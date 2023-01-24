Read full article on original website
Related
Girls Basketball: Players of the Week in the Tri-County Conference, Jan. 20-26
The season keeps moving along as we draw closer and closer to the postseason, and again we’ve seen some exceptional and extraordinary performances from players across the state this past week, including in the Tri-County Conference. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference,...
UNC commit leads No. 1 Roselle Catholic boys basketball to comeback win over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep (PHOTOS)
A lot outside noise built up in the last 24 hours after UNC commit Simeon Wilcher was snubbed and left off the roster for the McDonald’s All-American Game.
Which Group 1 boys basketball teams are contenders to win sectional titles in 2023?
The cutoff date for the state tournament is just a few weeks away, and now that we’re halfway through the regular season, it’s time to take a look at the top sectional title contenders in Group 1. Scroll through the post below to get a full look at...
Mosley, Bridgeton girls basketball top Buena, division title within sight (PHOTOS)
The first season as a head coach has gone surprisingly well for Tom Zoyac. After 17 games, his Bridgeton High girls’ basketball team has 14 victories and sits atop the Cape-Atlantic League United Division with an unblemished mark through eight division contests. It’s certainly not something he saw coming.
Boys Basketball: Results, recaps, photos & coverage for Friday, Jan. 27
Boys basketball: Hamilton West vs Notre Dame, January 27, 2023 — FRIDAY, JAN. 27. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Camden Catholic hands last S.J. unbeaten wrestling team its first loss
And then there were none. The Camden Catholic High School wrestling team knocked off host No. 18 Seneca, 43-27, on Wednesday night, handing South Jersey’s last undefeated wrestling team a loss.
Boys basketball: Cinnaminson breaks school record, hits 15-0 with win over Delran
Cinnaminson stays undefeated this season and improves to 15-0, breaking its school record for most consecutive wins, after defeating Delran 73-65 in Delran. Cinnaminson led 40-31 at the half, with both teams scoring 33 points in the second half. Dennis Vittese led Delran with 19 points and seven assists with...
Hopewell Valley defeats Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Kevin Ellis led Hopewell Valley led with 19 points as it defeated Robbinsville 68-44 in Robbinsville. Hopewell Valley (8-8) led 38-23 at the half and outscored Robbinsville 30-21 in the second half. John Michael Vlasac added 13 points with Milan Desai posting 12. Tyler Handy was the leading scorer for...
Who’s lighting it up? Sophomore boys basketball per-game stat leaders as of Jan. 26
Check out the lists below to see the per-game sophomore season stat leaders in the state through Thursday, Jan. 26, in six seven statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, 3-pointers and free throws. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com.
Haddonfield’s Narducci, Bond top balanced attack to beat Haddon Heights - boys basketball
Sam Narducci and Ted Bond scored 14 points apiece for Haddonfield, which put together a 27-point second quarter to take charge against Haddon Heights in a 64-35 victory in Haddonfield. Matthew Morris and Patrick Ryan added 10 points apiece for Haddonfield (16-3), which used a 27-9 second quarter to establish...
Brick Memorial tops Toms River South - Girls basketball recap
Layla Marotta scored 12 points as Brick Memorial defeated Toms River south 46-40 in Toms River. Brick Memorial (7-11) held a 28-17 lead at the half and held on despite being outscored 23-18 by Toms River South. Kayla Herzer also had 10 points. Despite the loss, Cara Cribbin led Toms...
Boys basketball: Hunter’s double-double leads Westampton Tech past Burlington Twp
Tahijj Hunter posted a double-double with 27 points and 15 rebounds to lead Westampton Tech in a 67-61 win over Burlington Twp, in Westampton. Justin Murray also scored a double-double for Westampton Tech (13-4) with 19 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Aaron Ferguson scored 22 points for Burlington Twp...
Boys basketball: Morris County Tournament - Preliminary round
Jackson Maloney scored 22 points as ninth-seeded Madison defeated 24th-seeded Whippany Park 65-46 in Madison. Madison (12-5) held a 38-27 lead at the half and outscored Whippany Park 27-19 in the second half, closing the game out with a 12-6 run in the fourth. Evan Colao also had 16 points...
Roselle Catholic’s future hangs in the balance displayed in win over Bergen Catholic
For one large chunk of the first quarter, Roselle Catholic’s Mackenzie Mgbako looked every bit the McDonald’s All-American that he has been since being named to the 2023 game Wednesday afternoon. For a good portion of the next three quarters, the 6-8 Duke commit looked more like a...
No. 7 Ewing races past Nottingham - Girls basketball recap
Joi Johnson scored a team-high 14 points to propel Ewing, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 69-21 victory over Nottingham in Mercerville. Ewing (17-1) wasted little time putting this game out of reach, jumping out to a 27-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and expanding its lead to 45-4 by halftime.
Metuchen over Wardlaw-Hartridge - Boys basketball recap
Marcus Malamug and Janu Dreher each scored 11 points to lead Metuchen in a 67-33 win over Wardlaw-Hartridge, in Edison. Jason Woods added on 19 points for the Bulldogs (8-10). Harrison Kilpatrick scored 29 points for Wardlaw-Hartridge (0-12). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Holy Cross Prep defeats Doane Academy - Boys basketball recap
Latrell Bullock posted 13 points to lead Holy Cross Prep to a 44-31 victory over Doane Academy in Delran. Luke McGinnis recorded 11 points for Holy Cross Prep (11-6), who jumped out to a 24-23 lead at halftime. In the second half, Holy Cross Prep outscored Doane Academy 21-7. Shane...
The starting 5 - Players of the Week in every girls hoops conference, Jan. 27
The season keeps moving along as we draw closer and closer to the postseason, and again we’ve seen some exceptional and extraordinary performances from players across the state this past week. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts...
Bergen County Jamboree first round recap: Demarest, Elmwood Park, St. Mary among winners
Luke Gaccione’s 16 points, five assists and four rebounds lifted 10th-seeded St. Mary (Ruth.), to a 67-61 victory over 23rd-seeded Leonia in the first round of the 66th Oscar F. Thompson Memorial Bergen County Jamboree in Rutherford. Damir Stone added 15 points, six steals, five rebounds and five assists...
No. 20 Kingsway wrestling holds off Camden Catholic in forfeit-riddled match
The No. 20 Kingsway Regional High School wrestling team outlasted Camden Catholic, 33-31, on Friday night. But the match – despite the score, competitiveness and some tight individual duals – was a far cry from some of the previous battles between traditional state heavyweights.s.
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0