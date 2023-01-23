Read full article on original website
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
El Reno Tribune
OSSAA suspends El Reno wrestling coach Lewis until 5A state tourney after school district appeal
Body After hearing an appeal from school administration, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has handed down the equivalent of a five-match suspension for El Reno High School head wrestling coach Tyrone Lewis. El Reno Superintendent Matt Goucher confirmed the district received a letter of notice from the OSSAA on...
El Reno Tribune
ER matmen ﬁfth in 68-team MidCals Classic, place ﬁve
El Reno High School’s wrestling team headed west to California recently as one of two programs from Oklahoma to compete in the 2023 MidCals Classic – placing fifth overall. The 68-team tournament is…
El Reno Tribune
Calumet, Okarche, Union City nab gold
Calumet High School’s boys basketball coach Jacob Mayfield now has a fistful of titles from the famed West Central Tournament after his Chieftains logged a 68-62 overtime win over Class B’s 13th…
El Reno Tribune
Cougars drop two of three Region 2 games
Redlands Community College men’s basketball team dropped two of three games in recent NJCAA Region 2 action, which left the Cougars tied for sixth place. The losses were to Murray State College (68…
El Reno Tribune
Warriors extend streak, Chieftains, UC downed
Okarche High School’s girls basketball team seems to be hitting a late-season stride as the Warriors have put together a double-digit win streak after beating Class A’s 18th-ranked Okeene 61-24 in…
El Reno Tribune
Break for the weather
El Reno High School’s basketball teams had only one date scheduled last week, a road trip to state-ranked Kingﬁsher. However, those games were canceled due to winter weather and have been…
tulsapeople.com
Sweet escape: Five Oklahoma destinations for chocolate this Valentine’s Day
Chocolate is perhaps the most traditional gift given every year for Valentine’s Day, and lucky for us, Oklahoma is a melting pot of locally made chocolates across the state. Why not pair a delicious treat with a little road trip with your sweetheart?. Guthrie is the original state capital....
KOCO
Oklahomans from across the state travel to honor life of Athena Brownfield
ENID, Okla. — Oklahomans from across the state traveled to Enid to honor the life of Athena Brownfield. Investigators said the 4-year-old was murdered on Christmas. It was a tearful and powerful service on Wednesday afternoon for Athena. KOCO 5 spoke to one woman who traveled all the way...
Oklahoma Gets Commitment from Versatile Panhandle OL
Drew Batt played a variety of positions in 8-man football at Turpin and will be a preferred walk-on for the Sooners.
KAKE TV
Oklahoma community gathers for Athena Brownfield's funeral
ENID, Okla. (KOCO) -- The Oklahoma community gathered to remember the 4-year-old Cyril girl who investigators say was murdered on Christmas Day and was reported missing earlier this month. The funeral service for Athena Brownfield began at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Stride Bank Center, located at 301 S. Independence...
KOKI FOX 23
Several Tulsa eateries on James Beard Awards semi-finalist list
TULSA, Okla. — The semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards were announced Wednesday with several Tulsa eateries making the list. The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. The...
News On 6
Broken Arrow Plans New 4-Lane Road Extending South From Florence
The City of Broken Arrow is hammering out plans for what to do with 90 acres of land on the South side of town. The "Innovation District" will be south of Florence street, between Olive and Aspen. The city just approved a $750,000 contract with a Tulsa engineering firm to build a four-lane road that will extend from Florence, through that area.
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
tulsapeople.com
Dangerously good: Tulsan who helped establish the city’s hip-hop scene over 30 years ago is ready to give back
“Dangerous Wayz,” the eighth studio record from hip-hop artist and former Tulsan Robert C. Daniels II, aka “Dangerous Rob,” is out this month. The single “I Love You” drops, appropriately, on Valentine’s Day. After three successful decades in the business, Daniels believes this album...
El Reno Tribune
Sugar Creek Casino to host $5,000 karaoke contest
Calling all serious karaoke singers. Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton will host a karaoke contest at the Sugar Creek Event Center, with more than $5,000 in cash prizes to be handed out. The event will…
tulsapeople.com
Coffee with: Hazel Turner, White River Fish Market waitress
It’s break time for Hazel Turner. She takes a seat in a booth by the front window of White River Fish Market, 1708 N. Sheridan Road, to discuss her four-decade service to the restaurant that has been feeding Tulsans since O.T. Fallis opened it in 1932. What started as...
Former Kansas couple found murdered in Oklahoma
Larry and Debbie Dutton were found buried in the back of their Dewey, Oklahoma, home last week.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they are closed, or students will learn remotely on Wednesday after winter weather and snow hit the state on Tuesday. Oklahoma City Public Schools will be virtual again on Wednesday. Norman Public Schools officials said classes on Wednesday have been canceled and that...
El Reno Tribune
Lamplighters OHCE gather at local church for meeting
Lamplighters OHCE of Canadian County met recently at a local church. Carol Stine opened the meeting and led members in the flag salute. Maxine Little read minutes from the previous meeting, with…
El Reno Tribune
County youth FFA, 4-H ambassadors blaze new frontier
A new group of young ambassadors is getting ready for this spring’s Canadian County Youth Livestock Show. The Canadian County Herdsmanship Youth Advisory Board is comprised of student leaders from…
