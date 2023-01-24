Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cross-country killer’s Chesterfield apartment not searched by authorities
Accused cross-country killer and former Virginia law enforcement officer Austin Edwards' Chesterfield County apartment was never searched by authorities, multiple law enforcement agencies confirmed with 8News.
Virginia leaders, law enforcement react to deadly assault of Tyre Nichols video
Following the release of videos showing the violent traffic stop that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols earlier this month, Virginia leaders and law enforcement released statements on the tragedy.
Virginia workers accuse Kroger of systematic wage theft under new payroll software
A new lawsuit by Kroger employees across Virginia accuses the company of ignoring widespread wage theft stemming from faulty software.
They held her captive in this home for 12 years. Now they're going to prison.
Three members of a Midlothian, Virginia family were sentenced to prison after they were convicted of holding a woman captive in their home for more than a decade.
Two men killed in shooting, Richmond police launch death investigation
The Richmond Police Department has launched a death investigation after two men were killed in a shooting in Richmond.
Man arrested for murder of 23-year-old Richmond chef in Shockoe Bottom
After eight months of investigation, Richmond Police detectives have made an arrest for the homicide of a young Richmond chef who was killed in Shockoe Bottom last May.
Chesterfield Still Investigating Teen's Death
Got a call from the Richmond Sheriff’s office? It could be a scam
The Richmond Sheriff's Office is warning of a new scam targeting city residents, with a caller impersonating a fictitious lieutenant in the city's employ.
Chesterfield Police Arrest Two Tied to October Murder
How she is turning her husband's death into a way to help Central Va. students
On June 16, 2022, Mike Wassmer died unexpectedly in his sleep at just 52 years old. Mike was the president of Capital One's credit card division.
Should Virginia help pay to rebuild Fox Elementary? What if lawmakers say 'no'?
Del. Jeff Bourne admitted it would be an "uphill battle" to convince the House Appropriations Committee to give Richmond Public Schools $15 million to rebuild William Fox Elementary in Richmond.
Henrico judge considers striking case against officer accused of killing man
Officer Timothy Million III was charged with voluntary manslaughter after a special Grand Jury determined enough evidence existed to indict him. His trial began Monday.
Fugitive on the run, Hopewell police searching
The Hopewell Police Department is currently searching for a fugitive wanted for felony probation violations.
WAVY News 10
New details in shooting involving off-duty James City County Police officers
New details have emerged in the shooting involving two off-duty James City County Police officers. New details in shooting involving off-duty James …. New details have emerged in the shooting involving two off-duty James City County Police officers. Judge orders second competency exam for Cory Bigsby. A judge has ordered...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Petersburg Army lieutenant Nazario wins case against Windsor Police
RICHMOND — A federal jury in Richmond determined that Lt. Caron Nazario’s stop by officers Joseph Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker was improper. The jury did not impose punitive damages, but it did order Gutierrez to pay $2,685 in damages. Crocker was required by the jury to pay $1,000 in punitive damages.
Despite Bon Secours investigation, hospital transparency bill shot down in Virginia General Assembly
Following a recent New York Times investigation into Bon Secours, Virginia leaders proposed a bill to increase financial transparency with hospitals. On Thursday, Jan. 26, the bill was rejected by the Republican-led panel.
Cocaine, Fentanyl, weed, guns seized after Richmond officer shot man inside McGuire Drive home
Police have now revealed a laundry list of illegal substances and guns that were seized from the home during the following investigation.
Laundromat owner speaks out after vending machine stolen in Chesterfield County
A Chesterfield laundromat owner is looking for answers after one of his customers stole a candy vending machine from the business.
Former Henrico Delegate James ‘Jimmie’ Massie dies at 64
Former Virginia Delegate James 'Jimmie' Massie, who served Henrico County for a decade, has died. He was 64.
NBC12
Trial underway for Henrico officer charged with manslaughter
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Officer Timothy Million, charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Tony Singleton, is on trial in Henrico. The big question: Why would an officer responding to a car accident end up shooting and killing the driver?. This trial now gives us a glimpse of...
