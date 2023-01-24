ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Mayoral Candidate Forum

Madison Mayoral Candidate Forum will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, 7-8 p.m. at the Urban League of Greater Madison, 2222 S. Park St. Mayoral candidates Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Scott Kerr, and Gloria Reyes will answer questions at this free event ahead of the Feb. 21 spring primary. Hosts of the...
Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for January 28

Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce and its Madison Black Gala, coming up February 23!. ahead of the release of the video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols. a big boost in a $1.5 million donation. Maia...
Madison365

Maia Pearson brings a wealth of life and educational experience to her new position as Mann Scholars program coordinator

From growing up on Madison’s southside to graduating from UW-Madison and becoming the vice president of the Madison Metropolitan School District school board, Maia Pearson is no stranger to the academic landscape and the needs of students in Madison. Recently, Pearson was hired to take on a new role as the Mann Scholar program coordinator for the Mann Educational Opportunity Fund, a scholarship fund that focuses on providing prolonged and focused support and resources to high school students in need of a little extra help that honors the late Bernard and Kathlyn Mann who made efforts to do the same in their life. Pearson’s role as program coordinator is aided by both professional and personal experience as she has long been familiar with both the work and the people involved in the program.
Madison365

Dane County Black Caucus refutes statements made by Sheriff Barrett over jail consolidation project

The Dane County Board will vote tonight on whether to put a resolution to the voters on the county borrowing $13.5 million to close a funding gap for a six-story jail. Earlier this morning, members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors’ Black Caucus held a press conference at the City-County Building to talk about that vote on 2022-RES-278 and address what they felt were inaccuracies from Sheriff Kalvin Barrett’s Tuesday press conference ahead of the vote in support of the $13.5 million referendum.
CBS News

More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway

More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
x1071.com

Disturbance at Kwik Trip In Mineral Point

Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a disturbance at Kwik Trip in Mineral Point just before 9pm Wednesday. Mineral Point Police responded the scene and requested mutual aid from Dodgeville Police. As a result, 30 year old Callan Backstrom of Mineral Point was arrested on a charge of Disorderly Conduct. Backstrom was taken to Uplands Hills Hospital for medical clearance and then booked into the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
wearegreenbay.com

Body recovered from Fox River after welfare check in Green Lake County

PRINCETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Green Lake County after going through the ice on the Fox River. According to a release, on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at around 6:45 a.m., the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Princeton.
Madison365

Madison Police Chief and community leaders hold press conference denouncing police brutality ahead of release of Tyre Nichols arrest video

Leaders from the Madison community gathered to stand with Madison Police Chief Shon F. Barnes on Friday as he gave a statement denouncing police brutality in preparation for Memphis police releasing disturbing video of the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of officers later this afternoon. Five officers with the Memphis Police Department have been removed from their roles and have been charged with second-degree murder.
Madison365

Jill Pfeiffer named executive director of Briarpatch Youth Services

For more than 50 years, Briarpatch Youth Services in Madison has served as an important organization to the youth of Dane County providing services, resources, and counsel. On Wednesday, the organization announced that Jill Pfeiffer will lead the organization as its new executive director, succeeding Gloria Reyes, who stepped down in July of last year.
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

