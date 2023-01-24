ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
floridaing.com

8 Scenic Orlando Bike Trails Florida: Cruise Through O-Town!

If you’re looking for an exciting outdoor adventure in central Florida, then Orlando Bike Trails is the perfect place for you! Located in sunny Florida, this area is filled with scenic trails and bike paths that offer breathtaking views of the city. With its diverse terrain and warm weather...
ORLANDO, FL
Fast Casual

Capital Tacos signs 3-store agreement for Florida

Shortly after announcing its five-market expansion plan, Capital Tacos is making good on its promise to establish brick-and-mortar franchises in its home base of Florida with the announcement of a three-unit development agreement for the state's central region. The first will open this spring at the Clermont Regional Shopping Center, 1042-1044 E Highway 50 in Clermont, under the ownership of Jim Kerr, according to a company press release.
CLERMONT, FL
Laurens Travels

Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & Gardens

Listen, I get it: when you think of Florida, the first things that might come to mind are gorgeous beaches, natural springs, and theme parks. However, I'm here to tell you about some amazing sights in Florida that you may be missing out on: our stunning museums and gardens. Take a look at the following list of Florida museums and find one that fits your style.
FLORIDA STATE
Villages Daily Sun

Golfer loses her sight, but not her drive to play

In one sense, Mary Strickland is like thousands of other residents in The Villages. She steps up to the first tee twice a week for a round of golf, ready to have some laughs and fun with her friends. She’ll never see a shot, though. What sets Strickland apart...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here are 9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend, there will be plenty of things happening to keep you entertained. Orlando Music History’s third annual Local Music Merch Swap takes place Friday beginning at 8 p.m. There will be live music and the chance to expand your music collection. The swap portion is free to attend and participate, but the concert Is $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. Click here for details.
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Zip line coming to Coehadjoe Park

Marion County residents will soon be able to zip line at Coehadjoe Park. The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department recently announced in a social media post that the installation of a brand-new zip line is officially underway at Coehadjoe Park, which is located at 4225 NE 35th Street in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Former NBA player championship rings stolen from Windermere home

WINDEMERE, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff's deputies are investigating some burglaries in Windermere including one at the home of a famous basketball player. NBA Champion Greg Kite said thieves broke the glass on his patio door, then got in, ransacked his bedroom, and took off with very special jewelry. "Tremendous...
WINDERMERE, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Where Do You Like to Dine on a Special Occasion in Lake County, Florida?

I've been getting some great suggestions for places I didn't even know about in previous posts. I'm getting ready to plan a nice dinner out with my husband and some friends and I'm looking to find out where people like to go to have a really nice dinner out here in Lake County, Florida. One of my previous go-to spots was sold, and from everything I've heard, it's just not the same as before.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

The sheriff’s turkey trouble

Marion County’s top law enforcement officer broke a state law during the early days of Florida’s spring gobbler season in 2021. Sheriff Billy Woods and his wife were caught hunting turkey over bait while in a ground blind in rural Madison County on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a report filed that day by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer Randy McDonald.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala BBQ restaurant with 50 years of history is living on under new owners

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fat Boy’s BBQ opened in Ocala in 1970. “It feels like home when you go to a place that you’ve been going to since you were a kid and your grandparents went there,” said co-owner, Cody Loughlin. “You’ve got stories going to it. It’s better than chain restaurants” It is that reason that three Ocala entrepreneurs jumped on the purchase of the BBQ spot when it was put up for sale two months ago.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Severe weather threat for parts of Central Florida Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The severe weather threat has increased for parts of Central Florida on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Marion, Sumter, and parts of Lake County in an isolated severe weather threat. A cold front arriving Wednesday evening will bring in storms packing strong winds. If a storm turns severe, strong winds will be the primary concern.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Harvey Massey, founder of Massey Services, dead at 81

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Harvey L. Massey, founder and chairman of Massey Services, died on Tuesday. Massey was a longtime resident of Winter Park. Massey was a legendary leader in the pest management industry and a pillar of the community. After working for Orkin and Terminix International, Massey purchased...
WINTER PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy