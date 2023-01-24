STILLWATER – Talking with Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, he told me that there was no shortage of interest in the defensive coordinator job he was hiring. Gundy eventually landed on Gannon University defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo. It was no accident and quite deliberate that Gundy seemed to repeat a process that back in 2013 landed him on Shippensburg University offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

