ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 1

Related
94.5 PST

Thursday NJ weather: Rain is gone, wind still blows

That's a wrap on New Jersey's sixth storm system of the month of January. Six mainly soggy, not very wintry, storms. We did pick up about 2 inches of snow in NW NJ on Wednesday. Along with a widespread inch-plus of rain and wind gusts up to 53 mph. Even though we did not get buried in snow, this was quite a potent, nasty storm.
NEW JERSEY STATE
News 12

North Jersey residents prepare for expected Wednesday snowfall

Many New Jersey residents will experience snowfall on Wednesday as a storm system approaches the Garden State. Areas of the state north of Interstate 78 are expected to see an inch or two of snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Sussex, Morris, Warren and western Passaic counties.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
fox5ny.com

NY storm: Heavy rain, snow in parts of NYC region

NEW YORK - Some areas of New York and New Jersey 5" of snow Wednesday, while other areas could see more than 3" of rain. Lume Deodorant's New & Improved ScentsLume Deodorant|. The intensity and coverage of snowfall at the onset Wednesday morning, as well as the timing of the transition from south to north Wednesday afternoon and evening, will predicate how much snowfall, particularly the interior, receives.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBRE

How much snow will PA get on Wednesday’s storm?

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Our next winter storm moves in Wednesday morning with snow developing across the Pennsylvania area. Snow may fall steadily and heavily at times starting between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and continuing throughout the afternoon, which may cause some travel issues. By late afternoon/evening, the snow will change to a wintry […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
92.7 WOBM

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy