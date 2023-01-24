Read full article on original website
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Yardbarker
Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday
The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
Yardbarker
And just like that – Sean Payton jumps back to frontrunner
Sean Payton has re-emerged as the frontrunner to take over as head coach for the Arizona Cardinals this fall. Of course, this means almost nothing considering the back-and-forth action we have seen over the past few weeks. Names such as Brian Flores, Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans, and Vance Joseph have...
Yardbarker
Steelers' Ike Taylor Detailed Absolutely Cussing Out The Overwhelmed Marvin Lewis And Entire Bengals Sideline Back In 2005
Former Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Ike Taylor shared an amazing story on his podcast, Bleav in Steelers, which he co-hosts with Mark Bergin. The season may be over now for the Steelers but the playoffs are underway for the remaining teams. Bergin asked Taylor what his, "welcome to the NFL playoffs moment" was.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Coach McCarthy Reacts to Quinn, Kellen News
The Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads of sorts entering this offseason, and changes are already being made to the coaching staff. But one move on Thursday is a massive positive, as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn told CowboysSI.com that he is for a second straight season pulling himself out of the head coaching carousel and is staying with the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
Eagles All-Pro lineman Lane Johnson receives praise from unlikely source
Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson played Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers with a groin injury, which garnered praise from an NFC East rival. Dallas Cowboys standout linebacker Micah Parsons took to Twitter on Sunday, calling Johnson's performance fighting through injury "Freaking heroic!" Parsons' comments are...
Allen Lazard says goodbye to Green Bay?
Two words might not mean a lot on the surface, but considering Lazard has seemingly had one foot out the door for most of the season, if this is goodbye, it's not a surprise. Following the Packers' season finale earlier this month, Lazard sounded like a guy who will be playing elsewhere next season.
Yardbarker
Steelers Need To Look At A Former Pitt Teammate Of Kenny Pickett Not Named Jordan Addison
It is mock draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers fan base and mostly all others throughout the NFL currently. All but four teams have nothing to play for and in the next few months, speculations will swarm surrounding which players are the right fits in specific organizations. Pittsburgh has needs all over the field and after a 7-2 finish to the season and a relatively easy schedule in 2023, as far as the eye tests go, the draft could make a huge difference right away. It is anybody's guess which direction general manager, Omar Khan and the franchise will go early on come April.
Yardbarker
This proposed Jets-Saints trade sends Zach Wilson to New Orleans
With the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New York Jets selected BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. The team was hopeful that he would be their long-term answer at a position that has been a sore spot for the franchise for years. New York had struck out in...
Yardbarker
Bengals Announced Devastating News Ahead Of AFC Championship
The Bengals announced terrible news for Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals announced a couple of players were ruled out for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. The Bengals came into the week with a couple of offensive linemen “ day-to-day ” with injuries. The Bengals hoped they could be at full strength before they played the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday.
Yardbarker
New info indicates Buccaneers' Tom Brady wanted to play for Dolphins in 2022
There's yet another indication that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady thought he'd join the Miami Dolphins last offseason. According to a piece by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times published on Friday, recently retired Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen "was disappointed prior to the start of the 2022 season" when Tampa Bay blocked him from becoming Miami's offensive coordinator. That opportunity reportedly came with "a significant pay increase."
Yardbarker
Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff?
The New England Patriots made one significant change to their coaching staff when they hired Bill O’Brien, but the offensive coordinator’s arrival is not necessarily going to lead to any noteworthy firings. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge saw their reputations take a beating this past season. Patricia, who...
Yardbarker
Packers WR headlines potential free-agent haul for Bears
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Positional needs for Chicago Bears: OL, DL, WR, LB. The Bears have a lot of positional needs, but the good news is they have a projected $92 million in cap space heading into the offseason, according to OvertheCap.com. Aside from quarterback and running back, the offense needs work.
Bengals HC Zac Taylor goes to bat for Joseph Ossai following costly late penalty in AFC title game
A costly late hit on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ended the Cincinnati Bengals' chance at a repeat trip to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. An unnecessary roughness penalty on Bengals' Joseph Ossai set the Chiefs up for the game-winning field goal late, sealing Cincinnati's fate in a 23-20 loss. However, while Ossai might be the scapegoat for the loss, head coach Zac Taylor rejected the idea.
Yardbarker
Bills RB mentioned as possible Saquon Barkley replacement for Giants
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen could look to a familiar face as a replacement for running back Saquon Barkley come March. For a piece published on Friday, Bob Brookover of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com linked the Giants with Buffalo Bills ball carrier Devin Singletary. Schoen served as Bills assistant general manager when Singletary enjoyed his best rushing season, to date, playing under current New York head coach and former Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
