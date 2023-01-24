Read full article on original website
brides.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
Marconews.com
'Poker Face': Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne offer fun ride with old-fashioned detective show
Are you ready for another murder-of-the-week TV show?. Rian Johnson has had great success playing with the murder mystery genre in his "Knives Out" films, so it was seemingly only a matter of time before he came for the TV detective drama. The director, fresh off "Glass Onion: A Knives...
Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney reveals ‘new face’ after feminisation surgery
Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney has shared her ‘new face’ following facial feminisation surgery, by recreating famous viral videos.The 26-year-old announced a brief social media break before Christmas, while she ‘healed’ from the treatment.The montage sees Mulvaney channel Swan Lake, Audrey Hepburn, and Karlie Kloss’ ‘look camp right in the eye’ photo from the Met Gala.“Oh my gosh hi, I missed you!” she says in the video, sporting soft facial features and bold makeup. “You know I have a flair for the dramatics. It’s so good, right?”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boy George tribute act performs after getting £20k look-alike surgeryWireless Festival 2023 releases tickets and lineupNadine Dorries’ previous attempt as TalkTV presenter resurfaces after show announced
Marconews.com
'Shotgun Wedding:' Critics give mixed reviews for Jennifer Lopez's new rom-com
JLo is walking down the aisle on-screen, again. After 2001's "The Wedding Planner," 2005's "Monster-in-Law," 2022's "Marry Me" and her real wedding to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is back in 2023 with "Shotgun Wedding," now streaming on Prime Video. The movie stars Lopez and Josh Duhamel, who play a couple...
Marconews.com
Taylor Swift casts trans model in 'Lavender Haze' music video: 'Thank you for being an ally'
We met her at midnight, and she didn't disappoint. Taylor Swift released a music video for "Lavender Haze" on Friday, her latest off new album "Midnights" released in October. Swift wrote and directed the video, which included all things lavender – but more importantly, a groundbreaking co-star. Swift cast...
Marconews.com
Katharine McPhee reveals she 'would love to have another baby' with David Foster
Katharine McPhee is loving mom life since welcoming her first child with her husband, record producer David Foster — and she says she wants to keep growing their family. "I would love to have another baby, but we'll see," the singer-actress revealed to fellow "American Idol" alum Jennifer Hudson in a clip from "The Jennifer Hudson Show" published online Friday.
Marconews.com
'You People': Julia Louis-Dreyfus on her blast of a 'school reunion' with 'SNL' co-star Eddie Murphy
Race relations in the United States these days are nothing to laugh about. But Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris are asking you to do just that with Netflix's romantic comedy “You People" (streaming Friday), about a nice Jewish boy named Ezra (Hill) who falls in love with a proud Black girl named Amira (Lauren London).
Marconews.com
Nikki Bella reveals one of her dresses for Artem Chigvintsev wedding was for John Cena
Nikki Bella's "something old" for her wedding to Artem Chigvintsev has some history with her ex-fiancé John Cena. The WWE wrestler, 39, shared in an interview with Us Weekly Wednesday that one of the four wedding dresses she wore to say "I do" to Chigvintsev, 40, in August was something she had picked out when she was engaged to fellow wrestler Cena, 45.
Marconews.com
Lance Kerwin, teen star of 1970s TV shows 'James at 16' and 'Salem's Lot,' dead at 62
Lance Kerwin, an actor known for his roles on 1970s television shows like "James at 16" and "Salem's Lot," has died. He was 62. His representative John Boitano confirmed the news to USA TODAY Wednesday. Kerwin's numerous screen credits include shows like "Wonder Woman," "Murder, She Wrote," "Houston Knights," "Simon...
Marconews.com
Taylor Swift's 'Lavender Haze' video, Sam Smith's 'Gloria' and more new releases out now
New Music Friday features Sam Smith's album, "Gloria." Also out: a new Taylor Swift music video, Lil Yachty's LP and a single from Fall Out Boy.
Marconews.com
How Sarah Michelle Gellar pays homage to 'Buffy' in supernatural drama 'Wolf Pack'
She's the thing that monsters have nightmares about. After creating one of modern TV's most iconic characters in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to the supernatural genre with Paramount+'s "Wolf Pack" (streaming weekly on Thursdays), a new werewolf drama from "Teen Wolf" creator Jeff Davis. When we...
Marconews.com
Nia Long says 'Fresh Prince' co-star Will Smith 'carried a burden' to represent 'perfection'
Will Smith's career hasn't been easy, and Nia Long is certainly proud of how he's navigated the pressure. Long, 52, who previously starred opposite Smith, 54, on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" as his girlfriend and fiancée Beulah "Lisa" Wilkes, praised her former co-star in an interview with Yahoo Friday.
Marconews.com
Gabrielle Union cried 'every night' filming 'Truth Be Told,' recalling her own assault
Gabrielle Union joined the cast of Apple TV+'s "Truth Be Told" for Season 3, and the actress is revealing how personal the experience was for her. The series features Octavia Spencer as Poppy, a journalist who examines investigations for her true crime podcast. Union joins Season 3 as a high school principal who works with Poppy to shed light on Black girls who were assaulted and had gone missing in Oakland, California.
Marconews.com
'Sopranos' star John Ventimiglia's daughter Odele dies at 25: 'Heartbroken'
Odele Cape Ventimiglia, daughter of "Sopranos" star John Ventimiglia, has died, her mother announced. She was 25. “Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice,” Belinda Cape wrote on Facebook Monday. "Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives." Cape asked that...
Marconews.com
How to watch must-see movies from Sundance 2023, including 'Infinity Pool,' Steph Curry doc
Feeling left out amid Sundance Film Festival buzz? You'll soon be able to watch some of this year's must-see films. While many of the festival's biggest hits went directly to streaming in 2022, a majority of the first films to get firm release dates are heading to theaters first as the industry aims to rebuild the moviegoing experience. Others are expected to debut on streaming sites later this year.
Marconews.com
Shailene Woodley opens up about ex Aaron Rodgers, 'scrutiny' around relationship
Shailene Woodley's personal life was in turmoil while filming her latest project. The actress, 31, went through the "darkest, hardest time in my life" while shooting "Three Women," she told Net-a-Porter's digital title Porter Monday. The movie is a Showtime adaption of Lisa Taddeo's book, which studies the sex lives of women throughout the U.S.
Marconews.com
Sylvia Syms, 'The Queen' and 'Ice Cold in Alex' star, dies at 89: 'She has lived an amazing life'
LONDON — Actress Sylvia Syms, who starred in classic British films including "Ice Cold in Alex" and "Victim," has died, her family said Friday. She was 89. Syms' children said she "died peacefully" on Friday at Denville Hall, a London retirement home for actors and entertainers. "She has lived...
Marconews.com
John Mayer announces 2023 solo acoustic tour, promises to preview new music
John Mayer is going solo. Mayer, 45, is embarking on his first acoustic tour, "featuring solo performances leaning heavily on the singer's acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar in arenas throughout the U.S. and Canada," according to a press release shared Thursday. Singer-songwriters Lizzy McAlpine...
Marconews.com
'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal to make 'SNL' hosting debut with musical guest Coldplay
After fighting off vicious Clickers, Pedro Pascal's 30 Rock debut should be a piece of non-fungal cake. The Chilean actor, who plays apocalypse survivor Joel Miller on HBO's "The Last of Us," will host "Saturday Night Live" on Feb. 4, the actor confirmed on Instagram Thursday. Rock band Coldplay will serve as the musical guest on next week's episode, marking the group's seventh performance on the NBC sketch comedy series.
Marconews.com
Eva Green depicted as 'diva' in legal battle over failed 'A Patriot' film, lawyer says
LONDON — A lawyer for Eva Green alleged Thursday that producers of a collapsed film tried to damage the French actress' reputation by depicting her as a "diva." The performer, who played Vesper Lynd in James Bond thriller "Casino Royale," is suing producers for a $1 million fee she says she is owed for "A Patriot."
