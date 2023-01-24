Read full article on original website
Review: Immersive Flotsam and Jetsam, Karaoke and Cocktails at Whim Chicago
What do theater artists do when creative offerings morph post-COVID? What do theatrical spaces become in this life-after-coronavirus reset? Creators gonna create, here with a new experience called Whim Chicago, an immersive “art on top of art” experience, kinda like a year-round haunted house. What used to be...
Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 1/26 and Beyond
This year’s been off to a great start with plenty of events rolling in! So let’s keep that going with another great weekend of concerts, movies, and more!. While it feels like the pandemic is behind us, you still need to be mindful when you go out this weekend and beyond. The winter season has seen a lot of colds, flu, RSV, and of course bouts of COVID. It’s better to be safe and wear a mask when you go out to big events. And if you’re still a little hesitant to go out, there are many events and things to do from home. So whether you’re staying in or going out, keep safe and stay healthy!
Preview: North Coast Music Festival Returns to SeatGeek Stadium for Another Year of EDM Fun
Festival season is quickly approaching and it’s time to get excited! North Coast Music Festival, which happens to be one of the later and incredibly fun festivals of the summer season, recently announced their return to SeatGeek Stadium. This will be their third time at the just-outside-of-Chicago campus and is sure to be a fun with given this year’s packed lineup!
Dispatch: Puppet Theater Festival Opens With Moby Dick, Tells Comic and Dramatic Stories Through Puppetry
Chicago’s 5th annual International Puppet Theater Festival opened with a dramatic splash last week with a French-Norwegian production of Moby Dick at the beautifully refurbished Studebaker Theater. Productions are being staged in several venues this week and next, before ending on January 29 with Manual Cinema’s production of Frankenstein at the Studebaker.
Review: A Night of Surprises as Bonny Doon Turns Chicago into Detroit Rock City
Guest review by Lorenzo Zenitsky. Okay, so first things first, Bonny Doon‘s Thursday night performance at The Empty Bottle was my first show ever at The Empty Bottle and I think it might be my new favorite venue (Sorry Hideout!). From its perfect flow, to its little sitting stairs, to its wonderful sound quality, and all the way to its beautifully lit stage, it’s just immaculate fun being at the Bottle. I also feel like it should be said that two days prior to this show, I had never once heard a Bonny Doon song. I also realize now that two days prior to the show, I was yet to be fully musically born because holy cow, this band rocks. They are the perfect mix of the modern and introspective alt-country sounds of bands like Hovvdy and the gritty city-born indie rock of bands like Twin Peaks. People, if you aren’t tearing through this band’s discography right now, hit pause on whatever you’re listening to for just a moment and hit play on Bonny Doon. You will not regret it.
Review: The Man Who Created a Funny Flat Planet—Terry Pratchett: A Life with Footnotes, by Rob Wilkins
Chicago doesn’t play much of a role in Rob Wilkins’s biography of his boss, Terry Pratchett, the British mega-selling author of the fantasy-science fiction Discworld series whose life was cut short at the age of 66 by early onset Alzheimer’s. But the city’s cameo appearances come at several key moments.
Review: Shakespeare for a Younger Generation in Milwaukee Rep’s Much Ado About Nothing
One of Shakespeare’s most-popular romantic comedies, Much Ado About Nothing, comes thrillingly to life on the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s largest stage. As explained in pre-performance remarks by Artistic Director Mark Clements, this production marks the Rep’s continued commitment to classic theater. Much Ado is the only Shakespeare offering in its current season. Judging from the full house on opening night, audiences seem ready to explore the myriad shenanigans that comprise this much-beloved play.
Review: Chicago Philharmonic Shows Off Bountiful Talent in Tan Dun’s Concertos
The Chicago Philharmonic mirrored the kaleidoscope of Chicago diversity of their performance of several works, including two concertos by composer Tan Dun and one by The Chicago Phil’s composer in residence, Reinaldo Moya. The concert featured solo performances by guitarist Sharon Isbin, cellist Joshua Roman, pipa player Wei Yang, percussionist Peter Ferry, and Philharmonic member Mimi Tachouet on flute. Conducting the excellent performance at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance on Saturday night was Scott Speck.
Review: Dry Cleaning Impresses at Thalia Hall
Listening to Dry Cleaning feels like having the perfect background-noise playlist on; the music and lyrics mimic conversations that we all make up in our minds in the shower, driving to work, or as we drift off to sleep. Vocalist Florence Shaw’s writing reminds me of the things I should have said but the time was never right, or the passing thoughts and memories that bounce around in my mind as I move through life daily – nothing so obviously profound, just every-day experience within myself. Shaw invites listeners to acknowledge a creativity in simply observing without the need to narrate grandiose stories; to not try so hard to make something groundbreaking out of every idea and just let it be what it is. Her patchwork of conversation, feelings, thoughts, and observations play coyly with the rise, swell, and journey of each song. Driving bass and twinkling guitar perhaps mirror an inner voice playing devil’s advocate, an ex-lover, friend, or someone not yet introduced.
Write With Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review is only as vibrant as our eclectic, enthusiastic stable of contributors, and we’re looking to add to our ranks!. As an outlet covering all things arts and culture in Chicago and beyond, Third Coast Review is always seeking new voices to write critical reviews, essays, features and interviews on the visual arts, film, food, music, theater and more happening all over the city and Chicagoland area. Learn more about each section below, as well as how to add your byline to Third Coast Review.
Preview: Get Ready for 12 Straight Days of Puppetry From Chicago and the World at the 5th Annual International Puppet Festival
The 5th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, the largest of its kind in North America, begins next Wednesday, January 18, and runs through Sunday, January 29, at venues large and small throughout the city. More than 100 performances and events around the city will feature all forms of puppetry from bunraku to shadow, to crankie scroll, pageant-style puppets and more. Chicago will be the puppetry capital of the world for 12 days and nights.
2022 in Review: A Lit Retrospective
What was 2022 like in the world of Chicago, Illinois, and Midwest letters? I’ve asked the Lit section writers to share their favorite reviews and stories of the past year. Newly minted TCR writer Adam Kaz submitted a review of the latest Amy Winehouse biography, Tyler James’ My Amy: The Life We Shared, as well as a interview with Chicago’s first cultural historian, the ever-gregarious and eternally fascinating Tim Samuelson.
Review: A Solid Opening Night for Whitney’s Trio of Thalia Hall Shows
Winter traditions are plentiful, but every once in a while a new one pops up and feels as necessary as the tried and true ones. Such is the case with Whitney and their wintertime Chicago shows. Whether it’s at the start of December, right before Christmas, or during Valentine’s day season, there is just something special about these shows (especially the Thalia Hall ones). Last week, Whitney continued the tradition with a three-night stint at Thalia Hall. I had the opportunity to check out the opening night with Liam Kazar opening what would be a a perfect treat for the holiday season.
2022 in Review: Our Favorite Theater Productions of the Year
This isn’t a “best theater of the year” list. As we’ve noted about past lists, we don’t see everything. Most of our writers are freelancers, business owners or employed with other gigs, and it’s hard for us to cover the hundreds of theater productions that are usually staged in this great theater city. We last wrote an article like this in December 2019, And you know what happened after that.
