ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Petersburg Army lieutenant Nazario wins case against Windsor Police

RICHMOND — A federal jury in Richmond determined that Lt. Caron Nazario’s stop by officers Joseph Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker was improper. The jury did not impose punitive damages, but it did order Gutierrez to pay $2,685 in damages. Crocker was required by the jury to pay $1,000 in punitive damages.
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Trial underway for Henrico officer charged with manslaughter

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Officer Timothy Million, charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Tony Singleton, is on trial in Henrico. The big question: Why would an officer responding to a car accident end up shooting and killing the driver?. This trial now gives us a glimpse of...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy