Baltimore, MD

Yardbarker

Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

And just like that – Sean Payton jumps back to frontrunner

Sean Payton has re-emerged as the frontrunner to take over as head coach for the Arizona Cardinals this fall. Of course, this means almost nothing considering the back-and-forth action we have seen over the past few weeks. Names such as Brian Flores, Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans, and Vance Joseph have...
Yardbarker

Cowboys Coach McCarthy Reacts to Quinn, Kellen News

The Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads of sorts entering this offseason, and changes are already being made to the coaching staff. But one move on Thursday is a massive positive, as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn told CowboysSI.com that he is for a second straight season pulling himself out of the head coaching carousel and is staying with the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Allen Lazard says goodbye to Green Bay?

Two words might not mean a lot on the surface, but considering Lazard has seemingly had one foot out the door for most of the season, if this is goodbye, it's not a surprise. Following the Packers' season finale earlier this month, Lazard sounded like a guy who will be playing elsewhere next season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Steelers Need To Look At A Former Pitt Teammate Of Kenny Pickett Not Named Jordan Addison

It is mock draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers fan base and mostly all others throughout the NFL currently. All but four teams have nothing to play for and in the next few months, speculations will swarm surrounding which players are the right fits in specific organizations. Pittsburgh has needs all over the field and after a 7-2 finish to the season and a relatively easy schedule in 2023, as far as the eye tests go, the draft could make a huge difference right away. It is anybody's guess which direction general manager, Omar Khan and the franchise will go early on come April.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bengals Announced Devastating News Ahead Of AFC Championship

The Bengals announced terrible news for Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals announced a couple of players were ruled out for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. The Bengals came into the week with a couple of offensive linemen “ day-to-day ” with injuries. The Bengals hoped they could be at full strength before they played the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

New info indicates Buccaneers' Tom Brady wanted to play for Dolphins in 2022

There's yet another indication that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady thought he'd join the Miami Dolphins last offseason. According to a piece by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times published on Friday, recently retired Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen "was disappointed prior to the start of the 2022 season" when Tampa Bay blocked him from becoming Miami's offensive coordinator. That opportunity reportedly came with "a significant pay increase."
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff?

The New England Patriots made one significant change to their coaching staff when they hired Bill O’Brien, but the offensive coordinator’s arrival is not necessarily going to lead to any noteworthy firings. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge saw their reputations take a beating this past season. Patricia, who...
Yardbarker

Packers WR headlines potential free-agent haul for Bears

Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Positional needs for Chicago Bears: OL, DL, WR, LB. The Bears have a lot of positional needs, but the good news is they have a projected $92 million in cap space heading into the offseason, according to OvertheCap.com. Aside from quarterback and running back, the offense needs work.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bengals HC Zac Taylor goes to bat for Joseph Ossai following costly late penalty in AFC title game

A costly late hit on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ended the Cincinnati Bengals' chance at a repeat trip to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. An unnecessary roughness penalty on Bengals' Joseph Ossai set the Chiefs up for the game-winning field goal late, sealing Cincinnati's fate in a 23-20 loss. However, while Ossai might be the scapegoat for the loss, head coach Zac Taylor rejected the idea.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Bills RB mentioned as possible Saquon Barkley replacement for Giants

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen could look to a familiar face as a replacement for running back Saquon Barkley come March. For a piece published on Friday, Bob Brookover of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com linked the Giants with Buffalo Bills ball carrier Devin Singletary. Schoen served as Bills assistant general manager when Singletary enjoyed his best rushing season, to date, playing under current New York head coach and former Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

