ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
The Associated Press

NFC title game a Philly reunion for 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DeMeco Ryans’ influence on the NFC championship runs through both locker rooms. Ryans finished his playing career as a linebacker for Philadelphia, earning the nickname “Mufasa” (from “The Lion King”) for the leadership skills that he taught the handful of teammates still on the Eagles that have been carried forward to today. Ryans transitioned to coaching and has been the defensive coordinator the past two seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, where he has helped scheme the NFL’s stingiest defense. The two teams meet Sunday — the 49ers (15-4) at the Eagles (15-3) — with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WausauPilot

NFL playoffs: Vegas believes some classics could be coming

If Vegas oddsmakers are correct — and there’s a reason those casinos are huge and luxurious — then football fans are in for a treat this weekend. The NFL’s conference championship weekend is here: The Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC title while the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC. Both games are Sunday.
SFGate

Patriots announce hiring of Bill O'Brien as new OC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill O’Brien is back with the New England Patriots. The team announced Thursday that O'Brien was hired as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The move comes 12 days after the Patriots said they were searching for a new leader of their offense following...
ALABAMA STATE
The Tuscaloosa News

Why Glenn Schumann, not Jeremy Pruitt, would be Nick Saban's best DC move | Goodbread

Nick Saban needs two new lieutenants, and he couldn't do better than Joe Brady and Glenn Schumann for the jobs. To be clear, these aren't predictions for who will fill the roles of offensive and defensive coordinators for the 2023 Alabama football season; they're merely endorsements. Predicting what the Alabama head coach will do when it comes to staff hires has proven to be pretty dangerous business. He's turned to the foreseeable and familiar for some hires,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy