Long Beach, CA

CLEAR service launches at LGB to allow passengers a speedier security screening

By Brandon Richardson
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

Passengers looking to speed up their security screening process at Long Beach Airport now have a new option available to them.

New York-based CLEAR launched its services at the municipal airport today, which include a dedicated lane for identity verification using eye or fingerprint scans, rather than driver’s licenses or passports.

“Travel is a breeze at our award-winning Long Beach Airport, and the addition of CLEAR gives customers an opportunity to make the experience even easier,” Airport Director Cynthia Guidry said in a statement.

After identity verification, a CLEAR ambassador escorts members directly to U.S. Transportation Administration Security, skipping the longer lines and saving time. People can register for the service online or at the airport. If registration is begun online, it must be finished at the airport, where CLEAR staff will update the user’s profile with eye or fingerprint scans.

The service costs $189 per year. The company offers discounts for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members as well as active military, veterans and government officials.

Long Beach is the ninth facility in California to offer CLEAR services and the 49th airport nationally. The company’s operation is expected to create 23 jobs and generate $1.2 million for the local economy annually, according to the announcement.

“California continues to be an incredibly important market for CLEAR, and we’re excited to kick off 2023 by further expanding our footprint in Southern California,” CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker said in a statement. “Launching at Long Beach Airport means locals and tourists alike can enjoy our predictable, friction-free travel experience in even more places – which is all part of our mission to transform the way people live, work and travel.”

