suunews.net
SUU men’s basketball unleashes huge second half, downs Wolverines at home
The Southern Utah University men’s basketball team beat the visiting Utah Valley University Wolverines 79-67 in a huge Western Athletic Conference win. With the victory, the Thunderbirds improve to 15-7 on the season and 7-2 in WAC play. First half. Early on in the first half, it was a...
suunews.net
SUU men’s basketball looks to make five straight wins over Utah Valley
The Southern Utah University men’s basketball team is preparing for a pivotal conference and in-state rivalry game against the Utah Valley University Wolverines. Southern Utah enters Thursday’s Western Athletic Conference matchup with a 14-7 overall record and a 6-2 conference record. The Thunderbirds’ offensive control places them second...
890kdxu.com
Time To Give Southern Utah’s Refs A Break
Years ago I used to referee basketball and softball. I had taken an "Officiating Basketball" class in college -- it was a real class and was actually pretty tough. The tests were killer. But as part of that class, all students were required to referee a certain number of games,...
890kdxu.com
Gallery: St George, Utah Is Showing Off After Record Rain And Snowfall
With record rain and snowfall this January, the southern Utah landscapes are all clean and ready to be explored and photographed. Southern Utah does its fair share of showing off in the summer with all of the outdoor activities it has to offer. Plenty of bike paths, hiking trails, reservoirs and mountains to climb or rappel. But there is something else southern Utah has to offer. Mild temps and gorgeous views in the winter. It's something the snowbirds have know for years.
890kdxu.com
Gallery: Cedar City, Utah Is Showing Off After Record Year of Snow and Rainfall
Cedar City and the surrounding areas are no strangers to snow, but this January the amount of precipitation was hitting records. Snow, snow, then some freezing rain and more snow. In Utah, our ski resorts had the most snow of anywhere in the USA! Now that's some major snowfall. Brian Head Ski Resort opened earlier than it ever has, the weekend after Thanksgiving and I am sure they are elated to get all of the gorgeous powder. Most people take I15 and drive right on by Cedar city and surrounding cities headed to Las Vegas or California. There are definitely some hidden gems that you will miss completely if you don't stop and look or know where to find them. The Cedar City area is growing, but nothing like St George, and that is just the way the residents like it. Slow and easy. So just admire these photos from afar and maybe plan a trip to enjoy in person. But beware, you may fall in love when you get here.
890kdxu.com
SHOCKING: Southern Utah’s FIRST EVER “Gentleman’s Club!”
St. George has been a city for 161 years now, and NEVER BEFORE has there ever been a "Gentleman's Club" or "Strip Club." UNTIL NOW!. Multi-Millionaire, Jerry Atrick, of Palm Springs, California is bringing a unique nightlife experience to St. George: a 55+up Gentleman's Club/Strip Club: Droopyz. Now, the club...
890kdxu.com
FINALLY! A New Soda Shop Is Coming To Southern Utah!
As you drive around Southern Utah, you're probably wondering the same thing as me... Splash Drinks (Bluff Street) Splash Drinks (River Road) Pick Me Up Drinks (Hurricane) THAT'S IT! SERIOUSLY! ONLY 21! Can we PLEASE get some more?? WE NEED IT!. Well... THE WAIT IS ALMOST OVER! Introducing:. CHUGGERS DRINKS...
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – January 27, 2023
ST. GEORGE, UT – Jan. 27, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah, Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
suunews.net
SUU TDAA announces 2023-24 mainstage season
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Southern Utah University’s Department of Theatre, Dance, and Arts Administration announced the shows they will be producing during the 2023-2024 academic year. Students gathered in the auditorium, where a video made by Peter Sham announcing the season was shown. From Sep. 28 through Oct. 7,...
Watch: Drone captures rare phenomenon of reverse waterfall in Utah
A photographer captured a rare reverse waterfall in southwest Utah earlier this month.
ksl.com
Warrant issued for former youth treatment staff member in southern Utah
ST. GEORGE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a California woman accused of showing explicit pictures to girls at two youth treatment centers in southern Utah. Sierra Nicole Morley, 20, of Riverside, California, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with three counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.
A southern Utah mayor’s water warning: ‘We are running out’
The mayor of Ivins, Utah says Washington County and the St. George area, which gets its water from the Colorado River, needs to address unfettered growth and its impact on drought. Read more.
Obscure Utah pizza joint named among best in US
You'd be forgiven if you overlooked a unique Utah pizza joint that was just named among the very best in the U.S. It's no shock that many pass by without realizing what they missed.
AZFamily
College baseball player accused of killing javelina with a bat in Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a college baseball player is facing charges after hitting a javelina in the head with a baseball bat and killing it in Surprise last week. Police received a video of 20-year-old Roger Henry Alexander reportedly hitting the javelina in the head near Waddell Road and Bullard Avenue the night of Jan. 18. Court documents say the Snapchat video shows a car parked with its headlights on, blinding the javelina, when Alexander gets out. He then goes up to the wild animal and swings the bat full force at its head, knocking it over. The javelina begins seizing, and Alexander turns toward the camera smiling and laughing, court paperwork says. Police confirmed that the javelina died.
ABC 4
Intermountain Health Helps Bring Cutting-Edge Artificial Intelligence Technology Detecting Early Colon Cancer to Rural Utah Communities
Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4 UTAH) — Intermountain Healthcare is the first health system in Utah to use a new tool that utilizes artificial intelligence to aid doctors in detecting colorectal polyps in real-time during a colonoscopy to help patients fight colon cancer. This new technology, called GI Genius,...
890kdxu.com
NEW FREEWAY EXIT IN SOUTHERN UTAH!
IT'S COMING! It's been years in the works, but it's finally about to begin construction on the New I-15 "Exit 11" on Main Street in Washington. When announced, the public in Washington was LESS THAN THRILLED about the new Exit 11 headed their way. I can understand why, too. It's VERY CLOSE to homes. It's almost SMACK-DAB right in the middle of a neighborhood.
890kdxu.com
5 St. George Utah Restaurants We Wish Would Make A Comeback
Living in Saint George for 40 plus years, I have seen a lot of businesses come and go. I have fallen in love with a restaurants food not realizing that in just a few short weeks they would be closed. Here is a list of restaurants that used to be...
ksl.com
Driver going 130-170mph arrested in southern Utah
KANAB — A man who police say was recorded traveling 130 mph — and later claimed to be going as fast as 170 mph as he tried to get away — was arrested after Utah Highway Patrol troopers were able to successfully spike his tires. Jacob Zachary...
fox10phoenix.com
Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy
While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
ABC 15 News
MCSO locates missing couple out of Sun City West
SUN CITY WEST, AZ — UPDATE: Phillip and Sebastiana have been located. The couple was in a car crash and was located in a hospital. They are expected to survive their injuries. ——- Original story is below ————— A Silver Alert has been activated...
