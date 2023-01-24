ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyertown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

First nuclear-powered data center in the country set to open in Berwick, PA

Berwick, Pa. — A new breakthrough has been achieved with the completion of the first nuclear-powered data center in the United States located in Berwick, Pennsylvania. The facility, directly connected to the Susquehanna Nuclear Power Plant, is set to host a range of services, including Bitcoin mining and cloud computing.
BERWICK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Troop 99 hosts night at the Reading Public Museum

READING, Pa. - Troop 99 Scouts is hosting a night at the Reading Public Museum. Scouts will be able to spend the time visiting the galleries and watching a planetarium show. This is also an opportunity to complete the Astronomy Merit Badge. Dinner and breakfast will be provided.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?

In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
ALLENTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Boyertown Business Acquires Canadian Consulting Firm

BOYERTOWN PA – ClimeCo LLC, a Boyertown company that provides specialized environmental consulting and commodity services to energy-intensive industries, said Wednesday (Jan. 25, 2023) it acquired Canadian company 3GreenTree Ecosystem Service Ltd. to help it provide clients with sustainable nature management assistance. The value of the transaction was not...
BOYERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Rita's bringing 'Ice, Custard, Happiness' to new Berks location

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Gelatis, Misto shakes and other cool treats are coming soon to a new Berks County location. Rita's Italian Ice, the popular water ice and frozen custard chain with approximately 600 locations in 30 states, is expected to open later this year at 478 W. Main St. in Kutztown.
KUTZTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem's Wilbur Mansion serves up delicious food and some old-time ambience

From hand-carved woodwork lining banisters to stained glass, one couple has painstakingly restored and preserved Bethlehem's Wilbur Mansion. And now, it's open for business. Chef Jon, Michelle Konish, and Emily Bettys joined WFMZ Friday morning to talk about the mansion being renovated and reopening. Wilbur Mansion is located in the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Developer shares new details on plans for site of Neuweiler Brewery

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A developer has filled in some of the blanks regarding the transformation of an old Allentown brewery. We reported on the demolition of the former Neuweiler Brewery Tuesday. The developer shared new details Wednesday about the project on North Front Street. The new place will be called...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Raising guide dogs for the nation's oldest guide school

Puppies with a purpose. It's the mission of New Jersey based "The Seeing Eye." It is also the nation's oldest guide school, and they need your help to expand it's puppy raising program. Macungie's Robyn and Dennis Oplinger have had 1 year old Winston since he was 7 weeks old....
MACUNGIE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Things to Do: Bethlehem holds back-to-back restaurant weeks

It's double the delicious fun when both sides of Bethlehem hold restaurant weeks back-to-back. The SouthSide Arts District is holding its SouthSide Winter Restaurant Week through Sunday, when participating eateries in south Bethlehem offer specials and pre-fixe menus. Some of the tempting menu items include the cinnamon bun pancakes at...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Dance for a Cure fundraiser at Shepherds Hill Golf Club

WESCOSVILLE, Pa. - The Penn State Lehigh Valley Alumni Society will hold its annual "Dance for a Cure" fundraiser Saturday night. It will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Shepherds Hill Golf Club. "Dance for a Cure" features dance lessons from professional instructors in different styles offered each...
WESCOSVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy