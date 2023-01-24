ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

2 N.J. cops injured while arresting knife-wielding assailant, authorities say

Two police officers were injured Friday morning while they attempted to detain a knife-wielding man who was allegedly assaulting a woman in Woodbury, authorities said. Officers from the Woodbury Police Department were called to a home on Glover Street for a report of a disturbance and when they arrived they witnessed an assault happening, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. Two Woodbury officers were injured as they attempted to arrest the man and he resisted, officials said.
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

Cops ID bicyclist killed in N.J. after being hit by car

Authorities have identified the bicyclist who was killed in a collision with a car Tuesday night in Monmouth County. Christopher Mattern, 52, was riding an Ecotric Starfish electric bicycle south on Neptune Boulevard in Neptune Township when he collided with a car traveling east on Route 66 through the intersection, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man killed, 3 others wounded in shooting near Newark liquor store

One man was killed and three other people were wounded Thursday night in a shooting on a street in Newark, authorities said. Al-Supreme Davis, 30, was found shot multiple times about 7:20 p.m. on a sidewalk near a liquor store in the 1000 block of Broad Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. cop used police databases to stalk ex-girlfriend, investigators say

A Sea Bright Police officer was arrested this week after he was accused of stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend for over a month after they broke up, authorities said. Erich A. Bennett, 46, of Sea Bright, and the woman were in a brief dating relationship that she ended in late November 2022. On Dec. 5, he showed up unannounced at her home and threatened her with physical harm, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. She then blocked him from contacting her electronically and installed security cameras on the exterior of her home.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
NJ.com

Feud between two N.J. teens ends in shooting that injured parent, police say

A 15-year-old Linden boy was arrested Wednesday following a shooting that left the father of another teen he was feuding with injured, police said. Officers were called to the 900 block of Seymour Avenue at 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and found that one person, a 36-year-old Linden man, had been shot and he was rushed to University Hospital in Newark with non-life threatening injuries, according to a release from the Linden Police Department.
LINDEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

GoFundMe started for daughter of Jersey City teacher, 35, gunned down by husband

A GoFundMe page has been started for the daughter of a Jersey City teacher, 35, gunned down by her husband early Tuesday morning. “Temara was a beloved Special Education teacher for Jersey City Public Schools. She spent the last decade enriching the lives of students at PS No. 5 school in Jersey City, NJ. She worked the after school program, summer school and even provided Developmental Intervention services to children under 3 years old, in the Early Intervention program,” the GoFundMe page description by Dynisha King says.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy