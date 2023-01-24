Read full article on original website
2 N.J. cops injured while arresting knife-wielding assailant, authorities say
Two police officers were injured Friday morning while they attempted to detain a knife-wielding man who was allegedly assaulting a woman in Woodbury, authorities said. Officers from the Woodbury Police Department were called to a home on Glover Street for a report of a disturbance and when they arrived they witnessed an assault happening, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. Two Woodbury officers were injured as they attempted to arrest the man and he resisted, officials said.
Jailed fugitive claims self-defense in Atlantic City killing
A former fugitive in an Atlantic City homicide was defending himself when he fatally shot a Philadelphia man, his attorney said Friday. Kenneth Creek, 48, was charged within days of the Aug. 25 killing of Jordan Eaddy. Eaddy, 31, of Philadelphia, was found fatally shot just after midnight in the...
POLICE INJURED IN WOODBURY ASSAULT
On Friday, January 27th at around 6:35 a.m., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Glover Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they discovered a male actively assaulting a female inside the residence. Woodbury police officers immediately intervened with the male, who had armed himself with a knife. Officers attempted to take the male into custody, resulting in the individual violently resisting and injuries being sustained by two Woodbury police officers. Police officers from Woodbury Heights and West Deptford responded and assisted in taking the male into custody.
Camden Man Charged With Criminal Attempt Murder on Law Enforcement; Aggravated Assault
1 of 3 men charged in West Philly 7-year-old's shooting death pleads guilty
One of three men charged in connection to the August 2020 killing of a 7-year-old boy during a shootout in West Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday morning.
Cocaine Dealer Pleads Guilty
OCEAN COUNTY – A Manalapan man caught in a four-month investigation pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine, police said. At his March 24 sentencing, Mark Kelber, 45, is facing a ten-year term. His arrest came as part of “Operation Checkmate,” in which police from a number of agencies tracked down...
NJ man indicted in wife's shooting death smoked crack before arrest: prosecutors
A New Jersey grand jury has indicted a man for fatally shooting his wife last year.
Police Save Man’s Life During Atlantic County, NJ, Homeless Count
Members of the Hope One outreach program and police canvassing Atlantic County during the annual count of the homeless saved the life of a homeless man who was overdosing Friday morning. The Hope One workers and local police found a man who was suffering from an overdose and quickly administered...
Women attacked N.J. convenience store workers before stealing potato chips, cigarettes, cops say
Two women were arrested on robbery and other charges after attacking two employees in an Atlantic City convenience store early Tuesday — all to steal bags of potato chips and a few packs of cigarettes, authorities said. The employees were not badly injured during the robbery but the store...
Millville man indicted in shooting death of his wife
A Cumberland County grand jury has indicted a Millville man on charges that he shot his wife to death in November. Edwin D. Ramos-Rosado, 39, is accused of shooting Ramy Garcia, 35, at their North 4th Street residence on Millville on Nov. 2. Police officers responding to the home that...
Man Charged In Fatal Camden Shooting: Prosecutor
A 26-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Dimear Caraballo was charged with murder and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Monday, Jan. 23, Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation...
Motorist sentenced to 5 years in prison after fatal DWI crash on Halloween
A judge sentenced a South Jersey man to five years in prison this week following his guilty plea in a fatal drunken driving crash. Thomas J. McAlorum II, 33, of Delanco, pleaded guilty in November to a second-degree count of death by auto in an Oct. 31, 2020, crash that killed Clement Mitchell Jr., 75, of Pitman.
Maurice Louis pleads guilty to four counts of 3rd-degree murder
Louis, 32, pleaded guilty to killing his mother, step-father and two step-brothers on Oct. 30, 2019, around 1 p.m. in their home at Walton Avenue near 51st Street.
UPDATE: Police-Involved Shooting Death Of South Jersey Man Under Mandatory State Review
The death of a South Jersey man in a confrontation with police is under a mandatory review by an arm of the state Attorney General's Office, authorities said. Daniel Nevius Sr., 55, of Sicklerville, was shot and killed in a wooded area of the Gloucester County town of Deptford on Sunday, Jan. 22.
Philadelphia police seek 3 suspects in North Philly armed carjacking
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying three males in connection with an armed carjacking in North Philadelphia. Officials say the incident happened on the 1600 block of North 15th Street January 19th, around 7:45 in the evening. A 33-year-old woman was delivering food...
City Man Arrested & Charged in Connection With Fatal Shooting
A Camden City man has been arrested and charged for the fatal shooting of a man on Monday, January 23, 2023, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Monday, January 23, 2023, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for...
New details on arrest of man accused of killing 4 people in Philadelphia
Police say they marked more than 50 bullet casings on the ground. After the victims were hit, some of them were run over by the shooters.
Video of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest prompts protest in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Protesters marched in cities across the country, including Philadelphia, after Memphis officials released police video showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Dozens of people rallied outside City Hall to demand justice.Holding signs that read "stop police violence" and demanding change, the Philadelphia Party for Socialism and Liberation organized a rally in front of Philadelphia City Hall on Friday night calling for better policing."This is what has become our normal," demonstrator Adiah Hicks said, "but we are out here in the streets in the middle of the freezing cold to say that no, it is not normal.""I...
Keep An Eye Out For Missing 14-Year-Old From Atlantic City, NJ
Another missing teen you need to be on the lookout for here in South Jersey. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, a fourteen year old boy named Jeremiah Troncoso has been declared a runaway. Nobody has seen him since last night. Obviously, since he's a juvenile, it's all hands on deck for this until he's found safe and sound.
Police searching for armed duo who stole from Southwest Philadelphia gas station, held employee at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects who stole from a local gas station. According to police, the robbery occurred on Monday just before 10:30 p.m. at United Gas on the 6900 block of Buist Avenue. Authorities say two...
