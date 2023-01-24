Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
3 local restaurant chains set to expand here and beyond in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Another Broken Egg and Island Fin Poke are among the Orlando-based eateries that plan to grow their presence here and across the U.S. in 2023.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?
As widely reported in the news for years now, Florida's citrus crop has been decreasing and it just looks to get worse in the coming years. Still, everything hits home once the story takes on a personal connection, as it did for me.
floridaing.com
8 Scenic Orlando Bike Trails Florida: Cruise Through O-Town!
If you’re looking for an exciting outdoor adventure in central Florida, then Orlando Bike Trails is the perfect place for you! Located in sunny Florida, this area is filled with scenic trails and bike paths that offer breathtaking views of the city. With its diverse terrain and warm weather...
Fast Casual
Capital Tacos signs 3-store agreement for Florida
Shortly after announcing its five-market expansion plan, Capital Tacos is making good on its promise to establish brick-and-mortar franchises in its home base of Florida with the announcement of a three-unit development agreement for the state's central region. The first will open this spring at the Clermont Regional Shopping Center, 1042-1044 E Highway 50 in Clermont, under the ownership of Jim Kerr, according to a company press release.
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & Gardens
Listen, I get it: when you think of Florida, the first things that might come to mind are gorgeous beaches, natural springs, and theme parks. However, I'm here to tell you about some amazing sights in Florida that you may be missing out on: our stunning museums and gardens. Take a look at the following list of Florida museums and find one that fits your style.
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ To Open In Orlando
The Orlando location will join 5 other Florida Crave locations
Villages Daily Sun
Golfer loses her sight, but not her drive to play
In one sense, Mary Strickland is like thousands of other residents in The Villages. She steps up to the first tee twice a week for a round of golf, ready to have some laughs and fun with her friends. She’ll never see a shot, though. What sets Strickland apart...
Here are 9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend, there will be plenty of things happening to keep you entertained. Orlando Music History’s third annual Local Music Merch Swap takes place Friday beginning at 8 p.m. There will be live music and the chance to expand your music collection. The swap portion is free to attend and participate, but the concert Is $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. Click here for details.
WCJB
A Marion County truck repair shop has been acquired by Fleetpride
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County truck repair facility is joining a nationwide network. TML Truck & Trailer Repair has been acquired by “Fleetpride,” according to a company press release. TML has been in business since 2012 and is located at the intersection of State Road 326...
fox35orlando.com
Florida community still plagued by late-night street racing, resident says
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A street racing nightmare is continuing for some in a Florida community. Residents in Windermere said cars race through traffic circles on a regular basis, screeching their tires and revving their engines. However, things have gotten much worse, according to one neighbor. Kat Thomas said it's...
ocala-news.com
Zip line coming to Coehadjoe Park
Marion County residents will soon be able to zip line at Coehadjoe Park. The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department recently announced in a social media post that the installation of a brand-new zip line is officially underway at Coehadjoe Park, which is located at 4225 NE 35th Street in Ocala.
fox35orlando.com
Former NBA player championship rings stolen from Windermere home
WINDEMERE, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff's deputies are investigating some burglaries in Windermere including one at the home of a famous basketball player. NBA Champion Greg Kite said thieves broke the glass on his patio door, then got in, ransacked his bedroom, and took off with very special jewelry. "Tremendous...
Where Do You Like to Dine on a Special Occasion in Lake County, Florida?
I've been getting some great suggestions for places I didn't even know about in previous posts. I'm getting ready to plan a nice dinner out with my husband and some friends and I'm looking to find out where people like to go to have a really nice dinner out here in Lake County, Florida. One of my previous go-to spots was sold, and from everything I've heard, it's just not the same as before.
The sheriff’s turkey trouble
Marion County’s top law enforcement officer broke a state law during the early days of Florida’s spring gobbler season in 2021. Sheriff Billy Woods and his wife were caught hunting turkey over bait while in a ground blind in rural Madison County on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a report filed that day by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer Randy McDonald.
WCJB
Ocala BBQ restaurant with 50 years of history is living on under new owners
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fat Boy’s BBQ opened in Ocala in 1970. “It feels like home when you go to a place that you’ve been going to since you were a kid and your grandparents went there,” said co-owner, Cody Loughlin. “You’ve got stories going to it. It’s better than chain restaurants” It is that reason that three Ocala entrepreneurs jumped on the purchase of the BBQ spot when it was put up for sale two months ago.
WESH
Stretch of I-4 reopens after being closed for 12 hours due to death investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. — At 10:40 a.m. Friday, a section of Interstate 4's eastbound lanes in Orange County reopened after being shut down for 12 hours. Orlando police say the closure was due to a death investigation. The blocked area on I-4 was between South John Young Parkway and South...
WESH
Severe weather threat for parts of Central Florida Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. — The severe weather threat has increased for parts of Central Florida on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Marion, Sumter, and parts of Lake County in an isolated severe weather threat. A cold front arriving Wednesday evening will bring in storms packing strong winds. If a storm turns severe, strong winds will be the primary concern.
WESH
Harvey Massey, founder of Massey Services, dead at 81
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Harvey L. Massey, founder and chairman of Massey Services, died on Tuesday. Massey was a longtime resident of Winter Park. Massey was a legendary leader in the pest management industry and a pillar of the community. After working for Orkin and Terminix International, Massey purchased...
