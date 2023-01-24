Read full article on original website
bryancountypatriot.com
Frankie Lee Jones
Frankie Lee Jones was born on Sunday, January 31, 1943, in Durant, Okla., to Jesse Franklin Jones and Beulah Lee (Hardy) Jones. Frankie passed from this life on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Durant at the age of 79. Frankie was raised in Coleman, Okla., and attended Coleman Public Schools....
KTEN.com
Texas police keep tabs at traffic stops to ensure fair treatment
(KTEN) —Taking steps to keep police honest and unbiased, a Texas law requires that all departments conducting traffic stops file and report all stops before March 1 every year. "Expect an unbiased enforcement of the law," said Sherman police spokesperson Brett Mullen. "These processes kind of safeguard that, as...
bryancountypatriot.com
School closings (and those remaining open)
Snow came to Bryan County on Tuesday and the winter weather has affected the normal school routine. Here is a look at the county schools and their announcements as to what they are planning for Wednesday. ACHILLE] Wednesday will be a Virtual Day; back in class as usual on Thursday.
bryancountypatriot.com
ESRO is hiring
Welcome to the ESRO Food Group USA. We are seeking to hire motivated and self-driven individuals in our Madill, Okla. meat processing plant. Currently recruiting for Processing Room Associates – butchers, meat cutters, fabrication specialists. Great pay, excellent benefits, full-time positions, paid time off, sign-on bonus (for eight positions) and opportunity for advancement.
bryancountypatriot.com
Sidekick Marketing to host another Internship presentation
Attention Lake Texoma Area! It’s time for Round Two!. We were so pleased with how things turned out from the first presentation, we have decided to do another presentation. We have an exciting opportunity with a growing company at Sidekick Marketing here in Durant!. On Thursday, Jan. 26, we...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma troopers checking for distracted drivers
(KTEN) — "Don't text and drive" is a phrase you hear often to ensure safety on the roads, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is making a special emphasis on that to finish the month. "We want to not catch anyone driving distracted," said OHP Capt. Scott Hampton. "Unfortunately, as...
KXII.com
ODOT postpones plans to narrow Highway 75
COBERT, Okla. (KXII) -The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the construction on Highway 75 in Colbert will be postponed. ODOT said they had planned to temporarily arrow the highway to one lane in each direction so that crews could work on the highway and ramp construction in the area. They...
