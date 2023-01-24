Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Rural Hall taps Niland as interim manager
When his phone rang, Ron Niland reached into the depths of his closet to locate and dust off his town manager’s hat so he could help “get things straightened out” down in Rural Hall. The former Mount Airy town manager and mayor answered the call and is...
A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907. Over the years, […]
North Carolina Teacher Named to Curriculum Associates’ 2023 Class of Extraordinary Educators™
NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Curriculum Associates has named Felecia Young of Knox Middle School in Salisbury, NC to its 2023 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar teachers in Grades K–8 from around the country. Chosen from hundreds of nominations, Young is among 30 educators from […]
thestokesnews.com
School system braces for challenges ahead
Stokes County School Board members came in ready to discuss nearly 400 pages of a Facility Condition Assessment (FCA) in preparation for Monday night’s meeting with Peterson / Gordon Architects Consultant Engineering Service. The FCA assessment began in August of last year and concluded in October. Teams from the firm visited every school in Stokes County to collect data and help define the condition of the schools. The lengthy report focused on each of the 19 school’s exteriors, interiors, roof surfaces, plumbing systems, HVAC, and electrical systems.
rhinotimes.com
Possible Prepared Food Tax For Greensboro Is Hard To Swallow For Some
The City of Greensboro often makes requests of Guilford County government for cooperation on a wide variety of issues. The latest such discussion – still in the very early stages – could lead to the city asking the county for help in implementing a prepared food tax. That...
ourstate.com
Carolina Candy Land
Named for North Carolina’s state bird, the cardinal, these soft, crumbly, melt-in-your-mouth mints have been made by Piedmont Candy Company since 1933, when founder Edward Ebelein revived the brand from his previous business. Piedmont Candy remained in Ebelein’s family until 1987, when another Tar Heel family took on the mantle of making the sweets.
Rowan County has a positive case of HPAI
RALEIGH — Rowan County has an emu that tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Rowan County. In late spring and early summer,...
Winston-Salem chef, new Triad burger restaurant among 2023 James Beard semi-finalists
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem is picking up big honors in the food world. The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. “Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we […]
Guilford County Schools provides alternative meals
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools needs to address its mounting breakfast and lunch debt. With the debt currently around $122,000 and climbing, it’s not an easy task. “We have to approach it delicately because we never want to single any students out,” said Travis Fisher, executive director of student nutrition with GCS. […]
theurbannews.com
Do You Receive FNS Benefits?
Important changes to the amount that you receive are coming in March. In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. This means that in March 2023, households will see a reduction in their FNS benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
10 of the best restaurants in the Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — North Carolinians love to eat! The new year provides a new opportunity to try new things and explore. Without further ado, these are 10 of the highest-rated restaurants on Yelp in the Piedmont Triad in no particular order. *** Blue Denim 217 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 DINNER & DRINKS MENU | […]
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 20 Best Places to Visit in North Carolina for 2023
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. My wife Emma and I have lived on our homestead near Elkin NC for years, and we traveled the state frequently for years before that. Yet still we’re constantly amazed by the sheer volume of exciting things to do in NC.
NC restaurant among top 100 places to eat in America
A favorite local spot in Greensboro has just gained some major national recognition.
New movie theater, Habit Burger among businesses coming to Brassfield Shopping Center in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Big businesses are coming to a centrally located Greensboro shopping center soon. Brassfield Shopping Center, at the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden Road in Greensboro, will soon have multiple new businesses calling it home. The old Brassfield movie theater, once operated by Cinemark, will be filled by North Carolina-based […]
rhinotimes.com
Not From High Point? Ignore This Waste Collection Event
A lot of local governments in central North Carolina hold hazardous waste collection events, but for the most part they’re not too picky about where that waste comes from. The City of High Point, on the other hand, makes it crystal clear that they are holding the event for High Point residents only – and, if you live outside the city, well, your hazardous waste isn’t welcome there.
wfmynews2.com
Guilford County School board to vote Thursday on its vacant District 3 seat again
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wednesday a former Guilford County School Board Member criticized his past colleagues for failing to appoint his replacement. After weeks of voting down the republican party's nominee, Pat Tillman tells WFMY News 2's Itinease McMiller, the whole process has been a black eye for our community.
North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations
Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
Emergency benefits ending for almost a million NC families
(WGHP) — In just two months, almost a million North Carolina families could be left wondering where they’ll get their next meal. Emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services program will end in March. Families will lose an average of $95 per month to buy groceries. “There are sometimes where you feel… […]
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in North Carolina.
This Is North Carolina's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
