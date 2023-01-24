ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goduke.com

Fifth-Ranked Blue Devils Prepped for ITA Kickoff Weekend

VCU (0-2) at #5 Duke (3-0) Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center * Durham, N.C. Wisconsin (2-1) vs. SMU (2-1) Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center * Durham, N.C. Live Stats l Live Video. Consolation Match. Sunday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Women's Soccer Season Recap

DURHAM -- The Duke women's soccer team once again had another outstanding season in 2022 under the direction of head coach Robbie Church. GoDuke.com takes a look back at a record-breaking season that cumulated in Michelle Cooper winning the Hermann Trophy for the first time in program history. SCHOOL-RECORD SEASON.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Chris Pollard Joins SiriusXM ACC Baseball Preview Show

DURHAM – SiriusXM will air an Atlantic Coast Conference baseball preview show on Thursday, January 26 from 2-6 p.m., hosted by Roddy Jones and Dani Wexelman, featuring interviews with all 14 ACC head coaches and select student-athletes. The preview show will also be available on demand on the SXM App with clips on ACC and SiriusXM social media channels.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Coach Scheyer, Players Meet With Media Thursday

DURHAM - Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer along with graduate Ryan Young and junior Jeremy Roach met with media Thursday ahead of Duke's ACC road tilt at Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. HEAD COACH JON SCHEYER. On Dariq Whitehead's injury status:. "Dariq [Whitehead's] not going to play Saturday....
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Head to Winston-Salem for ITA Kickoff Weekend

Duke vs. Middle Tennessee – Friday at 1 p.m. Duke vs. No. 10 Wake Forest/No. 23 Auburn – Saturday at 1 or 5 p.m. DURHAM – No. 19 Duke men's tennis heads to Winston-Salem, N.C., for the ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Wake Forest Tennis Center. The...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Gears Up for Penn State National Open

DURHAM – Duke track and field travels to State College, Pa., this weekend as the Blue Devils gear up to take part in the Penn State National Open set for Jan. 27-28 at Indoor Multisport Facility and Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track. MEET INFORMATION/WHAT TO KNOW. The Duke women...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Press Conference Ahead of Georgia Tech Game to Air on ACC Network Extra

DURHAM – Head coach Jon Scheyer, along with graduate Ryan Young and junior Jeremy Roach, is set to meet with media members on Thursday afternoon ahead of Duke's game vs. Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. The press conference is scheduled to be streamed live on ACC Network Extra at 1:30 p.m. ET.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Travels North for Eric Sollee Invitational

DURHAM – The Duke fencing team is set for its third weekend of the regular season Sunday at the Eric Sollee Invitational in Cambridge, Mass. Both the men and women are set to face off against Boston College, Brandeis, Brown, MIT and Haverford Sunday, beginning at 9 am in the Johnson Athletic Center.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Travels to No. 18 North Carolina Friday

DURHAM - The No. NR/20 Duke swimming and diving program returns to action on Friday, January 27 at 5 p.m. as they travel across town to Chapel Hill, N.C., to face off against No. RV/18 North Carolina at the Koury Natatorium. The Blue Devils' men enter the meet at 2-3, 0-2 ACC, while the women bring a 4-1, 1-1 ACC record into Friday.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

No. 16 Duke, No. 12 Virginia Tech to Clash Thursday Night

Fresh off a 62-50 win over Syracuse on Sunday, No. 16 Duke wraps a brief two-game homestand with another top-20 matchup, hosting No. 12/ 10 Virginia Tech on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m., live on ACC Network. Pam Ward and Brooke Weisbrod will call the action on ACC Network...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Cole Returns as Director of Volleyball Operations

DURHAM – Duke volleyball head coach Jolene Nagel and the program have announced the addition of former Duke standout and 2022 graduate Mackenzie Cole to the Blue Devil coaching staff. Cole will serve as the Director of Volleyball Operations for the 2023 season. "We are over the moon to...
DURHAM, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: RJ Davis reminded us how tough the 2022-23 Tar Heels are

In the game of basketball, toughness can be seen in a variety of ways. Sometimes toughness is diving after loose balls in order to maintain possession. Sometimes toughness is being willing to hit a three-pointer with just seconds left in the game. And sometimes, toughness is literally taking an elbow in the face with 10.7 seconds left in the game so that your team can get to the free throw line and ice the game.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: The New York Times uses Carolina to discuss NIL

Before Carolina tipped off against Syracuse yesterday, The New York Times came out with an article talking about NIL in the NCAA. The focus of the piece: North Carolina athletics ($$$). Complete with a picture of Armando Bacot exiting his Carolina Blue Audi Q8 — which appears to be a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
goduke.com

Pink Game Reception Registration Now Open

DURHAM – Registration for the Pink Game reception is now open. Duke Women's Basketball's annual Pink Game takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2 p.m., when the Blue Devils take on Miami in historic Cameron Indoor Stadium. All survivors and those actively fighting breast cancer are encouraged...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class

Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
goduke.com

Remembering the Legendary Al Buehler

This story originally appeared in the 14.6 Issue of GoDuke the Magazine – January 2023. If you only think of Al Buehler as a track coach, then you would be missing out on the total man. One adjective cannot come close to describing the life and times of this...
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Bob Harris Was There For Us For Decades. In His Time Of Need, Let’s Be There For Him

Bob Harris was the Voice of the Blue Devils for 40 years. Until the admirable David Shumate took over when Harris retired, most of us had no idea of Duke football or basketball without him. This is the guy who made the memorable call when Christian Laettner broke the hearts of Kentucky fans in 1992, but he also did Duke’s 1978 Final Four run and all five of Duke’s national championships.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Duke School of Medicine withdraws from US News and World Report’s rankings

The Duke School of Medicine will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Medical Schools ranking. Mary E. Klotman, dean of the School of Medicine, and Edward Buckley, vice dean for education of the School of Medicine, announced the decision to faculty, staff and students in a Friday release. Their statement cited concerns with the “value and validity of the rankings.”
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy