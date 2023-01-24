Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
This HP laptop is typically $1,800, but right now it’s just $629
Let’s cut to the chase: The HP ProBook 445 G8 laptop is $1,199 off today. That’s certainly one of the best laptop deals available right now. The laptop, which typically costs $1,828, is now only $629 for the duration of this deal. It’s enough to make you do a doubletake, maybe even a tripletake. Plus, this edition comes with a free year of HP Wolf Pro Security. Go ahead and click the button below to take a look yourself, then read on for the highlights and an overview of what HP Wolf Pro Security can do to make your next year of laptop usage a low stress affair.
CNET
Play On With $550 Off This 17-Inch Gaming Laptop -- Today Only
Few things in life are both as invigorating and de-stressing as getting to kick back and fire up your favorite game. And when it's time to play, you want a machine that isn't going to leave you frustrated with lag and crashes. That's why having a computer that can keep up with the taxing expectations of the newest games is a boon to any gamer.
CNET
SanDisk's Extreme Pro 1TB SSD Is Down to $130 Today (Save $110)
It's always a good idea to back up your data, whether you're working on a big project or simply holding onto a few really important pictures. If you've been shopping for external storage, you won't want to miss this one-day deal at Best Buy on the SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB SSD. It's discounted by $110 right now, meaning you'll pay just $130 to bring home this pocket-sized external hard drive. But this deal will expire tonight, Jan. 27, so be sure to get your order in soon if you want to snag one at this low price.
Amazon will start charging Prime members up to $10 in delivery fees on grocery orders under $150
Delivery charges range from $3.95 to $9.95, depending on the size of the order, and go into effect February 28, Amazon announced Friday.
notebookcheck.net
Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked
Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
Lawmaker Slams Walmart for ‘Passing the Work to Consumers’ After She Files New Bill To Limit Self-Service Checkouts
Self-service checkouts have failed for many consumers with 67% have had one fail when using it. The number of self-serve checkout lanes in supermarkets and other stores is growing. It seems everyone is doing it, with more and more stores installing self-checkout lanes.
Android Authority
How to watch Amazon Freevee
Watch Freevee for free with this guide. Amazon’s subscription-based Prime Video service is a fairly well known entity, but did you know there’s also a free, ad-based service from the same company? It’s gone by a couple of names over the years, but now the service has settled on the name Freevee. FreeVee was our number one recommended free streaming service, and for good reason. There’s a good library of TV shows and movies, as well as some impressive Originals. If this sounds like the service for you, we’ll tell you how to watch FreeVee and what devices it supports.
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
A woman finds a threatening note in a package from fashion retailer Shein: "You are going to die in this suit"
Shein is an online fashion retailer founded in China but currently, its headquarters are based in Singapore. The company has attained cult status and mainly seems to target customers in their 20s and 30s. The US is Shein's largest consumer market.
Lowe’s sneaky anti-theft trick revealed after Walmart CEO spoke out about spike in stealing linked to higher prices
LOWE'S is showing their competitors a creative solution for keeping their products protected as department stores across the country face rising reports of shoplifting. The anti-theft trick comes after more industry leaders, such as Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, speak out against the widespread theft that hitting the retail industry amid soaring inflation.
Home Depot warning amid customer privacy fears as it’s slammed for ‘mind-boggling’ excuse after shoppers left vulnerable
HOME Depot Canada is being accused of failing to obtain customer consent before sharing personal data with Meta, leaving many shoppers vulnerable. The shock claim came in a Thursday report following an investigation by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC). Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne claimed that the...
Sam's Club Has a Bold New Challenge for Costco
The retail giant has a big plan to disrupt an industry juggernaut.
Android Authority
This is the other 'Ultra' device launching alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Here are the leaked specs of Samsung's first Ultra laptop. Samsung is expected to launch five new laptops at its Unpacked event on February 1. These will include the premium Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Specifications of the laptop have leaked alongside details of the Pro model. The Samsung Galaxy S23...
This 12-piece Rachael Ray cookware set is almost half-off at Walmart right now
Walmart has been offering a ton of great kitchen deals this month, and they've just added another one you won't want to miss. This incredible 12-piece cooking set from Rachael Ray is currently marked down to $109. That's $89 off the list pice of $198.The 12-piece set includes a 6-quart stock pot with lid, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 10-inch frying pan, 8.5-inch frying pan, a 11.75-inch deep frying pan, a 9-inch x 13-inch baking sheet, a large nylon turner, a large nylon slotted spoon and a garbage bowl.One Walmart reviewer shared their family's experience with the set: "I...
TODAY.com
Amazon Outlet just dropped a ton of winter fashion — 17 stylish finds under $35
It's probably safe to say that Amazon's "secret" overstock section is no longer classified as hush-hush (which might have something to do with Shop TODAY editors' inability to keep such insanely discounted prices on the low-down.) But when deals like these come around, it's impossible not to shout them from the rooftops.
CNET
This 14-Inch MacBook Pro With 32GB RAM Is Close to $300 Off Right Now
If you're shopping around for MacBook deals in the wake of the launch of Apple's latest M2 Pro-powered MacBook Pro models, there are plenty to choose from right now -- including at Amazon, where several 2021 MacBook Pro models are up to $500 off. Woot has an interesting deal today too, offering a RAM-boosted 14-inch MacBook Pro model on sale for $2,100. Even with current sales, this 32GB machine which originally sold for $2,399 is still going for $2,350 elsewhere so Woot's one-day price drop is notable. And unlike a lot of Woot deals, the machine is offered brand new with a full Apple warranty, too.
Save on a rugged, portable SSD with $40 off Samsung's T7 Shield
The best price since last year's Black Friday sales on a relatively new version of Samsung's portable SSD.
Apple Insider
Get Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14" with 32GB memory for $2,099 today only
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon-owned Woot is slashing the price of Apple's last-gen 14-inch MacBook Pro with a bump up to 32GB of memory, delivering $300 in savings on the popular configuration today only. The flash deal is...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Intel NUC 12 Pro Kit: Wall Street Canyon mini-PC discounted nearly US$200 with Core i5-1240P and 32 GB RAM
Intel may have announced NUC 13 series mini-PCs, but only Extreme Kits are available for now. Similarly, while third parties like ASRock have introduced NUC BOX mini-PCs based on Intel Raptor Lake processors, none are available to purchase yet. In the meantime, retailers like Amazon US have started discounting Intel NUC 12 SKUs like the NUC12WSHi5, also known as the NUC 12 Pro Kit or by its Wall Street Canyon codename.
