3 ways Allied OMS grew in 2022
Allied OMS has more than tripled in size during 2022. Allied OMS is a dentist-owned, dentist-led oral surgery-focused management services organization, according to a Jan. 25 news release from Allied OMS. Here are three ways Allied OMS has grown in 2022:. 1. Allied OMS went from eight to 27 total...
Vista Verde Dental Partners: 5 moves in 3 years
Vista Verde Dental Partners, based in Carmel, Ind., supports Britely Dentures + Implants locations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Minnesota, Texas and Wisconsin. Here are five notable moves the DSO has made since 2021:. 2021. Vista Verde appointed Jill Cruz as its director of operations. 2022. Jason Martin was named Vista...
10 recent DSO moves
From practice affiliations to private equity investments, here are 10 DSO moves that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 17:. 1. Dallas-based Beacon Oral Specialists added a Hawaii practice to its network. 2. Affordable Care has opened an Affordable Dentures & Implants practice in Spring, Texas, its first practice opening...
Oral surgery groups in the news: 4 updates
Oral surgery-focused groups have kicked off 2023 with new partnerships, expansions and leadership appointments. 1. Southlake, Texas-based Allied OMS announced that it more than tripled in size during 2022, expanding to 27 total practices in 10 states. 2. Dallas-based Beacon Oral Specialists added Oral Surgery Hawaii to its network. 3....
Dental Care Alliance affiliates with Wisconsin practice
Dental Care Alliance added Racine Dental Group of Wisconsin to expand its network. Racine Dental Group is a 65,000-square-foot facility with 85 operating rooms and offers services including general dentistry, pediatric dentistry, dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, endodontics, oral surgery, orthodontics, periodontics as well as treatments for sleep apnea and TMJ disorder. The group also has a satellite pediatric dentistry office located in Lake Geneva, Wis., according to a Jan. 26 news release from Dental Care Alliance.
Top challenges facing independent dentists in 2023
Workforce shortages, rising costs and supply chain issues are some of the challenges dentists anticipate facing in 2023. Two dentists recently spoke with Becker's about the challenges facing independent dentists this year. Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and length. Colleen DeLacy, DDS (Sandusky and Lexington, Mich.): There...
The most controversial trends in dentistry
The increasing power of corporate dental groups, the popularity of at-home clear aligners and low reimbursement rates are among the most controversial trends in dentistry. Three dentists recently spoke with Beckers about why they consider these trends controversial and their effects on the industry. Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited...
LSU dental school appoints new dean
Angelo Mariotti, DDS, PhD, has been named dean of the Louisiana State University Health New Orleans School of Dentistry. Dr. Mariotti took over the role Jan. 3, according to a Jan. 25 news release from LSU. He was previously a professor and department of periodontology chair at the Ohio State University College of Dentistry in Columbus.
Beacon Oral Specialists adds Hawaii practice
Dallas-based Beacon Oral Specialists recently added a Hawaii practice to its network. The oral surgery-focused management services organization affiliated with Oral Surgery Hawaii, which has locations in Honolulu, Aiea and Kaneohe. Beacon Oral Specialists supports 24 practices and more than 100 clinicians in 10 states.
4 clinical leadership updates to know
Here are four clinical leadership updates Becker's has reported on since Dec. 21:. 1. Water safety company IWC Innovations launched an alert system that notifies dental practices of bacteria risks in dental tools and water systems. 2. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center...
DENCAP Dental Plans acquires Golden Dental Plans, reaches 150 offices
DENCAP Dental Plans, a dental insurance coverage plan provider, added Warren-based Golden Dental Plans to expand its network. With the acquisition, DENCAP's network has reached more than 150 dental practices, according to a Jan. 25 news release. Acquiring Golden Dental Plans allows DENCAP to expand its services to include union...
The state of dentistry in Oregon: 12 things to know
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 2,245 active general dentists in Oregon. Oregon has 150 dental professional shortage areas. The state received a score of 25 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Oregon was ranked No....
Affordable Care opens 1st practice of 2023
Affordable Care has opened an Affordable Dentures & Implants practice in Spring, Texas. The practice is owned by Thomas Kennedy, DDS, according to a Jan. 25 news release from the DSO. The practice is the first one Affordable Care has opened in 2023. Affordable Care supports more than 400 locations...
Ohio medical school gets $2M from HHS for upcoming dental school
Rootstown-based Northeast Ohio Medical University received $2 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for its upcoming dental school. The university was granted approval by its board of trustees in September to create the Bitonte College of Dentistry, which would be the state's third dental school. The university received a $10 million donation from two local physicians to establish the dental school in October.
