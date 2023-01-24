Read full article on original website
Related
Tanks transported through Kansas prior to U.S. pledge to Ukraine
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just one day before President Joe Biden announced the United States would send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a train transporting a fleet of tanks was seen traveling through Kansas. On Jan. 24, Eddie Johnson spotted the tanks as they were heading west along Highway 40 west of Gorham in Russell County. […]
stocktonsentinel.com
Bonnie Louise Hance
Bonnie Louise Hance, of Stockton, passed away on January 22, 2023, at the age of 77. She was born on May 20, 1945, to Melvin and Marion (Rager) Maines in Niagara Falls, N.Y. She married Joseph Bennett and they later divorced. She later married the late Steven Hance. Bonnie enjoyed...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Sasse Steps Downs as Smith Center Football Coach
As first reported by Kansas Pregame, after ten seasons at the helm with the Smith Center Redmen football program, Darren Sasse announced he is stepping down from the position, citing his desire to spend more time with family leading to his decision. Sasse took over for Hall of Fame coach...
Comments / 0