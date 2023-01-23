ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Reno, OK

El Reno Tribune

Calumet, Okarche, Union City nab gold

Calumet High School’s boys basketball coach Jacob Mayfield now has a fistful of titles from the famed West Central Tournament after his Chieftains logged a 68-62 overtime win over Class B’s 13th…
UNION CITY, OK
El Reno Tribune

Cougars drop two of three Region 2 games

Redlands Community College men’s basketball team dropped two of three games in recent NJCAA Region 2 action, which left the Cougars tied for sixth place. The losses were to Murray State College (68…
EL RENO, OK
El Reno Tribune

Warriors extend streak, Chieftains, UC downed

Okarche High School’s girls basketball team seems to be hitting a late-season stride as the Warriors have put together a double-digit win streak after beating Class A’s 18th-ranked Okeene 61-24 in…
El Reno Tribune

Break for the weather

El Reno High School’s basketball teams had only one date scheduled last week, a road trip to state-ranked Kingﬁsher. However, those games were canceled due to winter weather and have been…
EL RENO, OK
KAKE TV

Oklahoma community gathers for Athena Brownfield's funeral

ENID, Okla. (KOCO) -- The Oklahoma community gathered to remember the 4-year-old Cyril girl who investigators say was murdered on Christmas Day and was reported missing earlier this month. The funeral service for Athena Brownfield began at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Stride Bank Center, located at 301 S. Independence...
ENID, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Several Tulsa eateries on James Beard Awards semi-finalist list

TULSA, Okla. — The semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards were announced Wednesday with several Tulsa eateries making the list. The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. The...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Broken Arrow Plans New 4-Lane Road Extending South From Florence

The City of Broken Arrow is hammering out plans for what to do with 90 acres of land on the South side of town. The "Innovation District" will be south of Florence street, between Olive and Aspen. The city just approved a $750,000 contract with a Tulsa engineering firm to build a four-lane road that will extend from Florence, through that area.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
El Reno Tribune

Sugar Creek Casino to host $5,000 karaoke contest

Calling all serious karaoke singers. Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton will host a karaoke contest at the Sugar Creek Event Center, with more than $5,000 in cash prizes to be handed out. The event will…
HINTON, OK
tulsapeople.com

Coffee with: Hazel Turner, White River Fish Market waitress

It’s break time for Hazel Turner. She takes a seat in a booth by the front window of White River Fish Market, 1708 N. Sheridan Road, to discuss her four-decade service to the restaurant that has been feeding Tulsans since O.T. Fallis opened it in 1932. What started as...
TULSA, OK
El Reno Tribune

Lamplighters OHCE gather at local church for meeting

Lamplighters OHCE of Canadian County met recently at a local church. Carol Stine opened the meeting and led members in the flag salute. Maxine Little read minutes from the previous meeting, with…

