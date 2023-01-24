Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?Ted RiversNorth Charleston, SC
Fun things to do in Charleston, South CarolinaGenni FranklinCharleston, SC
Related
crbjbizwire.com
Charleston ENT & Allergy Moving into New North Mt. Pleasant Office
Charleston ENT and Allergy will begin welcoming patients to their new North Mt. Pleasant office at 403 Faison Road on January 30th. The new building in the North 33 development provides the opportunity to provide additional services to our patients in the growing North Mt. Pleasant population. In the new...
South Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in South Carolina.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?
Anita Zucker is a businesswoman and philanthropist from South Carolina. She is the CEO of The InterTech Group, Inc., a privately held chemical manufacturing and technology company based in North Charleston, South Carolina.
Charleston City Paper
CP Hot List: Additions to the local food scene that are worth taking note of
Fresh to our quarterly Dish is the CP Hotlist, which shines a spotlight on notable, relatively new hot restaurants that impress our cuisine team. We encourage you to check them out and let us know whether you think they should be added to our Top 50 list. On the CP...
treksplorer.com
Best Time to Visit Charleston, South Carolina
The best time to visit Charleston, SC, is in the spring or the fall. Charleston has mild temperatures year-round, but March to May and September to November allow you to escape the heat and humidity and the Atlantic Ocean hurricane season. Charleston sits on the South Carolina coast, sporting has...
Charleston City Paper
Berkeley’s owners reflect on the F&B community
When we first came to Charleston 10 years ago, we knew immediately that it was home. There was so much that made it special. The architecture. The beaches. The incredible restaurants. But what truly stood out was an unbelievable sense of community and hospitality, particularly within the restaurant industry. We...
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Pizza Spot Makes Yelp’s Top Ten Pizzas In The Country
I love pizza. Ok, I said it. It’s the ultimate indulgence whether hot and cheesy for late-night or leftover cold for breakfast. And, one South Carolina pizza spot cracked the top ten best pizzas in the country according to Yelp. The online food review source searched all over the United States and Canada and ranked the best, according to total volume and ratings of reviews by Yelp respondents. Then, they compiled the top 100. And Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina landed at number 9. It’s a family-run pizzeria with three Detroit natives at the helm. In true Detroit style, they bake each pie in an authentic blue steel pizza pan. The pan is the key to achieving the signature crispy crust that makes this style so special.
Charleston City Paper
State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case
According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
yourislandnews.com
Save Beaufort County by demanding controlled growth
To many (perhaps most?) residential citizens of Beaufort County, it should be becoming quite evident that our county is steadily becoming overdeveloped. It’s been in the works for a long time, but development here now seems feral. The massive power poles and the tree butchering accommodating their power lines,...
thedanielislandnews.com
Look Who’s Here: Businesses at 295 Seven Farms Drive
The businesses located at 295 Seven Farms Drive encapsulate Daniel Island’s vibrant retail, office commercial district. Built in 2002, the mixed-use building is three stories tall and holds approximately 24,000 square feet of office and retail space. Ospuré Karate offers instruction in Wado Ryu Karate for ages 3 to...
live5news.com
Summerville student crowned Dorchester Dist. 2 spelling bee champ
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Rollings Middle School of the Arts student took the crown as Dorchester County School District 2′s top speller. Anika Khare was named the district’s Spelling Bee Champion after competing against 64 other spellers in grades 5-8. She won by correctly spelling the word opponency.
live5news.com
New late-night law for downtown Charleston businesses takes effect next month
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston wants to help businesses that operate late into the evenings prepare for the start of a new ordinance that takes effect just before Valentine’s Day. City leaders will hold an open house for business owners on Thursday ahead of the deadline...
live5news.com
Shifa Free Clinic reopens in new location
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A free clinic that anticipates helping thousands of patients and serving tens of thousands through its food pantry over the next three years is holding a ribbon cutting in Charleston Thursday. The Shifa Free Clinic will open its new location at 10 a.m. at 668 Marina...
live5news.com
Charleston City Council expected to sign resolution supporting I-526 expansion
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council is expected to sign a resolution supporting the proposed construction of Interstate 526′s expansion. Councilmember Karl Brady, who represents outer West Ashley and Johns Island, said the extension could give people a third way off the island and help during any potential future evacuations due to hurricanes or other natural disasters.
Man turns himself in for stabbing at James Island bar
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A 38-year-old man has turned himself in for stabbing another person during an altercation at a James Island bar. Charleston County deputies responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill during the early morning hours of December 28 where they found a victim bleeding from the neck after being stabbed. According […]
New Alex Murdaugh Mugshot Has Some Scratching Their Heads
A new mugshot of disgraced and disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh was uploaded by the law enforcement agency where he is being detained in South Carolina’s Lowcountry region this week. On the first day of testimony in his double homicide case, Murdaugh can be seen wearing what appears to be...
Family searching for missing teen with medical issues
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A family in Dorchester County needs your help locating a missing teenager. Ashton Logan Driggers, 18, has been missing from his Jedburg Road home since Tuesday night. His parents are concerned because he does have medical issues. Driggers is described as a white male, 5’11”. If you see him or know […]
abcnews4.com
Former baseball coach Jerry Stoots, second person found dead in Lake Moultrie
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former long-time Lowcountry baseball coach Jerry Stoots and one other person were found dead in Lake Moultrie Tuesday afternoon, the Berkeley County Coroner's Office confirmed to ABC News 4 on Wednesday. Stoots, 75, of Goose Creek, and Lee Barry Watkins, 68, of North Charleston,...
Man recalls near tragic summer on Lake Moultrie, warns of dangers
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men who had been fishing on Lake Moultrie were pulled from the water Tuesday afternoon after they were found floating on Lake Moultrie. But accidents on that lake in Berkeley County are not too uncommon. One man recalled just how dangerous the water on Lake Moultrie can be. “It […]
yourislandnews.com
Beaufort Oyster Festival draws big crowd
Oysters and good music drew huge crowds to downtown Beaufort’s Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21 and 22. The 3rd annual Beaufort Oyster Festival was free to enter, and patrons were able to buy tickets to purchase oysters and drinks while at the park.
Comments / 0