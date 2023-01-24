Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ascendium’s $1.5M donation brings BGCDC’s McKenzie Regional Workforce Center closer to its $35M goal
Conceived by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County and the Madison Area Builders Association, the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center will aim to train and connect a new generation of young people to the skilled trades. On Wednesday, Ascendium announced that it was giving $1.5 million to the project that is slated to open this summer.
Dr. Ramón Ortiz to moderate panel discussion on equitable economic development at the Men’s Leadership Summit
Dr. Ramón Ortiz, Dean of the School of Business & Applied Arts at Madison College, will moderate a panel discussion titled “The Color of Money: Equitable Economic Development” at the Men’s Leadership Summit on Tuesday, February 7. The event is virtual and free, though registration is...
Madison Mayoral Candidate Forum
Madison Mayoral Candidate Forum will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, 7-8 p.m. at the Urban League of Greater Madison, 2222 S. Park St. Mayoral candidates Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Scott Kerr, and Gloria Reyes will answer questions at this free event ahead of the Feb. 21 spring primary. Hosts of the...
Illinois residents can get help with shockingly high energy bills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The current cold weather means that Illinois residents are paying a lot more to heat their homes this winter, but there is help out there. Folks across the stateline are seeing a big hike in their utility bills, as both Nicor and ComEd have admitted that their bills are up. However, […]
Madison365 Week in Review for January 28
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce and its Madison Black Gala, coming up February 23!. ahead of the release of the video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols. a big boost in a $1.5 million donation. Maia...
Adey Assefa to lead discussion on “purposeful intention” at Women’s Leadership Summit
Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce Economic Inclusion Director Adey Assefa will lead a panel discussion titled “WIth Purposeful Intention: Creating and Maintaining spaces for People of Color” at the Women’s Leadership Summit on February 6. The event is virtual and free, though registration is required. Registration is...
Maia Pearson brings a wealth of life and educational experience to her new position as Mann Scholars program coordinator
From growing up on Madison’s southside to graduating from UW-Madison and becoming the vice president of the Madison Metropolitan School District school board, Maia Pearson is no stranger to the academic landscape and the needs of students in Madison. Recently, Pearson was hired to take on a new role as the Mann Scholar program coordinator for the Mann Educational Opportunity Fund, a scholarship fund that focuses on providing prolonged and focused support and resources to high school students in need of a little extra help that honors the late Bernard and Kathlyn Mann who made efforts to do the same in their life. Pearson’s role as program coordinator is aided by both professional and personal experience as she has long been familiar with both the work and the people involved in the program.
WWMT
Wisconsin school district sued over gender identity policy, accused of violating parental rights
MADISON, Wis. (CITC) — Wisconsin parents are moving forward with a lawsuit challenging a school district policy they claim allows children to undergo gender transitions without parental consent. A school board-approved gender support plan provided by the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), one of Wisconsin's largest public school districts,...
21 injured in massive crash on Janesville freeway involving fiery semi, 30 cars
Dozens of vehicles were involved in a massive crash along I-39/90 near Janesville Friday morning, according to authorities.
Dane County Black Caucus refutes statements made by Sheriff Barrett over jail consolidation project
The Dane County Board will vote tonight on whether to put a resolution to the voters on the county borrowing $13.5 million to close a funding gap for a six-story jail. Earlier this morning, members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors’ Black Caucus held a press conference at the City-County Building to talk about that vote on 2022-RES-278 and address what they felt were inaccuracies from Sheriff Kalvin Barrett’s Tuesday press conference ahead of the vote in support of the $13.5 million referendum.
Adam Clausen to moderate panel on allyship at the Men’s Leadership Summit
Adam Clausen, Senior Leader at Life Center Church and director of the Youth Re-engagement Office at Madison schools, will moderate a panel discussion titled “You Don’t Lead Alone – The importance of creating lasting allies and friendships” at the Men’s Leadership Summit on Tuesday, February 7.
Massive Crash Involving 20-50 Vehicles Closes Wisconsin Freeway
The stretch of freeway is expected to be closed for quite a while.
More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway
More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
5 Cabins in Wisconsin That Provide the Perfect Romantic Getaway
Is your significant other a pain in-the-you-know-what to buy gifts for? I know mine sure is! If you really want to knock your present out of the park, surprise them with a romantic getaway not too far from home. Treat Your Sweetie to Some Romance. Just follow me here...I'm assuming...
Channel 3000
Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at dog parks in Dane, Jefferson counties
VERONA, Wis. -- Law enforcement agencies in Dane and Jefferson counties are warning residents to take precautions following a number of smash-and-grab burglaries. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook Wednesday after a thief or thieves broke windows and took items from vehicles at dog parks and public parking areas the day prior.
x1071.com
Disturbance at Kwik Trip In Mineral Point
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a disturbance at Kwik Trip in Mineral Point just before 9pm Wednesday. Mineral Point Police responded the scene and requested mutual aid from Dodgeville Police. As a result, 30 year old Callan Backstrom of Mineral Point was arrested on a charge of Disorderly Conduct. Backstrom was taken to Uplands Hills Hospital for medical clearance and then booked into the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
wearegreenbay.com
Leader of a ‘large-scale interstate drug trafficking operation’ in Wisconsin sentenced
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man dubbed the leader of a ‘large-scale interstate drug trafficking operation’ will spend the next 11 years in prison for distributing over 50 grams of methamphetamine. Announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Charlie Goodwin from Madison was sentenced on Wednesday...
wearegreenbay.com
Body recovered from Fox River after welfare check in Green Lake County
PRINCETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Green Lake County after going through the ice on the Fox River. According to a release, on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at around 6:45 a.m., the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Princeton.
Madison Police Chief and community leaders hold press conference denouncing police brutality ahead of release of Tyre Nichols arrest video
Leaders from the Madison community gathered to stand with Madison Police Chief Shon F. Barnes on Friday as he gave a statement denouncing police brutality in preparation for Memphis police releasing disturbing video of the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of officers later this afternoon. Five officers with the Memphis Police Department have been removed from their roles and have been charged with second-degree murder.
Jill Pfeiffer named executive director of Briarpatch Youth Services
For more than 50 years, Briarpatch Youth Services in Madison has served as an important organization to the youth of Dane County providing services, resources, and counsel. On Wednesday, the organization announced that Jill Pfeiffer will lead the organization as its new executive director, succeeding Gloria Reyes, who stepped down in July of last year.
