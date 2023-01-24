ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, IA

Workforce Wednesdays provides opportunities for job seekers starting Feb. 1

By Christopher Braunschweig
Newton Daily News
 3 days ago
Newton Development Corporation presents Workforce Wednesday on Feb. 1. On the first Wednesday of every month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., job seekers can meet with employers in Newton about potential employment opportunities. (Provided by Newton Development Corporation)

Job seekers can meet with Newton businesses every first Wednesday of the month starting Feb. 1 for individual attention from employers currently hiring.

Newton Development Corporation calls the promotion Workforce Wednesdays. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., locals can meet with and seek employment from some of the top industry leaders in town. Five businesses are participating in the first event. All of which have openings for production jobs.

Manatt’s Inc., Maytag Dairy Farms, Newton Parts – Whirlpool and Van Maanen Electric, Inc. will be participating.

Other employers who wish to participate in the future may contact Newton Development Corporation Associate Director Tanya Michener by email at tanyam.ndc@gmail.com or by calling 641-787-8210.

“I am excited about our Newton companies having Workforce Wednesdays to invite job seekers into their businesses during regular times,” Michener said, noting there will be representatives from businesses at each site to meet with job seekers.

In a Jan. 16 press release announcing Workforce Wednesdays, Newton Development Corporation states the total number of unemployed Iowans remains lower than a year ago. Jasper County’s unemployment rate has remained at 3 percent since November 2022.

Engage Coworking in Legacy Plaza is also offering free coworking on Wednesdays.

Here is where you can find the businesses participating in the Workforce Wednesdays event on Feb. 1:

• Manatt’s, 3216 County Highway S-74 S.

• Maytag Dairy Farms, 2282 E. Eighth St. N.

• Van Maanen Electric, 500 Iowa Speedway Dr.

• Whirlpool, 1716 N. 19th Ave. E.

For those looking for a job outside the scope of Workforce Wednesdays, the Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a local job board on its website at www.experiencenewton.chambermaster.com/jobs/ that job seekers can check often.

