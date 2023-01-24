ANAHEIM, Calif. — There's a scene in the new "World of Color — One" show in which water dances in sync with jazz piano keys from Pixar's "Soul." As the keyboard music plays, another set of water fountains sprouts in unison with the sound of trumpet horns. Projected lights shine on the water. Meanwhile, the Mickey Mouse face on the Pixar Pal-A-Round Ferris wheel lights up in different arrangements to the sound of drums.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO