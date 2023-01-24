Read full article on original website
Related
Call the Midwife's Cyril gets shock news that hints at Lucille's fate
Call the Midwife season 12 episode 5 spoilers follow. Call the Midwife's Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) has been dealt a devastating blow in this week's episode and we're not talking about the stab wound he received, although that probably smarts too. After a traumatic incident he learns that Lucille's (Leonie Elliott)...
EastEnders pays tribute to former cast member Sylvia Syms after death
EastEnders has paid tribute to former cast member Sylvia Syms after her death yesterday (January 27) at the age of 89. The veteran actress played Peggy Mitchell's friend Olive Woodhouse in the BBC One soap between 2007 and 2010. She also starred in Thatcher: The Final Days as the titular PM, a Sylvester McCoy Doctor Who serial, Rev, Gentleman Jack and the Keira Knightley version of Doctor Zhivago.
Doctor Who boss Russell T Davies confirms return of spin-off shows
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has excitingly confirmed that new spin-off shows are in the works. The writer's previous tenure launched both Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures, but the world of Doctor Who has shrunk considerably with a lack of TV companion shows in recent years. The spin-off...
EastEnders brings back Ryan Malloy as Neil McDermott returns to the soap
EastEnders is bringing back Ryan Malloy, with Neil McDermott set to return to the soap for a guest stint in February. The character, who was last seen on screen in November 2016, will be returning to Walford next month after hearing that his 12-year-old daughter Lily is pregnant. Ryan now...
EastEnders star James Farrar reveals big future for Zack and Sam's friendship
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star James Farrar has hinted at the future of Zack Hudson and Sam Mitchell's friendship. In scenes that air next week, Zack will choose to confide in Sam following his recent HIV diagnosis. Speaking to Inside Soap, the actor teased the future for the pair, revealing that the two exes do still care for each other.
Welcome to Nollywood: The staggering true story of Crossroads queen Noele Gordon
As the credits rolled on another episode of Crossroads on 4 November 1981, the switchboards at ITV started to jam. After watching the show’s beloved Midlands motel go up in flames, hundreds of viewers picked up the phone in tears to ask one question: would Meg Mortimer, the onscreen alter ego of actress Noele “Nolly” Gordon, make it out of the blaze alive? The odds for Meg, last seen clutching some sleeping pills, didn’t look good. The Sun claimed in a front-page splash the next day that some fans had even phoned up hospitals to ask about the injuries she...
Doctor Who boss Russell T Davies wants Edgar Wright to direct an episode
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has expressed interest in seeing Edgar Wright direct an episode of the show. Last year, the Hot Fuzz director set speculation into overdrive after sharing a series of cryptic posts – though he later denied that he was involved. During a new chat...
Why Death In Paradise was right to turn the focus away from Ralf Little's Neville (for a while)
Death In Paradise series 12 spoilers follow. One of the reasons Death In Paradise has lasted 12 series is that, despite appearing to be about a British detective inspector solving crimes on a Caribbean island, it’s actually an ensemble show in which all the cast regulars are just as interesting as the show’s supposed lead.
EastEnders to air emotional new Lola and Jay scenes after wedding
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders couple Lola Pearce-Brown and Jay Brown face an emotional start to married life in next week's episodes. The pair took centre stage in a moving wedding episode this week as they tied the knot in front of their family and friends. Lola has been told that...
Happy Valley star responds to theory of multiple endings being filmed
Happy Valley series 3 will be airing its much-anticipated finale next week (February 5), but which ending we're getting is still a secret. If rumours are to be believed, several different endings have been shot, so it seems even some of the cast are as in the dark as viewers are about how the show is going to conclude.
And Just Like That's Carrie and Aidan reunion teased to be more serious in new filming pictures
And Just Like That season 2 set photos have teased the reunion between Carrie and her ex Aidan. Aidan (John Corbett) was one of Carrie's ones-who-got-away in the original Sex and The City TV series, and was last seen in the second film. At the time both Carrie and Aidan...
Line of Duty and Sherlock stars announced for Boiling Point TV adaptation
Line of Duty star Stephen Graham and Sherlock's Vinette Robinson are both set to star in a new TV series of Boiling Point. The BBC One series is based on the 2021 Netflix movie of the same name and the two stars will be reprising their roles as Andy and Carly.
I'm a Celebrity's Matt Hancock has reality show fee revealed
Matt Hancock has revealed how much he was paid to take part in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. The former Health Secretary appeared on the recent season of the ITV reality show and, despite being the most controversial contestant to date, finished in third place behind Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott.
Unwelcome review: Is Derry Girls and Ant-Man stars' goblin horror worth a watch?
We've had to wait a while for Unwelcome (previously called The Little People) which was set to spook us last February before being shifted to October and then its current release date. You'd even be forgiven for not knowing it was finally coming out too with little buzz around. Combined...
Below Deck's Courtney Veale reveals her romance with Zee Dempers was fake
Below Deck Mediterranean's Courtney Veale has revealed that her on-screen romance with Mzi 'Zee' Dempers was fake. The pair first met on season six of Below Deck Med and sparked dating rumours after seemingly growing close to one another and even sharing a few kisses onboard the Lady Michelle. However,...
The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett to host "dream" new game show
The Masked Singer UK host Joel Dommett is set to host a "dream" new game show for ITV titled In With A Shout. Described as a "fast paced game show" in which contestants are challenged to shout at the TV to win a fortune, In With A Shout will launch on ITV1 and ITVX soon, though an exact date is yet to be announced.
Broadchurch and I Hate Suzie stars in first-look trailer for BBC thriller
A first proper look at new BBC thriller Better has been released in a trailer, which Digital Spy can exclusively bring you. The new show, which is due to debut on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on February 13, focuses on a police officer in Leeds and her connection with a powerful member of the criminal underworld. It stars I Hate Suzie's Leila Farzad and Broadchurch's Andrew Buchan.
Emmerdale producer hints at big twist in Cain and Caleb story
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale introduced Cain and Chas Dingle's long-lost brother Caleb Miligan last year, and we saw Cain rebuff his proposition of rebuilding their sibling relationship. It turns out that Cain's distrust might be on the money, as executive producer Jane Hudson has teased that a big upcoming twist...
Death in Paradise confirms big character return in Neville storyline
Death in Paradise spoilers follow. Death in Paradise has confirmed there will be a huge change in the personal life of DI Neville Parker. As Shantol Jackson's Naomi takes centre stage in this week's (January 27) episode to tackle a murder at a friend's wedding, Neville revealed to his co-workers that ex-girlfriend Sophie will be coming back to say with him.
Strictly star Alex Scott unveils new hair transformation
Former footballer and Strictly Come Dancing star Alex Scott has unveiled a huge new hair transformation. Sharing the post on her Instagram Alex debuted a chic long bob, marking a significant change from her usual long wavy hair. "Allow me to re-introduce myself... We are calling her Bobbi," she captioned the post.
