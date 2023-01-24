ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
crbjbizwire.com

Charleston ENT & Allergy Moving into New North Mt. Pleasant Office

Charleston ENT and Allergy will begin welcoming patients to their new North Mt. Pleasant office at 403 Faison Road on January 30th. The new building in the North 33 development provides the opportunity to provide additional services to our patients in the growing North Mt. Pleasant population. In the new...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
treksplorer.com

Best Time to Visit Charleston, South Carolina

The best time to visit Charleston, SC, is in the spring or the fall. Charleston has mild temperatures year-round, but March to May and September to November allow you to escape the heat and humidity and the Atlantic Ocean hurricane season. Charleston sits on the South Carolina coast, sporting has...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Berkeley’s owners reflect on the F&B community

When we first came to Charleston 10 years ago, we knew immediately that it was home. There was so much that made it special. The architecture. The beaches. The incredible restaurants. But what truly stood out was an unbelievable sense of community and hospitality, particularly within the restaurant industry. We...
CHARLESTON, SC
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Pizza Spot Makes Yelp’s Top Ten Pizzas In The Country

I love pizza. Ok, I said it. It’s the ultimate indulgence whether hot and cheesy for late-night or leftover cold for breakfast. And, one South Carolina pizza spot cracked the top ten best pizzas in the country according to Yelp. The online food review source searched all over the United States and Canada and ranked the best, according to total volume and ratings of reviews by Yelp respondents. Then, they compiled the top 100. And Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina landed at number 9. It’s a family-run pizzeria with three Detroit natives at the helm. In true Detroit style, they bake each pie in an authentic blue steel pizza pan. The pan is the key to achieving the signature crispy crust that makes this style so special.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charleston City Paper

State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case

According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
CHARLESTON, SC
yourislandnews.com

Save Beaufort County by demanding controlled growth

To many (perhaps most?) residential citizens of Beaufort County, it should be becoming quite evident that our county is steadily becoming overdeveloped. It’s been in the works for a long time, but development here now seems feral. The massive power poles and the tree butchering accommodating their power lines,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
thedanielislandnews.com

Look Who’s Here: Businesses at 295 Seven Farms Drive

The businesses located at 295 Seven Farms Drive encapsulate Daniel Island’s vibrant retail, office commercial district. Built in 2002, the mixed-use building is three stories tall and holds approximately 24,000 square feet of office and retail space. Ospuré Karate offers instruction in Wado Ryu Karate for ages 3 to...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Summerville student crowned Dorchester Dist. 2 spelling bee champ

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Rollings Middle School of the Arts student took the crown as Dorchester County School District 2′s top speller. Anika Khare was named the district’s Spelling Bee Champion after competing against 64 other spellers in grades 5-8. She won by correctly spelling the word opponency.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Shifa Free Clinic reopens in new location

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A free clinic that anticipates helping thousands of patients and serving tens of thousands through its food pantry over the next three years is holding a ribbon cutting in Charleston Thursday. The Shifa Free Clinic will open its new location at 10 a.m. at 668 Marina...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston City Council expected to sign resolution supporting I-526 expansion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council is expected to sign a resolution supporting the proposed construction of Interstate 526′s expansion. Councilmember Karl Brady, who represents outer West Ashley and Johns Island, said the extension could give people a third way off the island and help during any potential future evacuations due to hurricanes or other natural disasters.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man turns himself in for stabbing at James Island bar

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A 38-year-old man has turned himself in for stabbing another person during an altercation at a James Island bar. Charleston County deputies responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill during the early morning hours of December 28 where they found a victim bleeding from the neck after being stabbed. According […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Family searching for missing teen with medical issues

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A family in Dorchester County needs your help locating a missing teenager. Ashton Logan Driggers, 18, has been missing from his Jedburg Road home since Tuesday night. His parents are concerned because he does have medical issues. Driggers is described as a white male, 5’11”. If you see him or know […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
yourislandnews.com

Beaufort Oyster Festival draws big crowd

Oysters and good music drew huge crowds to downtown Beaufort’s Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21 and 22. The 3rd annual Beaufort Oyster Festival was free to enter, and patrons were able to buy tickets to purchase oysters and drinks while at the park.
