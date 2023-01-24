ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NFL Team Believes Tom Brady Will Consider Signing With Them

By Jason Hall
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vVEx6_0kQ1H3v400
Photo: Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly believe Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady would consider signing with them during his upcoming free agency, according to ESPN 's Jeremy Fowler .

During his latest column for ESPN+ (subscription needed) , Fowler wrote that the Raiders are one of "about three teams" with a realistic shot at landing Brady, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent, should he decide to continue his NFL career for a 24th season. Additionally, the Buccaneers are reportedly still in consideration for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman shared information from Fowler's report on his Twitter account Tuesday (January 24) afternoon.

On Monday (January 23), Brady reiterated that even he doesn't know what his choice will be regarding whether to continue his playing career, test free agency or retire, during the latest episode of his Let's Go podcast with co-hosts Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald .

"If I knew what I was gonna f*****g do, I would've f*****g done it," Brady said.

On Saturday (January 21), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that several Buccaneers players believe Brady had already made his offseason decision regarding his future based on interactions with the seven-time Super Bowl champion following the team's playoff elimination loss to the Dallas Cowboys on January 16.

"I'd be surprised if he's back," one player said, according to Rapoport.

"He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good," another claimed.

Brady, 45, will become an unrestricted free agent for the second time in his 23-year career, following a 2022 campaign in which the Buccaneers offense struggled to meet high expectations.

"Not the way we wanted to end it, but we didn't deserve it," Brady said during his postgame press conference on Monday night via ESPN . "I give them a lot of credit. They played a good game. Made a lot more plays than we did, so a tough night.

"I think there's a part of football where I feel like it's -- sometimes you get lucky, but most of the time, the team that earns it wins, and they played [well] all year."

Brady has a "no tag" clause in his contract, which means he cannot be franchise tagged by the Buccaneers and will become an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason should he chose not to re-sign.

The San Mateo native also has a massive contract to become FOX Sports ' lead NFL analyst once his playing career concludes.

"I'm gonna go home and get a good night's sleep -- as good as I can tonight," Brady said, adding that he didn't have a set timetable for his decision. "This has been all I've focused on -- this game. It'll just be one day at a time. Truly."

Brady finished the Bucs' Wild Card Round game with 351 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 35 of 66 passing. The seven-time Super Bowl champion signed with Tampa Bay during the 2020 offseason following 20 seasons with the New England Patriots .

The Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV during Brady's first season with the franchise. Brady announced his retirement, then un-retirement this offseason ahead of his 23rd NFL season.

The 45-year-old is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
The Spun

Cowboys Decision Might Be Bad News For Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys made a change to their offensive coaching staff early in their offseason. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys fired longtime running backs coach Skip Peete. He speculated that the move "does not bode well" for Ezekiel Elliott's future with ...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Mel Kiper reveals Georgia QB Stetson Bennett's draft projection

ESPN's Mel Kiper unveiled his NFL Mock Draft 1.0 on Wednesday and made rounds on various morning shows to promote it. On "First Take," he was asked about his thoughts on Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV and his draft stock. "Nobody can really give you any answer on Stetson Bennett...
ATHENS, GA
NBC Sports

Bruce Arians “extremely unhappy” with Buccaneers firings

Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Announcement

Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has missed practice time this week with a nagging calf injury. While injury issues for McCaffrey have been a huge cause for concern in the past, it appears that is not the case heading into this weekend's NFC Championship game. During his media ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
NFL Analysis Network

This Raiders-Giants Trade Sends Darren Waller To New York

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to look a lot different in 2023 than they did during the 2022 season on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Derek Carr is all but gone from the team, but he is far from the only change that could occur. Running back...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Warren Sapp says the Bears are trading Justin Fields

We're still months away from the 2023 NFL Draft but the rumor mill is churning faster than ever. What will the Chicago Bears do with the number one pick? Will they select Jalen Carter or Will Anderson? Could they trade down and acquire more picks? Well, according to NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, the Bears are trading Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Alabama could hire former NFL head coach

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has been in the news a lot recently mainly because both their defensive and offensive coordinators departed. One name that has popped up recently in the offensive coordinator search is former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, who was fired by the Cardinals,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

Former NFL player dies at age 25

The NFL world was struck with some devastating news regarding former Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions defensive end Jessie Lemonier. ESPN’s Eric Woodyard broke the tragic news that Lemonier passed away on Thursday at just the age of 25 after just two seasons in the NFL. Former Detroit #Lions LB Jessie Lemonier has passed Read more... The post Former NFL player dies at age 25 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DETROIT, MI
The Tennessean

Who Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft predicts Tennessee Titans will pick at No. 11 in first round

NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN released his first mock draft for 2023 and predicts the Tennessee Titans selecting a plug-and-play starter on the offensive line with the No. 11 pick. Kiper projects the Titans to select Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. with their first round pick. Describing the pick, Kiper says the Titans need help on offense and that help needs to start up front. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Comeback

Justin Fields sister shares massive WWE news

It’s safe to say that Chicago Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields is one of the most popular athletes in the United States right now, especially after multiple record-breaking performances for the Bears this season. But it looks like his sister is now making some major moves in the sports world, as well. On Thursday morning, Read more... The post Justin Fields sister shares massive WWE news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator

The New York Jets have hired a new offensive coordinator, and those who watched Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos this season will probably not be that thrilled with the decision. The Jets announced on Thursday that they have named Nathaniel Hackett their next offensive coordinator. Hackett was most recently the head coach of the... The post Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

 https://1035kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy