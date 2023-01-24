FKA Twigs creates wildlife project artwork to inspire children to have ‘genuine connection’ to nature

FKA Twigs has created artwork for a wildlife project to inspire children to have a “genuine connection” to nature like one she had growing up.

The British singer-songwriter created a piece inspired by Diego Velazquez’s Rokeby Venus and Shibata Zeshin’s Two-Fold Screen for Art Fund’s The Wild Escape project.

The project, undertaken by hundreds of museums across the UK, is aimed at motivating children to “respond creatively” to the threat to the natural environment.

Youngsters will be encouraged to create artworks which will be brought to life in a huge-scale immersive display to be unveiled on Earth Day.

