Demonettes win Texas State 5A Dual Championships, Berkley Funderburg named Outstanding Wrestler

When it comes to driving in Texas, there can be a lot of frustrations. One thing we have a ton of is yield signs, and sometimes you've got two yield signs in the same place. One that comes to mind is the yield sign at Bell and I-40. As you turn right onto the frontage road, there's the overpass loop there that ALSO has a yield sign. You end up in a standoff as to who goes first.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO