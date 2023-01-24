Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
US News and World Report
Cops Hunt Oregon Torture Suspect Jailed in Vegas Kidnap Case
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape. Grants Pass Police...
New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal
A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
US News and World Report
South Carolina Man Convicted in Fatal Home Attack
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — A jury in South Carolina has convicted a man for riddling a home with bullets in 2017, killing one person inside. The Post & Courier reports that Maurice Durell Wigfall of Hanahan was sentenced Friday to 45 years for the death of Steven Hutchins, and another five years on a weapons offense.
US News and World Report
Search Continues in Virginia and Tennessee for Jail Escapees
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia and Tennessee are continuing their search Friday for two inmates who escaped from a regional jail. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the two inmates escaped Thursday afternoon from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon. On...
US News and World Report
Officials Urge Public to Remain ‘Peaceful’ With Release of ‘Deeply Disturbing’ Tyre Nichols Video
Officials at the national and local level warned about the potential for unrest over the weekend spurred by the release of body cam footage showing a traffic stop that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old in Memphis, Tennessee, earlier this month. The impending release of the footage comes as...
US News and World Report
Virginia Police: 4 Juveniles Charged in 16-Year-Old's Death
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Four young people have been charged with second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in central Virginia this past week, police announced on Sunday. Chesterfield County Police said the four, whose names won’t be released because they are juveniles, had been arrested in...
US News and World Report
Venezuela Former Chief Justice Indicted in U.S. for Money Laundering
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's former chief justice Maikel Moreno has been indicted on money laundering charges related to bribe payments he allegedly received in exchange for influencing court decisions, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of Florida said. Moreno allegedly took over $10 million in bribes and used the...
US News and World Report
Hawaii Police Hunt for DNA Match After Wrong Man Imprisoned
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii County's police chief says his department is still working to identify the unknown male whose DNA was found in connection with a murder for which another man was wrongly convicted and imprisoned for more than 20 years. Albert “Ian” Schweitzer was convicted in 2000 and...
US News and World Report
Teen Who Fired at Florida Deputies Sentenced to 20 Years
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A teenage girl who, along with a younger boy, engaged in a shootout with Florida deputies from a home they had broken into in 2021 was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison after reaching a plea deal. During a hearing, 15-year-old Nicole Jackson-Maldonado...
Comments / 0