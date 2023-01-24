ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Basketball: Players of the Week in the Tri-County Conference, Jan. 20-26

The season keeps moving along as we draw closer and closer to the postseason, and again we’ve seen some exceptional and extraordinary performances from players across the state this past week, including in the Tri-County Conference. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference,...
Hopewell Valley defeats Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap

Kevin Ellis led Hopewell Valley led with 19 points as it defeated Robbinsville 68-44 in Robbinsville. Hopewell Valley (8-8) led 38-23 at the half and outscored Robbinsville 30-21 in the second half. John Michael Vlasac added 13 points with Milan Desai posting 12. Tyler Handy was the leading scorer for...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Boys basketball: Morris County Tournament - Preliminary round

Jackson Maloney scored 22 points as ninth-seeded Madison defeated 24th-seeded Whippany Park 65-46 in Madison. Madison (12-5) held a 38-27 lead at the half and outscored Whippany Park 27-19 in the second half, closing the game out with a 12-6 run in the fourth. Evan Colao also had 16 points...
MADISON, NJ
No. 7 Ewing races past Nottingham - Girls basketball recap

Joi Johnson scored a team-high 14 points to propel Ewing, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 69-21 victory over Nottingham in Mercerville. Ewing (17-1) wasted little time putting this game out of reach, jumping out to a 27-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and expanding its lead to 45-4 by halftime.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
Metuchen over Wardlaw-Hartridge - Boys basketball recap

Marcus Malamug and Janu Dreher each scored 11 points to lead Metuchen in a 67-33 win over Wardlaw-Hartridge, in Edison. Jason Woods added on 19 points for the Bulldogs (8-10). Harrison Kilpatrick scored 29 points for Wardlaw-Hartridge (0-12). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
METUCHEN, NJ
The starting 5 - Players of the Week in every girls hoops conference, Jan. 27

The season keeps moving along as we draw closer and closer to the postseason, and again we’ve seen some exceptional and extraordinary performances from players across the state this past week. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts...
NJ
