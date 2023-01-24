ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

NJ.com

WOODBURY, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

POLICE INJURED IN WOODBURY ASSAULT

On Friday, January 27th at around 6:35 a.m., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Glover Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they discovered a male actively assaulting a female inside the residence. Woodbury police officers immediately intervened with the male, who had armed himself with a knife. Officers attempted to take the male into custody, resulting in the individual violently resisting and injuries being sustained by two Woodbury police officers. Police officers from Woodbury Heights and West Deptford responded and assisted in taking the male into custody.
WOODBURY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Cocaine Dealer Pleads Guilty

OCEAN COUNTY – A Manalapan man caught in a four-month investigation pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine, police said. At his March 24 sentencing, Mark Kelber, 45, is facing a ten-year term. His arrest came as part of “Operation Checkmate,” in which police from a number of agencies tracked down...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Millville man indicted in shooting death of his wife

A Cumberland County grand jury has indicted a Millville man on charges that he shot his wife to death in November. Edwin D. Ramos-Rosado, 39, is accused of shooting Ramy Garcia, 35, at their North 4th Street residence on Millville on Nov. 2. Police officers responding to the home that...
MILLVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Charged In Fatal Camden Shooting: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Dimear Caraballo was charged with murder and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Monday, Jan. 23, Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation...
CAMDEN, NJ
fox29.com

Philadelphia police seek 3 suspects in North Philly armed carjacking

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying three males in connection with an armed carjacking in North Philadelphia. Officials say the incident happened on the 1600 block of North 15th Street January 19th, around 7:45 in the evening. A 33-year-old woman was delivering food...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

City Man Arrested & Charged in Connection With Fatal Shooting

A Camden City man has been arrested and charged for the fatal shooting of a man on Monday, January 23, 2023, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Monday, January 23, 2023, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Video of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest prompts protest in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Protesters marched in cities across the country, including Philadelphia, after Memphis officials released police video showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Dozens of people rallied outside City Hall to demand justice.Holding signs that read "stop police violence" and demanding change, the Philadelphia Party for Socialism and Liberation organized a rally in front of Philadelphia City Hall on Friday night calling for better policing."This is what has become our normal," demonstrator Adiah Hicks said, "but we are out here in the streets in the middle of the freezing cold to say that no, it is not normal.""I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
