop 335
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are injured after a head-on collision Friday morning. Potter County officials say they received a call around 8:24 a.m. for a crash on FM 2381 in the area of Tascosa Road north of Loop 335. The two vehicles collided head-on. One person was taken...
Myhighplains.com
Clint Black, Wife & Daughter Performing in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Legendary Country music artist Clint Black is on the road and performing in Amarillo with the Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour on January 28th. This concert is happening at the Amarillo Civic Center starting at 7:30 p.m., you can purchase tickets here. Clint Black got...
Yahoo Sports
Amarillo receives substantial snowfall leading into Wednesday; weather closings
Amarillo and Texas Panhandle were among areas to receive sizeable amounts of snowfall Tuesday following a winter weather storm system passing through the area, with potential for more snow throughout the day leading into Wednesday. Officials warned travelers of the possibility for icy road conditions and weather being hazardous Wednesday morning.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Sherie Wood Files to Run for City Council Place 2
Amazon warehouse worker Sherie Wood has filed to run for Amarillo City Council Place 2. Wood announced her intention to run earlier this month with a Facebook post. In the post, she stated that she is "tired of seeing what's going on with our city and I'm sure everyone else is too." She further stated that she is "for change and definitely for the great people of our city of Amarillo" and that she feels it is "time to rejuvenate Amarillo rejuvenating the citizens."
Stopping On An On-Ramp? Here’s How You Enter The Highway Amarillo.
When it comes to driving in Texas, there can be a lot of frustrations. One thing we have a ton of is yield signs, and sometimes you've got two yield signs in the same place. One that comes to mind is the yield sign at Bell and I-40. As you turn right onto the frontage road, there's the overpass loop there that ALSO has a yield sign. You end up in a standoff as to who goes first.
Wanna Get Paid? Check Out These Amarillo Jobs With Great Salaries.
With so many jobs available in Amarillo right now, it shouldn't be overly challenging to find one. The biggest question we ask when it comes to a job is, "how much does it pay"?. We recently detailed the lowest-paying jobs in Amarillo, ones you should stay away from if you...
Bringing in the New, Wendy’s is Closing in Canyon
Don't you love it when a city gets new things? Canyon is getting something new but from something old. Last year, the Wendy's on Western was torn down. The building was demolished. it was a shock to see something that had been there for decades gone. However, something new is rising from the ashes, and that is a new Wendy's.
Winter snow storm reaches the Texas Panhandle, closes parks
Charge your phone, just in case.
abc7amarillo.com
Police: AISD school bus hit by car that ran stop sign, ends up in front yard of home
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo ISD school bus ended up in the front yard of a home after police said it was hit by a car that ran a stop sign. According to police, the driver of a Dodge Charger ran a stop sign at Arthur Street and northeast 11th Avenue and hit a school bus around 11:45 a.m.
1 dead, 1 arrested after fatal wreck in Moore County
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead and another was arrested after a fatal wreck Wednesday on FM 119, eight miles northeast of Dumas. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that on Jan. 25, two vehicles were involved in a wreck that led to the death of Shawna Granillo, 47, of Sunray. […]
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
It’s Finally Time to Soar at Amarillo’s Urban Air Adventure Park
You've waited a long time for some adventure and now you're going to get it!. Last January we told you about a new adventure park coming to Amarillo. It was called Urban Adventure Air Park. The crazy thing about this new adventure park was they were building it at Westgate Mall.
