Motley Fool
2 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023
High-quality dividend stocks are a proven hedge against market volatility. Eli Lilly stock is a reliable income vehicle and a long-term capital appreciation play.
5 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy Now in Case the Wobbling Stock Market Collapses
These five top safe stock picks from the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio pay dependable dividends and look like good ideas now for conservative investors worried about a continuation of the bear market and the potential for a recession.
Alphabet, Micron Technology And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq settled lower for the second straight session on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Motley Fool
Better Buy In 2023: Amazon Stock vs. Tesla Stock
Both Amazon and Tesla face challenges that have caused their stocks to decline. The likely earnings trajectory of one of these stocks makes it more attractive right now.
NASDAQ
You Could've Become a Millionaire With Just $1,000 Invested in This Warren Buffett Stock
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was founded in 1976, and in just four short years it went from a humble start-up with a dream of producing personal computers to a publicly listed company. Today, it's the most valuable listed company in America, with a market capitalization of $2 trillion. It even has...
4 Dow Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Can't Stop Buying
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is comprised of 30 generally profitable, time-tested businesses, four of which have been top buys for billionaire investors.
The huge wave of tech layoffs is laying the groundwork for a 20% rally among stocks in the sector, Wedbush says
Layoffs across tech are setting the stage for a 20% rally in the sector in 2023, Wedbush said Friday. Tech companies have been "spending money like 1980's Rock Stars," the firm said. Wedbush backed its call for tech stocks to rise up to 20% this year. The massive round of...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
These former highfliers are ready to rally.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Crush the Market in 2023
Buffett beat the market last year, and these two stocks are poised for a recovery this year.
Motley Fool
Where Will Costco Stock Be in 3 Years?
Costco can move through recessions with less earnings volatility thanks to its membership fees.
Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
US stocks jump as investors get ready for a slew of corporate earnings
US stocks jumped on Monday as investors get ready for a slew of corporate earnings results. About 25% of the S&P 500 is expected to report their fourth-quarter earnings this week. Tech stocks led the way higher on Monday after Spotify cut 6% of its workforce and an activist investor...
msn.com
S&P 500, Dow score best day in 2 weeks, Nasdaq erases weekly loss as Netflix, Alphabet jump
U.S. stocks ended sharply higher Friday, with the technology sector helping to alleviate some of the week’s losses as investors digested mixed earnings reports and worried about slowing economic growth. How stock indexes traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased an early decline to rise 330.93 points, or 1%,...
Motley Fool
The Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023 -- 5 Stocks Down 57% to 91% to Buy Before It Does
The Nasdaq Composite rarely falls two years in a row. It has only happened twice since its inception in 1971. The index soars by an average of 33% in the first positive year following a loss. That's potentially good news for 2023. These five beaten-down tech stocks could be among...
3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency
Don't mess around with potential Ponzi schemes and fraudulent crypto operations. Put your money in these durable technology stocks instead.
msn.com
Stock market today: Dow ends flat as Microsoft fights back, financials gain
Investing.com -- The Dow cut losses to close flat Wednesday, inspired by Microsoft's rebound from intraday lows and gains in the financials as investors continued to digest a slew of quarterly results ahead of a key inflation report due Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, the S&P 500...
Big Tech earnings are shaping up to be so weak the S&P 500 would be better off without them, a top Credit Suisse strategist says
"Tech is the thing that's dragging down the entire outlook," Credit Suisse strategist Jonathan Golub said on earnings as Amazon and Google make layoffs.
Before the Bell: Massive Layoffs at Google, Microsoft; Netflix Surprises to the Upside
Thursday was a second consecutive down day, especially for growth stocks. Friday is off to a somewhat better start, as premarket trading in Netflix is lifting all growth boats. Will it last all day?
msn.com
US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
The Week's Top Stories: Bed Bath Beyond Defaults, Layoffs & Tesla Wins at Earnings
"The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.BED BATH & BEYOND DEFAULTS Bed Bath & Beyond is keeping investors on the edge of their seats. Roughly a week after admitting that bankruptcy was a real possibility, the long-struggling home goods retailer has defaulted on sizable lines of credit with JPMorgan and lender Sixth Street. Now the company is trying to figure out what's next. In an SEC filing, it said bankruptcy is one option. It's also seeking...
