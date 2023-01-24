Rootstown-based Northeast Ohio Medical University received $2 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for its upcoming dental school. The university was granted approval by its board of trustees in September to create the Bitonte College of Dentistry, which would be the state's third dental school. The university received a $10 million donation from two local physicians to establish the dental school in October.

