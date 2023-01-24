ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

FKA Twigs creates wildlife project artwork to inspire children to have ‘genuine connection’ to nature

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yFfD_0kQ12f6d00

FKA Twigs has created artwork for a wildlife project to inspire children to have a “genuine connection” to nature like one she had growing up.

The British singer-songwriter created a piece inspired by Diego Velazquez’s Rokeby Venus and Shibata Zeshin’s Two-Fold Screen for Art Fund’s The Wild Escape project.

The project, undertaken by hundreds of museums across the UK, is aimed at motivating children to “respond creatively” to the threat to the natural environment.

Youngsters will be encouraged to create artworks which will be brought to life in a huge-scale immersive display to be unveiled on Earth Day.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Unearthed, the 220 million-year-old ‘missing link’ in evolution

The world’s first ‘worm’ dating back 220 million years has been unearthed in Arizona.It’s a ‘missing link’ in evolution that sheds fresh light on the origins of amphibians.Named Funcusvermis gilmorei, it lived at the beginning of the age of the dinosaurs.The primitive creepy-crawly was identified from its tiny jaws and teeth - which remarkably survived fossilisation.While its Latin name refers to it as a ‘funky worm’, it actually belongs to a group called caecilians, which also include frogs and salamanders.Ben Kligman, a doctoral student at Virginia Tech who led the dig at Petrified Forest National Park, said: “The discovery of...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy