Jersey City hit-and-run councilwoman facing possible $1 million lawsuit by cyclist
The cyclist struck by Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise in a hit-and-run incident that garnered national attention plans to sue for $1 million for his injuries, according to the notice of tort claim his attorney has filed with Jersey City. Andrew Black, through his attorney, Christopher T. Karounos of the...
hudsoncountyview.com
Two Jersey City men sentenced to 35 years in state prison for fatal shooting of girl, 17
Two Jersey City men were sentenced to 35 years in state prison earlier today for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Jade Saunders in 2018. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio sentenced Alterik Ellis, 29, and Travis DeFoe, 32, both of Jersey City, to 35 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2018 shooting death of Saunders.
Jailed fugitive claims self-defense in Atlantic City killing
A former fugitive in an Atlantic City homicide was defending himself when he fatally shot a Philadelphia man, his attorney said Friday. Kenneth Creek, 48, was charged within days of the Aug. 25 killing of Jordan Eaddy. Eaddy, 31, of Philadelphia, was found fatally shot just after midnight in the...
2 N.J. cops injured while arresting knife-wielding assailant, authorities say
Two police officers were injured Friday morning while they attempted to detain a knife-wielding man who was allegedly assaulting a woman in Woodbury, authorities said. Officers from the Woodbury Police Department were called to a home on Glover Street for a report of a disturbance and when they arrived they witnessed an assault happening, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. Two Woodbury officers were injured as they attempted to arrest the man and he resisted, officials said.
Men sentenced in connection to assaults of Capitol cop from N.J. who died after Jan. 6
Two men who were raised in the New Brunswick area were sentenced Friday for their roles in the Jan. 6 assault of Brian Sicknick, another New Jersey native who died the day after the rioting at the U.S. Capitol. A federal judge in Washington D.C. sentenced Julian Khater, 33, to...
Cops ID bicyclist killed in N.J. after being hit by car
Authorities have identified the bicyclist who was killed in a collision with a car Tuesday night in Monmouth County. Christopher Mattern, 52, was riding an Ecotric Starfish electric bicycle south on Neptune Boulevard in Neptune Township when he collided with a car traveling east on Route 66 through the intersection, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Man killed, 3 others wounded in shooting near Newark liquor store
One man was killed and three other people were wounded Thursday night in a shooting on a street in Newark, authorities said. Al-Supreme Davis, 30, was found shot multiple times about 7:20 p.m. on a sidewalk near a liquor store in the 1000 block of Broad Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Court backs firing of N.J. prison officer for derogatory post about George Floyd
A state appeals court on Thursday upheld the firing of a state Department of Corrections officer who made several online posts that were derogatory about race, the Black Lives Matter movement, and George Floyd, the man killed by police in Minneapolis in 2020. Samantha Chirichello was a corrections officer from...
N.J. cop used police databases to stalk ex-girlfriend, investigators say
A Sea Bright Police officer was arrested this week after he was accused of stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend for over a month after they broke up, authorities said. Erich A. Bennett, 46, of Sea Bright, and the woman were in a brief dating relationship that she ended in late November 2022. On Dec. 5, he showed up unannounced at her home and threatened her with physical harm, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. She then blocked him from contacting her electronically and installed security cameras on the exterior of her home.
Brothers arrested trying to break into Jersey City pharmacy; thieves pocket $22K in 2 other burglaries
Two brothers from Essex County men were charged early Wednesday morning after Jersey City police say they broke into a Kennedy Boulevard building and attempted to burglarize the pharmacy next door. Asaph Francois, 29, and Melec Francois, 36, both of Orange, were arrested after trying to flee from the area...
Feud between two N.J. teens ends in shooting that injured parent, police say
A 15-year-old Linden boy was arrested Wednesday following a shooting that left the father of another teen he was feuding with injured, police said. Officers were called to the 900 block of Seymour Avenue at 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and found that one person, a 36-year-old Linden man, had been shot and he was rushed to University Hospital in Newark with non-life threatening injuries, according to a release from the Linden Police Department.
Trenton man charged with shoplifting, drug offenses in West Windsor
A Trenton man was charged with shoplifting and drug offenses after he allegedly loaded up a shopping cart with electronic items valued at more than $1,800 at Best Buy on Nassau Park Boulevard, according to the West Windsor Police Department. A police officer who was on patrol was flagged down...
Fake Nursing Degrees Sold For $15K, Pair Arrested In South Jersey: Feds
A large-scale scheme to sell fake nursing degrees has been busted up by federal authorities. Two South Jersey men were charged in the scheme that allowed thousands of prospective nurses to skip time-consuming training and licensing by purchasing credentials for up to $15,000. Those indicted collected more than $100 million...
Man killed in N.J. condo fire is identified by cops
Authorities have identified the resident killed in a fire in a condominium fire in East Brunswick on Thursday. Gabriel Mesica, 65, was pronounced dead shortly after being found inside the Lakes Estates condo on Lake Avenue, East Brunswick police said.
Man, 60, struck and killed near N.J. street corner, police say
A 60-year-old pedestrian from Mercer County was struck and killed by a vehicle in Ewing on Wednesday evening, officials said. Michael Roche was hit at about 5:45 p.m. near the corner of Pennington Road (Route 31) and Somerset Street, Ewing police said. Roche, of Hamilton, was brought to an area...
hudsoncountyview.com
GoFundMe started for daughter of Jersey City teacher, 35, gunned down by husband
A GoFundMe page has been started for the daughter of a Jersey City teacher, 35, gunned down by her husband early Tuesday morning. “Temara was a beloved Special Education teacher for Jersey City Public Schools. She spent the last decade enriching the lives of students at PS No. 5 school in Jersey City, NJ. She worked the after school program, summer school and even provided Developmental Intervention services to children under 3 years old, in the Early Intervention program,” the GoFundMe page description by Dynisha King says.
Police: Man in custody after killing wife in Jersey City apartment
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office says 39-year-old Lucas Cooper shot and killed his wife just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Former N.J. school supervisor admits he stole $138K in overtime scheme
The former director of buildings and grounds in the Hillsborough school district admitted he took part in a scheme to receive about $138,000 in overtime to which he was not entitled. Anthony DeLuca, 61, of Raritan, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of embezzling, stealing, and obtaining by fraud,...
Bicyclist killed following collision with car along Jersey Shore, cops say
A 52-year-old man riding an electric bicycle was killed after being hit by a vehicle at an intersection in Monmouth County on Tuesday night, authorities said. The man was riding south on Neptune Boulevard in Neptune Township just before 10 p.m. when he collided with a car traveling east on Route 66, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
Infested with rats and mice, residents of Newark housing complex beg officials, ‘Do something!’
Lolitha Brannon eagerly welcomed a visitor into her 11th-floor apartment at Georgia King Village, a sprawling affordable housing complex where she’s lived for the past seven years in Newark’s West Ward. But she wasn’t proud of what she had to show him. Brannon, 60, had pulled her...
