ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NFL Team Believes Tom Brady Will Consider Signing With Them

By Jason Hall
WFBQ Q95
WFBQ Q95
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vVEx6_0kQ1DQJo00
Photo: Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly believe Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady would consider signing with them during his upcoming free agency, according to ESPN 's Jeremy Fowler .

During his latest column for ESPN+ (subscription needed) , Fowler wrote that the Raiders are one of "about three teams" with a realistic shot at landing Brady, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent, should he decide to continue his NFL career for a 24th season. Additionally, the Buccaneers are reportedly still in consideration for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman shared information from Fowler's report on his Twitter account Tuesday (January 24) afternoon.

On Monday (January 23), Brady reiterated that even he doesn't know what his choice will be regarding whether to continue his playing career, test free agency or retire, during the latest episode of his Let's Go podcast with co-hosts Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald .

"If I knew what I was gonna f*****g do, I would've f*****g done it," Brady said.

On Saturday (January 21), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that several Buccaneers players believe Brady had already made his offseason decision regarding his future based on interactions with the seven-time Super Bowl champion following the team's playoff elimination loss to the Dallas Cowboys on January 16.

"I'd be surprised if he's back," one player said, according to Rapoport.

"He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good," another claimed.

Brady, 45, will become an unrestricted free agent for the second time in his 23-year career, following a 2022 campaign in which the Buccaneers offense struggled to meet high expectations.

"Not the way we wanted to end it, but we didn't deserve it," Brady said during his postgame press conference on Monday night via ESPN . "I give them a lot of credit. They played a good game. Made a lot more plays than we did, so a tough night.

"I think there's a part of football where I feel like it's -- sometimes you get lucky, but most of the time, the team that earns it wins, and they played [well] all year."

Brady has a "no tag" clause in his contract, which means he cannot be franchise tagged by the Buccaneers and will become an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason should he chose not to re-sign.

The San Mateo native also has a massive contract to become FOX Sports ' lead NFL analyst once his playing career concludes.

"I'm gonna go home and get a good night's sleep -- as good as I can tonight," Brady said, adding that he didn't have a set timetable for his decision. "This has been all I've focused on -- this game. It'll just be one day at a time. Truly."

Brady finished the Bucs' Wild Card Round game with 351 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 35 of 66 passing. The seven-time Super Bowl champion signed with Tampa Bay during the 2020 offseason following 20 seasons with the New England Patriots .

The Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV during Brady's first season with the franchise. Brady announced his retirement, then un-retirement this offseason ahead of his 23rd NFL season.

The 45-year-old is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Yardbarker

Mel Kiper reveals Georgia QB Stetson Bennett's draft projection

ESPN's Mel Kiper unveiled his NFL Mock Draft 1.0 on Wednesday and made rounds on various morning shows to promote it. On "First Take," he was asked about his thoughts on Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV and his draft stock. "Nobody can really give you any answer on Stetson Bennett...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Announcement

For better or worse, Stephen A. Smith revealed he's open to debating Skip Bayless one last time. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Smith was asked about the possibility. "Listen man, if you talk about one final day with Skip Bayless, I'd welcome that any day of the week, just to pay homage ...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicts Tom Brady's More-Likely Team

Tom Brady faces a couple of massive decisions this offseason. He first needs to figure out whether he's going to play again. If he decides to, he'll then have to figure out what team he will play for. The legendary quarterback is set to be a free agent in March since his contract with the Tampa Bay ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Thursday's Head Coaching Hire

The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich to be their new head coach on Thursday. Reich has four-plus seasons of NFL head coaching experience and a major connection to the Panthers as the first quarterback in franchise history.  However, there are plenty of people who think that Steve Wilks, the ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Report: Bronny James Is Deciding Between 2 Schools

Bronny James is reportedly narrowing down his decision. Last week, Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported that the high school senior's top-three schools are Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. However, another college hoops insider believes it's down to two teams. "USC and Oregon are 50/50," CBS ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Longtime NFL Veteran Reveals Disturbing Browns Interview

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world received a troubling message from a former player. Benjamin Watson, who played for several teams during his 17-year career, called out the Cleveland Browns. Watson recounted a moment with the team in response to Paul Finebaum asking everyone's worst job ...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Panthers have narrowed coaching search down to two candidates

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly close to naming a new head coach. The Panthers have narrowed the search to two candidates per Rapoport, including interim head coach Steve Wilks and former Indianapolis Colts headman Frank Reich, who both had second interviews with the team on Wednesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Question

These days, it seems like the sports world is filled with loud and confrontational commentary, and that's something former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner just can't support.  On Wednesday, the Hall of Famer brought up a fair question regarding the current state of analysis. "When did we decide ...
The Spun

NFL World Thinks Legendary Coach Might Step Away

The NFL's 2023 offseason is shaping up to be a fascinating one.  We could have some serious quarterback movement, with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr and others potentially on the move.  Could we have a legendary head coaching move, too? One anonymous NFL source predicted that ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jeff Saturday's Rumored Move

Jeff Saturday remains in the running for the Indianapolis Colts' head-coaching position. According to Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star, the former ESPN analyst is tapping into his media connections to help bolster his candidacy.  "Since the season ended, Saturday has put on a full-court ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Jim Irsay's No. 1 Candidate

Jim Irsay is sticking with interim head coach Jeff Saturday as his No. 1 pick to retain the full-time position, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Irsay's preference reportedly comes despite disagreement from other executives within the Colts' front office. "Saturday, I’m told, presented his staff ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Top Candidate For Texans Job Has Reportedly Emerged

The Texans have not yet hired a head coach for the 2023 season. That being said, it sounds like a deal could get done fairly soon.  According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a "top candidate" for the Texans.  Ryans is expected to ...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator

The New York Jets have hired a new offensive coordinator, and those who watched Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos this season will probably not be that thrilled with the decision. The Jets announced on Thursday that they have named Nathaniel Hackett their next offensive coordinator. Hackett was most recently the head coach of the... The post Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
WFBQ Q95

WFBQ Q95

Indianapolis, IN
6K+
Followers
883
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q95 Indy's Classic Rock and Home of The Bob & Tom Show

 https://q95.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy