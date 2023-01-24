ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, NY

Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ddXBA_0kQ16zel00

The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason.

Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.

The 34-year-old Pham spent last season with Cincinnati and Boston, batting .236 overall with 17 home runs, 63 RBIs and a .686 OPS. He scored 89 runs in 144 games.

“Tommy adds another versatile right-handed bat to our lineup,” general manager Billy Eppler said in a statement. “His ability to grind through at bats, stay within the strike zone, impact the baseball, and run the bases is a valuable addition to our ballclub.”

Pham is a .259 career hitter with 114 homers, 97 stolen bases and a .787 OPS in nine major league seasons with the Cardinals, Rays, Padres, Reds and Red Sox.

He made headlines in May when he was suspended for three games by Major League Baseball after he slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson because of a dispute about their fantasy football league. While the Giants warmed up in the outfield before their series opener with the Reds, Pham confronted Pederson and smacked him in the face before they were separated.

Pham gets a $1 million signing bonus and a $5 million salary. He can earn another $200,000 each for 225, 250, 275, 300, 325, 350, 375, 400, 425 and 450 plate appearances this season.

Mets owner Steve Cohen has committed $498.2 million to 10 major league free agents this offseason — including $102 million over five years to keep All-Star closer Edwin Díaz, who re-signed before other clubs were permitted to negotiate with him.

In a corresponding roster move, left-handed pitcher Tayler Saucedo was designated for assignment by the Mets.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees outfielder will fall off Hall of Fame ballot

Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame, and he’s the only member in the class of 2023. Rolen is the sole candidate who surpassed the minimum 75% of votes needed for induction (76.3%). The other 27 players on the ballot will not be inducted this year.
Yardbarker

Yankees desperately trying to move big-money infielder

The New York Yankees have a few big position battles preparing to unfold during spring training, notably at shortstop and even third base. The team is keen on letting Isiah Kiner-Falefa battle it out with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, but the hot corner is a bit more intriguing given Josh Donaldson remains on the roster, and DJ LeMahieu is headed toward a full recovery from his toe injury.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani's departure from the Angels seems inevitable

It's believed that Moreno walking away from the highest sales price in baseball history diminishes Shohei Ohtani's chances of returning to Anaheim after this season, per SNY's Andy Martino. A franchise-altering decision could be in store for GM Perry Minasian at the July trade deadline. Ohtani was likely to hit...
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
NJ.com

Former All-Star, ex-Mets infielder whines about Hall of Fame snub

Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame as the only member in the class of 2023. And some people won’t get a shot again. That’s the case for former infielder Jeff Kent, who failed to get the minimum 75% of votes in his 10th appearance on the ballot. And he’s not happy about it.
WXIA 11 Alive

Shohei to New York? Could the Mets have interest in trading for Ohtani?

NEW YORK — The New York Mets have had a big offseason. They signed big name free agents like Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo and Jose Quintana. They also signed All-Star closer Edwin Diaz so he and the trumpets can return to Citi Field. They almost signed Carlos Correa who ended up going back to the Minnesota Twins after questions from his physical. The Mets also signed Kodai Senga, a six-time Japan Series champion who will be making his stateside debut in 2023. So do the Mets really need someone else?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
San Diego Union-Tribune

Padres roster review: Fernando Tatis Jr.

Sizing up the Padres' 40-man roster heading into the 2023 season: Fernando Tatis Jr. hoping to return to form after missing all of 2022 to a wrist fracture and a PED suspension just as he was set to join a stacked lineup
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Are the Mets done adding this off-season?

Three weeks from today, pitchers and catchers report down to Port St. Lucie for the New York Mets. Much is at stake for this baseball team as they gear up for the 2023 season. Coming off a 101-win season, following a busy free agency headlined by splashes, this is essentially a World Series or bust type of year for the Mets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
82K+
Followers
127K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy