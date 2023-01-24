Read full article on original website
Georgia governor declares state of emergency amid Atlanta protests
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday and activated 1,000 National Guard troops in response to ongoing violent protests in downtown Atlanta following a shooting last week near a controversial future law enforcement training site in which a Georgia state trooper was wounded and a man was killed. The state of emergency is in effect until Feb. 9, according to the document, unless renewed by the governor. The Atlanta protests center around the building of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, nicknamed "Cop City." Protestors have been at the site for months, but on Jan. 18, a protestor...
Lawsuit: Fireball Cinnamon mini bottles "misleading," don't contain whiskey
Fireball Cinnamon fans be warned — the mini bottles of the fiery drink you're picking up at the convenience store do not actually contain any whiskey.In fact, the drink is a malt beverage flavored to taste like whiskey, much to the dismay of Anna Marquez — the Illinois woman who is suing Sazerac Company, the maker of Fireball, for "misleading" packaging.The class-action lawsuit, which was filed by Marquez earlier this month, alleges that the labeling on the small 99-cent bottles of Fireball Cinnamon look misleadingly similar to the labeling on bottles of its other product, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.Fireball Cinnamon Whisky...
Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder and rape released
Honolulu — - A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released from prison immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn't commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years locked up for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii.Albert "Ian" Schweitzer, who was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to 130 years in prison, should be "released from his shackles immediately," Judge Peter Kubota ruled. That prompted tears, applause and hugs in the Hilo courtroom for Schweitzer, who was flown to the Big Island for the hearing...
2 high school students among 5 friends killed in Wyoming crash
A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people, including two Arkansas high school students and three recent graduates of the school, and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming.The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol statement.Highway Patrol troopers got word of the Dodge Ram headed east in the westbound lanes minutes before the pickup truck collided with a passenger car and commercial truck near Sinclair on Sunday night. The driver of another commercial truck then swerved onto the median to avoid the wreck, according...
Remains of Athena Brownfield, missing Oklahoma 4-year-old, identified
Child remains that were found last week in Oklahoma have been positively identified as Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old who had been missing for several weeks, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday. The girl's two caretakers were arrested earlier this month in connection with her disappearance. The remains were found in Rush Springs, Oklahoma, on Jan. 17, one week after the search for the missing toddler began."Due to a gag order filed in Caddo County District Court, there is no additional comment on the investigation from the OSBI," the bureau said.The search for Brownfield began Jan. 10, when a mail...
Tornado rips through Houston area, tens of thousands in Texas without power
A powerful storm system took aim at the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, spawning a tornado that downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes in communities east of Houston. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado emergency for that area, warning that a "large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado" was on the ground Tuesday afternoon and was headed toward Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston. The warning expired as the system moved to the east. The storm damaged commercial buildings, homes and...
Police say Colorado man "intentionally" drove through station
A Colorado man was arrested on Thursday after police say he "intentionally" drove his truck through the Grand Junction Police Department. Videos and images from the incident show the driver of the vehicle turning down a street before ramming his truck through the front glass doors of the station. Police said that the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday when the truck "plowed through the front doors" of the public lobby and collided with a wall that divided the lobby from employees. Multiple employees were in the area when the crash happened, police said, but nobody was injured. The driver...
Tornadoes leave trail of destruction in Texas
A tornado crumbled structures and cut power lines in Pasadena, Texas. In nearby Deer Park, high winds damaged a chemical plant. Meanwhile, strong winds flipped over trucks and streets flooded in parts of the Houston area. Janet Shamlian has the latest.
Second missing California hiker found; search for actor Julian Sands continues
Rescue personnel in Southern California have located a missing 75-year-old hiker on the same mountain where actor Julian Sands remained missing.Jin Chung of Los Angeles was located Tuesday afternoon on Mount Baldy, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday evening. He was taken to a hospital with "weather-related injuries and a leg injury," the sheriff's department said, but he was still able to walk out of the forest "with some assistance."Chung had been reported missing Sunday, according to the sheriff's department. He had carpooled to the mountain with two others and made plans to meet them back at the...
