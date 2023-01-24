A Sea Bright Police officer was arrested this week after he was accused of stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend for over a month after they broke up, authorities said. Erich A. Bennett, 46, of Sea Bright, and the woman were in a brief dating relationship that she ended in late November 2022. On Dec. 5, he showed up unannounced at her home and threatened her with physical harm, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. She then blocked him from contacting her electronically and installed security cameras on the exterior of her home.

