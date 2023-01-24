ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angela Bassett snags Marvel’s first acting Oscar nomination

By Lisa Respers France and CNN
 3 days ago
(CNN) — All hail the Queen!

Angela Bassett’s powerful performance as Queen Ramonda in the “Black Panther” sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” earned her a best supporting actress nomination Tuesday for the 95th Academy Awards.

While it was not her first nomination, (Bassett was received a best actress nomination for her portrayal of Tina Turner in 1993’s Tina Turner biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”) Tuesday’s news did mark a few firsts.

The nod made her the first person of color, the first woman and the first Marvel Studios actor to be nominated for a performance in a comic book adaptation.

“This morning is a little extra special in the Bassett Vance household with news of my Oscar nomination,” Bassett said in a statement to CNN. “What has drawn me to each of the women I’ve portrayed throughout my career is their strength, compassion, resilience, and power. Wakanda Forever’s Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning. Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do everyday. “

In talking to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published in December 2022, Bassett discussed both the grieving of the loss of costar Chadwick Boseman, who played her son, T’Challa/Black Panther, and working with director Ryan Coogler, the cast and crew.

“Mountains are moved. That’s all we wanted to do, to move mountains and move hearts,” she said. “I think we accomplished that.”

“There was so much to unpack as an actress because it’s brilliant storytelling, alongside a wealth of talent in front of and behind the camera,” Bassett said in her statement Tuesday, along with congratulating other nominees among the “Wakanda Forever” team and in the supporting actress category. “I’m thankful to the Academy for including me amongst a wonderful group of actresses.”

Earlier this month, Bassett took home a Golden Glob e for the role.

The post Angela Bassett snags Marvel’s first acting Oscar nomination appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

