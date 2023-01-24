A Colorado man was arrested on Thursday after police say he "intentionally" drove his truck through the Grand Junction Police Department. Videos and images from the incident show the driver of the vehicle turning down a street before ramming his truck through the front glass doors of the station. Police said that the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday when the truck "plowed through the front doors" of the public lobby and collided with a wall that divided the lobby from employees. Multiple employees were in the area when the crash happened, police said, but nobody was injured. The driver...

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO