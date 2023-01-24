ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

Terre Haute's newest transportation committee wants to hear from you

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new committee aims to make transportation better for people in and around Terre Haute. Terre Haute's new Transportation Advisory Committee plans to work with local transportation and human resource entities. The group will act as a guide and looks to understand how these services are working in the community.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club sports complex burglarized

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man is in jail following a break-in at the Boys and Girls Club sports complex Thursday morning. 37-year-old Matthew Bose of Terre Haute was arrested on the initial charges of burglary, criminal mischief, and resisting law enforcement. According to Terre Haute Police, officers responded to a burglary […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Federal prison announces upcoming hiring event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex is looking to add more officers to its ranks. Positions are open for more than 34 correctional officers. The FCC is hosting a hiring event to help applicants create a resume and answer any questions about the job. Pay...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Red Warrior Tactical in Marshall moves to a bigger location

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - If you're looking for self-defense gear, Red Warrior Tactical in Marshall, Illinois, has moved to a large location to meet more customer needs. Red Warrior Tactical celebrated the new location's grand opening in Marshall Friday. It offers equipment for law enforcement and emergency service workers. The...
MARSHALL, IL
WTHI

Local children enjoyed the snowy day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Although the snow slowed a few people down this morning, it didn't stop kids from enjoying the day! We caught up with some kids who were out taking advantage of their day off. Ryler and Amaya Pitts were at Deming Park in Terre Haute. They...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Local park will receive some upgrades soon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local art organization is wanting to bring more vibrancy to a Terre Haute park. Wabash Valley Art Spaces is looking to expand its outdoor sculpture collection. The art organization is responsible for a number of art installations throughout Terre Haute, including the Urban Flowers, the Spirit of Space, and the Max Ehrmann at the Crossroads sculptures all on Seventh Street.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two Parke County dogs doing better, owner charged

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Parke County dogs are reportedly on the mend, and their original owner has been charged with cruelty to animals after deputies discovered them in need of shelter this week. Tuesday, just before the winter weather arrived to the area, Parke County deputies reported finding two dogs in need of […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Cannabis supply intercepted on way to Vincennes University

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two men reportedly heading to Vincennes University to deal marijuana have been arrested while traveling through Vermillion County, the Sheriff says. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over after being clocked driving at speeds of 102 MPH in a 60 MPH zone of SR 63, […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Vigo Dodge is under new ownership

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley business is under new ownership. Dorsett Automotive has recently acquired the Vigo Dodge dealership on US Highway 41. The Dorsett family also owns the Hyundai, Mitsubishi, and Nissan dealership just two minutes away. Owners are now able to offer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local man sentenced in Vincennes shooting death

26-year-old Jacob Lacoste received a 20 year sentence from Knox Superior Jude Gara Lee. He pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last month which stemmed from a September 2019 shooting on Thunderhill Drive where 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach died from multiple gunshot wounds. Lacoste was at first charged...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Two charged with neglect after baby's death

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are facing charges for neglect of a dependent resulting in death in Vigo County. It comes after the death of a baby last August. Their trial is set for March. According to court documents, Jalen Byrum and Alicia Pacheco came to Terre Haute...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

