Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergBethlehem, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular consignment shop offering children's and maternity items moves to new Lehigh County spot
EMMAUS, Pa. - A popular consignment shop selling gently used baby, children's and maternity items has found a new home in Lehigh County. Let's Play Tag, which previously operated on Route 309 in the Germansville section of Heidelberg Township, in December moved to a larger space at 419 State Ave., Suite 1, in Emmaus.
‘We All Have Skin in the Game’: Demolition Makes Way for New Six-Story Hotel in West Chester
A 108-room, six-story hotel is coming to West Chester, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The Thatcher’s/Rite-Aid building at Gay and Walnut streets is currently being demolished and will be replaced by a boutique Indigo IHG hotel.
WFMZ-TV Online
'It's a shame!': Six businesses vacating Bethlehem's Westgate Mall amid redevelopment
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One Westgate Mall business has closed and about a half dozen others are planning to shutter or relocate in the coming months amid the Bethlehem shopping center's ongoing redevelopment. Salon chain Holiday Hair closed Wednesday, while Amateur Athlete, Fashion Nails, Hawk Music, Subway and Westgate Jewelers and...
WFMZ-TV Online
First nuclear-powered data center in the country set to open in Berwick, PA
Berwick, Pa. — A new breakthrough has been achieved with the completion of the first nuclear-powered data center in the United States located in Berwick, Pennsylvania. The facility, directly connected to the Susquehanna Nuclear Power Plant, is set to host a range of services, including Bitcoin mining and cloud computing.
WFMZ-TV Online
Troop 99 hosts night at the Reading Public Museum
READING, Pa. - Troop 99 Scouts is hosting a night at the Reading Public Museum. Scouts will be able to spend the time visiting the galleries and watching a planetarium show. This is also an opportunity to complete the Astronomy Merit Badge. Dinner and breakfast will be provided.
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?
In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
WFMZ-TV Online
A day in the life of a Pa. Game Warden, as the agency looks for new cadets
EASTON, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking to hire 30 to 40 cadets. The agency is adding positions, creating opportunities for promotions. "I cover the northern tier of Northampton County," said Officer Tyler Barnes, a game warden at the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Barnes embodies exactly what the commission...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown city councilman to open women's fashion boutique next to menswear store in Center City
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A prominent business owner and Allentown's newest city councilman is planning to expand retail operations in downtown Allentown. Santo Napoli, owner of men's clothing, footwear and accessories store assembly88 at 544 Hamilton St., is planning to open a women's fashion boutique adjacent to assembly88 later this year at 542 Hamilton St.
sanatogapost.com
Boyertown Business Acquires Canadian Consulting Firm
BOYERTOWN PA – ClimeCo LLC, a Boyertown company that provides specialized environmental consulting and commodity services to energy-intensive industries, said Wednesday (Jan. 25, 2023) it acquired Canadian company 3GreenTree Ecosystem Service Ltd. to help it provide clients with sustainable nature management assistance. The value of the transaction was not...
WFMZ-TV Online
Some residents object, as Montgomery County township plans to build municipal complex on preserved land
UPPER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - When preserved open space is open to a new development. It's an issue in Montgomery County, as a township has plans to build on permanently preserved land. When Mike Clouser bought his Upper Pottsgrove Township home, the neighboring field was a big perk. "It was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Rita's bringing 'Ice, Custard, Happiness' to new Berks location
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Gelatis, Misto shakes and other cool treats are coming soon to a new Berks County location. Rita's Italian Ice, the popular water ice and frozen custard chain with approximately 600 locations in 30 states, is expected to open later this year at 478 W. Main St. in Kutztown.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Kind of like a cheese curl': Unique Snacks unveils Puffzels
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — It's a mix of a pretzel and a puff, and it's not your typical snack. "A puff snack, kind of like a cheese curl, with the best way to bring flavor innovation into the pretzel space," said Justin Spannuth, Unique Snacks' vice president and chief operations officer.
WFMZ-TV Online
PPL customers react after getting high electric bills; company says bills estimated because of 'system issue'
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "I thought it was a complete joke," said PPL customer Vannessa Smith. PPL customers were not happy after their recent electric bills didn't quite add up. "It says our usage is up 91%, which is ludicrous," said Smith. Some families took to social media sharing that their...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem's Wilbur Mansion serves up delicious food and some old-time ambience
From hand-carved woodwork lining banisters to stained glass, one couple has painstakingly restored and preserved Bethlehem's Wilbur Mansion. And now, it's open for business. Chef Jon, Michelle Konish, and Emily Bettys joined WFMZ Friday morning to talk about the mansion being renovated and reopening. Wilbur Mansion is located in the...
NJ township tears down partially built mansion after decade-long battle
On Thursday, Cherry Hill Township ripped down the partially built mansion. The property has been under construction for nearly 14 years.
WFMZ-TV Online
Developer shares new details on plans for site of Neuweiler Brewery
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A developer has filled in some of the blanks regarding the transformation of an old Allentown brewery. We reported on the demolition of the former Neuweiler Brewery Tuesday. The developer shared new details Wednesday about the project on North Front Street. The new place will be called...
Mercury
SUV abandoned seconds before it’s struck by freight train in eastern Berks
With almost no time to spare, a Lancaster County driver and his passenger bailed from an SUV after it became stuck on the railroad tracks Wednesday night beside an Amity Township level crossing. Running for their lives as a 35-car freight train bore down, the men made it to safety...
WFMZ-TV Online
Raising guide dogs for the nation's oldest guide school
Puppies with a purpose. It's the mission of New Jersey based "The Seeing Eye." It is also the nation's oldest guide school, and they need your help to expand it's puppy raising program. Macungie's Robyn and Dennis Oplinger have had 1 year old Winston since he was 7 weeks old....
WFMZ-TV Online
Things to Do: Bethlehem holds back-to-back restaurant weeks
It's double the delicious fun when both sides of Bethlehem hold restaurant weeks back-to-back. The SouthSide Arts District is holding its SouthSide Winter Restaurant Week through Sunday, when participating eateries in south Bethlehem offer specials and pre-fixe menus. Some of the tempting menu items include the cinnamon bun pancakes at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Dance for a Cure fundraiser at Shepherds Hill Golf Club
WESCOSVILLE, Pa. - The Penn State Lehigh Valley Alumni Society will hold its annual "Dance for a Cure" fundraiser Saturday night. It will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Shepherds Hill Golf Club. "Dance for a Cure" features dance lessons from professional instructors in different styles offered each...
Comments / 0