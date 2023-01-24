ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

Cops Hunt Oregon Torture Suspect Jailed in Vegas Kidnap Case

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape. Grants Pass Police...
GRANTS PASS, OR
RadarOnline

New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal

A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

South Carolina Man Convicted in Fatal Home Attack

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — A jury in South Carolina has convicted a man for riddling a home with bullets in 2017, killing one person inside. The Post & Courier reports that Maurice Durell Wigfall of Hanahan was sentenced Friday to 45 years for the death of Steven Hutchins, and another five years on a weapons offense.
HANAHAN, SC
US News and World Report

Search Continues in Virginia and Tennessee for Jail Escapees

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia and Tennessee are continuing their search Friday for two inmates who escaped from a regional jail. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the two inmates escaped Thursday afternoon from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon. On...
ABINGDON, VA
US News and World Report

Virginia Police: 4 Juveniles Charged in 16-Year-Old's Death

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Four young people have been charged with second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in central Virginia this past week, police announced on Sunday. Chesterfield County Police said the four, whose names won’t be released because they are juveniles, had been arrested in...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
US News and World Report

Venezuela Former Chief Justice Indicted in U.S. for Money Laundering

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's former chief justice Maikel Moreno has been indicted on money laundering charges related to bribe payments he allegedly received in exchange for influencing court decisions, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of Florida said. Moreno allegedly took over $10 million in bribes and used the...
US News and World Report

Hawaii Police Hunt for DNA Match After Wrong Man Imprisoned

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii County's police chief says his department is still working to identify the unknown male whose DNA was found in connection with a murder for which another man was wrongly convicted and imprisoned for more than 20 years. Albert “Ian” Schweitzer was convicted in 2000 and...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
US News and World Report

Teen Who Fired at Florida Deputies Sentenced to 20 Years

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A teenage girl who, along with a younger boy, engaged in a shootout with Florida deputies from a home they had broken into in 2021 was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison after reaching a plea deal. During a hearing, 15-year-old Nicole Jackson-Maldonado...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy