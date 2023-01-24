Read full article on original website
WTHI
Terre Haute's newest transportation committee wants to hear from you
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new committee aims to make transportation better for people in and around Terre Haute. Terre Haute's new Transportation Advisory Committee plans to work with local transportation and human resource entities. The group will act as a guide and looks to understand how these services are working in the community.
WTHI
Residents feel life in Terre Haute is improving, according to recent census
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett held a City Update Thursday. At the event, the city laid out its goals to stop population decline and improve the personal income of its residents. The city also released its Community Census from Fall 2022. Data from the census...
Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club sports complex burglarized
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man is in jail following a break-in at the Boys and Girls Club sports complex Thursday morning. 37-year-old Matthew Bose of Terre Haute was arrested on the initial charges of burglary, criminal mischief, and resisting law enforcement. According to Terre Haute Police, officers responded to a burglary […]
WTHI
Federal prison announces upcoming hiring event
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex is looking to add more officers to its ranks. Positions are open for more than 34 correctional officers. The FCC is hosting a hiring event to help applicants create a resume and answer any questions about the job. Pay...
WTHI
Red Warrior Tactical in Marshall moves to a bigger location
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - If you're looking for self-defense gear, Red Warrior Tactical in Marshall, Illinois, has moved to a large location to meet more customer needs. Red Warrior Tactical celebrated the new location's grand opening in Marshall Friday. It offers equipment for law enforcement and emergency service workers. The...
WTHI
Local children enjoyed the snowy day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Although the snow slowed a few people down this morning, it didn't stop kids from enjoying the day! We caught up with some kids who were out taking advantage of their day off. Ryler and Amaya Pitts were at Deming Park in Terre Haute. They...
WTHI
Local park will receive some upgrades soon
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local art organization is wanting to bring more vibrancy to a Terre Haute park. Wabash Valley Art Spaces is looking to expand its outdoor sculpture collection. The art organization is responsible for a number of art installations throughout Terre Haute, including the Urban Flowers, the Spirit of Space, and the Max Ehrmann at the Crossroads sculptures all on Seventh Street.
Court Docs: Parents charged in Terre Haute infant death ruled a homicide
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A couple from Indianapolis are facing charges in Vigo County in relation to the death of a two-month-old later ruled a homicide. The charges stem from the events of August 22, 2022, when the couple reportedly called 911 reporting the baby was not breathing. The family had been staying at […]
Two Parke County dogs doing better, owner charged
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Parke County dogs are reportedly on the mend, and their original owner has been charged with cruelty to animals after deputies discovered them in need of shelter this week. Tuesday, just before the winter weather arrived to the area, Parke County deputies reported finding two dogs in need of […]
WTHI
Local restaurant reserves its entire dining room for the homeless community during winter weather
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute restaurant is doing its part to help people in need have a warm place to be. Taco Luv says they are open today, but the dining area is reserved for the homeless. According to a post on social media, people from the...
Vermilion Co. gets more money for courtroom upgrades
Vermilion County is getting more money to upgrade its courtrooms in Danville.
Family says missing Indiana airman fell to his death while hiking in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nevada – An Indiana airman who had been reported missing in Las Vegas earlier this week fell to his death, family members say. Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The Unionville native had been hiking in the Spring Mountain/Red […]
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
WTHI
Terre Haute man charged after allegedly breaking into Boys and Girls Club building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing charges after police say he broke into the Boys and Girls Club complex. Police arrested Matthew Bose, 37, early Thursday morning. Officers responded to an alarm at the Boys and Girls Club building on 8th Avenue. Police said they...
Cannabis supply intercepted on way to Vincennes University
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two men reportedly heading to Vincennes University to deal marijuana have been arrested while traveling through Vermillion County, the Sheriff says. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over after being clocked driving at speeds of 102 MPH in a 60 MPH zone of SR 63, […]
WTHI
Vigo Dodge is under new ownership
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley business is under new ownership. Dorsett Automotive has recently acquired the Vigo Dodge dealership on US Highway 41. The Dorsett family also owns the Hyundai, Mitsubishi, and Nissan dealership just two minutes away. Owners are now able to offer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep,...
WTHI
Clinton, Indiana phone lines, dispatch down. Here's what city officials say you can do in the meantime
CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Clinton dispatch and city hall lines are down. If you find yourself in an emergency, you'll want to call the Vermillion County sheriff's office. That number is 765-832-7785. If the emergency requires immediate attention, you'll want to call 911. The city hopes to have the phone...
vincennespbs.org
Local man sentenced in Vincennes shooting death
26-year-old Jacob Lacoste received a 20 year sentence from Knox Superior Jude Gara Lee. He pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last month which stemmed from a September 2019 shooting on Thunderhill Drive where 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach died from multiple gunshot wounds. Lacoste was at first charged...
Monroe County sees messy morning followed by fun afternoon
Monroe County spent most of Wednesday at an orange travel advisory, meaning people should only go out on the roads for emergencies or necessities.
WTHI
Two charged with neglect after baby's death
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are facing charges for neglect of a dependent resulting in death in Vigo County. It comes after the death of a baby last August. Their trial is set for March. According to court documents, Jalen Byrum and Alicia Pacheco came to Terre Haute...
