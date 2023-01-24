ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Players of the Week in the Tri-County Conference, Jan. 20-26

The season keeps moving along as we draw closer and closer to the postseason, and again we’ve seen some exceptional and extraordinary performances from players across the state this past week, including in the Tri-County Conference. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference,...
NJ.com

Hopewell Valley defeats Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap

Kevin Ellis led Hopewell Valley led with 19 points as it defeated Robbinsville 68-44 in Robbinsville. Hopewell Valley (8-8) led 38-23 at the half and outscored Robbinsville 30-21 in the second half. John Michael Vlasac added 13 points with Milan Desai posting 12. Tyler Handy was the leading scorer for...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: LIVE updates, results & featured games for Saturday, Jan. 28

Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Fort Lee (16-3) at Northern Highlands (14-3), 10am. Dwight-Englewood (12-5) at Saddle River Day (12-4), 12pm. Westwood (13-4) at Immaculate Heart (15-2), 12pm. Lodi Immaculate (14-2) at Pascack Valley (11-5), 1pm. Tenafly (12-4) at River Dell (13-3),...
NJ.com

The starting 5 - Players of the Week in every girls hoops conference, Jan. 27

The season keeps moving along as we draw closer and closer to the postseason, and again we’ve seen some exceptional and extraordinary performances from players across the state this past week. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts...
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Morris County Tournament - Preliminary round

Jackson Maloney scored 22 points as ninth-seeded Madison defeated 24th-seeded Whippany Park 65-46 in Madison. Madison (12-5) held a 38-27 lead at the half and outscored Whippany Park 27-19 in the second half, closing the game out with a 12-6 run in the fourth. Evan Colao also had 16 points...
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Ice Hockey: Defensive Players of the Week for Jan. 27

NOTE: This period only covers games played from Jan. 20-26. That is what is referred to in this post as “last week”. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy