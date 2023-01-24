ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

A Florida diver was swept away by a current and lost at sea for hours until his family rushed to his rescue

By Jillian Sykes, Faith Karimi
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 9

Toree Warfield
3d ago

I have chills. This young man is obviously in very good shape, and he kept his wits about him. Those looking for him did everything right. Maybe angels had something to do with it? Anyway, lovely story, happy ending.

Reply
11
Lady D
3d ago

Thank God his family and friends found him and he was ok..Thank God he was experience and kept calm enough to survive and be rescued.Good to hear a happy ending..Way to go Dylan!!! And family and friends way to go!!

Reply
8
Luz Negron
3d ago

when it's not ur time , it's not...with so many ppl getting eaten by shark, or even drawing it's not easy I imagine being in Water for hrs.. yea he deff had a guardian angel...Blessiings.💚💛❤🙏

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Remains of Florida residents believed to have died in Hurricane Ian still being recovered more than 100 days later

Four months after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, state officials are still reportedly finding remains of victims.The Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported that it discovered the remains of an 82-year-old resident who attempted to ride out the storm in Fort Myers Beach.The hurricane made landfall in southwestern Florida on 28 September, 2022, killing at least 148 people, according to NBC News.That number is likely to increase as officials uncover more remains.Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said during a news conference on Thursday that the area was still working to recover from the storm."Most of us have gotten back...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Beached 6,000-pound killer whale dies in first known stranding in southeast US

A 21-foot killer whale weighing up to 6,000 pounds died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida Wednesday, the first stranding of its kind ever recorded in the Southeast US. The adult female orca found itself stranded before dawn on a beach in Palm Coast, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Derek Pence was taking his usual morning walk in the area of Jungle Hut Park when he spotted something large just off the shore. “I saw white on the bottom,” Pence told the station WESH. “I...
PALM COAST, FL
New York Post

Tiger shark charges unsuspecting swimmer in chilling drone video

It could have been a scene straight out of “Jaws.” Swimmers at Hillary’s Dog Beach near Perth, Western Australia, came dangerously close to death on Dec. 28 after a tiger shark was spotted lurking near the shore. Heart-stopping drone footage captured by beachgoer Sam Wood shows the giant predator in the clear and iridescent Aussie waters — just meters from unsuspecting bathers. At one point, the shark can be seen charging toward one woman before it drastically does a U-turn, deciding it’s uninterested in her. “I was worried that this could be an attack, and obviously I was quite scared,” Wood told...
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy