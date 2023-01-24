ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Bay News 9

Biden honors California shooting victims at Lunar New Year event

The victims and surviving family members of two recent California mass shootings were top of mind on Thursday, as President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden held an event honoring the Lunar New Year at the White House. “It’s wonderful to see so many friends on this special holiday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bay News 9

Tech accelerator program elevates Black and Latinx founders

LOS ANGELES — When it comes to designing workout clothes, details matter for entrepreneur Mitchella Gilbert. “We have flat-locked seams which really help prevent irritation,” she said while holding up a pair of leggings she designed. What You Need To Know. Mitchella Gilbert is the CEO of OYA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bay News 9

New 'World of Color' show at Disney California Adventure looks to create waves

ANAHEIM, Calif. — There's a scene in the new "World of Color — One" show in which water dances in sync with jazz piano keys from Pixar's "Soul." As the keyboard music plays, another set of water fountains sprouts in unison with the sound of trumpet horns. Projected lights shine on the water. Meanwhile, the Mickey Mouse face on the Pixar Pal-A-Round Ferris wheel lights up in different arrangements to the sound of drums.
ANAHEIM, CA

