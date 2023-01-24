Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
LeSean McCoy fabricates Eagles-49ers storyline, gets embarrassed
"I feel like people have been talking more about the Niners in this playoffs than the Eagles. Like, we not the No. 1 seed?"
Bomani Jones perfectly explains Brock Purdy's amazing good luck with 49ers
Like Bomani's Emmy, a Super Bowl ring is nice to get regardless of how it happens.
NFC title game a Philly reunion for 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DeMeco Ryans’ influence on the NFC championship runs through both locker rooms. Ryans finished his playing career as a linebacker for Philadelphia, earning the nickname “Mufasa” (from “The Lion King”) for the leadership skills that he taught the handful of teammates still on the Eagles that have been carried forward to today. Ryans transitioned to coaching and has been the defensive coordinator the past two seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, where he has helped scheme the NFL’s stingiest defense. The two teams meet Sunday — the 49ers (15-4) at the Eagles (15-3) — with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.
Steve Smith blasts NFL scouts as ‘lazy’ and ‘scared’ over Brock Purdy whiff
Steve Smith used his no-holds-barred delivery to stick up for future Brocks Purdy.
NFL playoffs: Vegas believes some classics could be coming
If Vegas oddsmakers are correct — and there’s a reason those casinos are huge and luxurious — then football fans are in for a treat this weekend. The NFL’s conference championship weekend is here: The Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC title while the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC. Both games are Sunday.
SFGate
Patriots announce hiring of Bill O'Brien as new OC
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill O’Brien is back with the New England Patriots. The team announced Thursday that O'Brien was hired as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The move comes 12 days after the Patriots said they were searching for a new leader of their offense following...
49ers, Eagles defensive linemen may be in for very confusing experience
The group of star-studded pass rushers could be in for a disorienting experience.
Why Glenn Schumann, not Jeremy Pruitt, would be Nick Saban's best DC move | Goodbread
Nick Saban needs two new lieutenants, and he couldn't do better than Joe Brady and Glenn Schumann for the jobs. To be clear, these aren't predictions for who will fill the roles of offensive and defensive coordinators for the 2023 Alabama football season; they're merely endorsements. Predicting what the Alabama head coach will do when it comes to staff hires has proven to be pretty dangerous business. He's turned to the foreseeable and familiar for some hires,...
Good news, bad news for 49ers' McCaffrey, Mitchell prior to Eagles game
All eyes were on CMC during the final practice before Sunday's NFC championship.
Joel Embiid's Injury Status For Nuggets-76ers Game
Joel Embiid is on the injury report for Saturday's game.
NFL is looking into banning normal tackle that played huge role in 49ers-Cowboys
This will only lead to more frustration and on-field incompetence, so the league will probably go through with it.
Ex-Warrior Matt Barnes hocked loogie on a guy at 49ers-Cowboys, video shows
In the video, Barnes hocks a loogie and spits on a man's shoulder before the two men get tangled up.
