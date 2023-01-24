Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Decoding the Current State of Cary's Housing Market: Insights from Real-World ExamplesJames TulianoCary, NC
Unusual Facts About Raleigh You Never KnewTed RiversRaleigh, NC
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
goduke.com
Fifth-Ranked Blue Devils Prepped for ITA Kickoff Weekend
VCU (0-2) at #5 Duke (3-0) Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center * Durham, N.C. Wisconsin (2-1) vs. SMU (2-1) Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center * Durham, N.C. Live Stats l Live Video. Consolation Match. Sunday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m.
goduke.com
Women's Soccer Season Recap
DURHAM -- The Duke women's soccer team once again had another outstanding season in 2022 under the direction of head coach Robbie Church. GoDuke.com takes a look back at a record-breaking season that cumulated in Michelle Cooper winning the Hermann Trophy for the first time in program history. SCHOOL-RECORD SEASON.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Recruiting: Discussing 2024 five-star Jarin Stevenson’s unofficial visit to campus
Things have been extremely heated ever since UNC’s game against NC State last weekend, which is unfortunate because there was an important visitor in attendance. 2024 five-star prospect Jarin Stevenson made an unofficial visit to campus, which is fresh off of the heels of his visit to Duke earlier in the day.
goduke.com
Chris Pollard Joins SiriusXM ACC Baseball Preview Show
DURHAM – SiriusXM will air an Atlantic Coast Conference baseball preview show on Thursday, January 26 from 2-6 p.m., hosted by Roddy Jones and Dani Wexelman, featuring interviews with all 14 ACC head coaches and select student-athletes. The preview show will also be available on demand on the SXM App with clips on ACC and SiriusXM social media channels.
goduke.com
Coach Scheyer, Players Meet With Media Thursday
DURHAM - Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer along with graduate Ryan Young and junior Jeremy Roach met with media Thursday ahead of Duke's ACC road tilt at Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. HEAD COACH JON SCHEYER. On Dariq Whitehead's injury status:. "Dariq [Whitehead's] not going to play Saturday....
goduke.com
Blue Devils Head to Winston-Salem for ITA Kickoff Weekend
Duke vs. Middle Tennessee – Friday at 1 p.m. Duke vs. No. 10 Wake Forest/No. 23 Auburn – Saturday at 1 or 5 p.m. DURHAM – No. 19 Duke men's tennis heads to Winston-Salem, N.C., for the ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Wake Forest Tennis Center. The...
goduke.com
Duke Gears Up for Penn State National Open
DURHAM – Duke track and field travels to State College, Pa., this weekend as the Blue Devils gear up to take part in the Penn State National Open set for Jan. 27-28 at Indoor Multisport Facility and Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track. MEET INFORMATION/WHAT TO KNOW. The Duke women...
goduke.com
Press Conference Ahead of Georgia Tech Game to Air on ACC Network Extra
DURHAM – Head coach Jon Scheyer, along with graduate Ryan Young and junior Jeremy Roach, is set to meet with media members on Thursday afternoon ahead of Duke's game vs. Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. The press conference is scheduled to be streamed live on ACC Network Extra at 1:30 p.m. ET.
goduke.com
Duke Travels North for Eric Sollee Invitational
DURHAM – The Duke fencing team is set for its third weekend of the regular season Sunday at the Eric Sollee Invitational in Cambridge, Mass. Both the men and women are set to face off against Boston College, Brandeis, Brown, MIT and Haverford Sunday, beginning at 9 am in the Johnson Athletic Center.
goduke.com
Duke Travels to No. 18 North Carolina Friday
DURHAM - The No. NR/20 Duke swimming and diving program returns to action on Friday, January 27 at 5 p.m. as they travel across town to Chapel Hill, N.C., to face off against No. RV/18 North Carolina at the Koury Natatorium. The Blue Devils' men enter the meet at 2-3, 0-2 ACC, while the women bring a 4-1, 1-1 ACC record into Friday.
goduke.com
No. 16 Duke, No. 12 Virginia Tech to Clash Thursday Night
Fresh off a 62-50 win over Syracuse on Sunday, No. 16 Duke wraps a brief two-game homestand with another top-20 matchup, hosting No. 12/ 10 Virginia Tech on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m., live on ACC Network. Pam Ward and Brooke Weisbrod will call the action on ACC Network...
goduke.com
Cole Returns as Director of Volleyball Operations
DURHAM – Duke volleyball head coach Jolene Nagel and the program have announced the addition of former Duke standout and 2022 graduate Mackenzie Cole to the Blue Devil coaching staff. Cole will serve as the Director of Volleyball Operations for the 2023 season. "We are over the moon to...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: RJ Davis reminded us how tough the 2022-23 Tar Heels are
In the game of basketball, toughness can be seen in a variety of ways. Sometimes toughness is diving after loose balls in order to maintain possession. Sometimes toughness is being willing to hit a three-pointer with just seconds left in the game. And sometimes, toughness is literally taking an elbow in the face with 10.7 seconds left in the game so that your team can get to the free throw line and ice the game.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: The New York Times uses Carolina to discuss NIL
Before Carolina tipped off against Syracuse yesterday, The New York Times came out with an article talking about NIL in the NCAA. The focus of the piece: North Carolina athletics ($$$). Complete with a picture of Armando Bacot exiting his Carolina Blue Audi Q8 — which appears to be a...
goduke.com
Pink Game Reception Registration Now Open
DURHAM – Registration for the Pink Game reception is now open. Duke Women's Basketball's annual Pink Game takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2 p.m., when the Blue Devils take on Miami in historic Cameron Indoor Stadium. All survivors and those actively fighting breast cancer are encouraged...
James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class
Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
goduke.com
Remembering the Legendary Al Buehler
This story originally appeared in the 14.6 Issue of GoDuke the Magazine – January 2023. If you only think of Al Buehler as a track coach, then you would be missing out on the total man. One adjective cannot come close to describing the life and times of this...
dukebasketballreport.com
Bob Harris Was There For Us For Decades. In His Time Of Need, Let’s Be There For Him
Bob Harris was the Voice of the Blue Devils for 40 years. Until the admirable David Shumate took over when Harris retired, most of us had no idea of Duke football or basketball without him. This is the guy who made the memorable call when Christian Laettner broke the hearts of Kentucky fans in 1992, but he also did Duke’s 1978 Final Four run and all five of Duke’s national championships.
North Carolina city ranked 2nd in US for biggest increases in housing prices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Despite a cooling market because mortgage rates have risen to fight inflation, home sellers in 2022 still had an amazing rate of return – and those in Raleigh were among the best. The ATTOM U.S. Home Sales Report released today showed that sellers nationally saw a 21% higher average profit – […]
Chronicle
Duke School of Medicine withdraws from US News and World Report’s rankings
The Duke School of Medicine will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Medical Schools ranking. Mary E. Klotman, dean of the School of Medicine, and Edward Buckley, vice dean for education of the School of Medicine, announced the decision to faculty, staff and students in a Friday release. Their statement cited concerns with the “value and validity of the rankings.”
Comments / 0