Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Oregon State QB Signee Aidan Chiles Gets Big Ranking Boost`
247Sports released their final rankings for the 2023 class and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles received a big boost to his final ranking. Chiles, who is already on the Oregon State campus and participating in winter conditioning jumped from a 93 ranking to a 96, narrowly missing the cut for five-star status. Overall, he is the #58th ranked prospect in the class, almost 100 spots higher than his previous ranking of 150.
EDGE Jayden Woods talks recent USC, Oregon offers
Shawnee (Kans.) Mill Valley sophomore defensive end Jayden Woods is one of the top sophomores in his region. A 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge-rusher who also wrestles and runs track, Woods has nine offers now with the last two coming from the West Coast in Oregon and USC. "I don’t know too...
Oregon State’s Raegan Beers, toughened by football brothers, brings thunder to Pac-12 women’s basketball
There’s no mistaking Raegan Beers’ style when she enters an Oregon State women’s basketball game. The 6-foot-4 freshman forward is pure power. Opponents often run two and three defenders at Beers when she gets the ball down low, because of the physical punishment that’s coming. OSU...
N'Faly Dantes misses game vs Colorado due to injury
Oregon suffered an injury before their game even started against Colorado. Starting senior center and maybe the team's best player, N'Faly Dante, went down with a left knee injury during the team's warmups Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena. "Don't know. He tweaked a knee in warmups. So, we'll check...
Oregon commits see changes in final release of the Top 247
The final rankings for the 2023 recruiting class are in for the Top 247, and the Oregon Ducks have seen plenty of movement. Here is a recap of the big moves for the Ducks. Oregon saw one of its two 5-star commits in the 247Sports Ranking drop to a 4-star. Matayo Uiagalelei dropped from No. 17 overall to No. 47 overall. Oregon's other 5-star commit Jurrion Dickey landed at No. 18 overall and retained his 5-star status.
WATCH: Dana Altman details important win over Colorado
Oregonmen's basketball head coach Dana Altman discusses Oregon's 75-69 victory over Colorado to claim the team's sixth win of the Pac-12 season and keep within distance of getting into the Top 4 of the Pac-12 Standings. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent...
osubeavers.com
Softball Ranked by Multiple Polls to Open 2023
CORVALLIS, Ore. - Oregon State, off a Women's College World Series appearance a season ago, will open 2023 with rankings in a pair of polls. Softball America picked Coach Laura Berg's squad at 24th while USA Softball tabbed Oregon State at 25. The Beavers will open the slate with the...
Ranking Oregon State's 2023 Football Games by Difficulty
When the 2023 Pac-12 football schedule was released last week, Oregon State’s calendar for the upcoming season was made complete. Dates and locations were officialized for the Beavers’ twelve contests in what should be the program’s most highly anticipated campaign in two decades. Of course, some games...
Four-Star '24 WR Xavier Jordan talks Oregon visit and new offer from Georgia
Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral junior wide out Xavier Jordan recently visited Oregon and the Ducks made a big impression on the talented receiver. Not many players upped their stock this past season more than Jordan. He went from a part time starter as a sophomore to one of the most productive receivers in the state as a junior.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
kptv.com
OSP Fish & Wildlife Conservation K-9 team introduces new members
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police is expanding what is known as its Conservation K-9 team with an adorable new member. Scout, an 18-month-old black Lab, is the newest member of the OSP Fish & Wildlife Conservation K-9 team, working to put a stop to poaching in Oregon. Scout...
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
yachatsnews.com
How a Lincoln City startup took advantage of Oregon DEQ program with lax oversight to net $1.8 million
Behind a convenience store on Oregon Highway 18 near Sheridan, three electric vehicle charging machines sit wrapped in plastic. They have been there since April and have never charged a single car. But Merlin Thompson earlier this year convinced the state they had, collecting nearly $2 million in a scheme...
Lam Research, one of Oregon’s largest manufacturers, will lay off 7% of staff
Lam Research, one of Oregon’s largest manufacturing employers, said Wednesday it plans to lay off 7% of its workforce as it responds to cooling market demand and restrictions on sales to China. Lam makes tools for semiconductor production. The Silicon Valley company has about 4,000 employees at its 52-acre...
klcc.org
Transit officials ask lawmakers to boost penalties for attacks on their employees
Officials from four Oregon transit agencies appealed to state lawmakers this week for help in making sure their riders and employees are safe. It comes after a passenger killed another passenger on a bus in Eugene, and after a brutal attack on a light rail platform in Gresham. The violent...
Emerald Media
Eugene's best sandwich spots
Whether you’re in the mood for lunch, dinner or a late-night bite, a sandwich always does the job. If you’re looking to curb your cravings with a satisfying meal, check out one of these local sandwich shops. Bon Mi. Not too far from campus on E Broadway, Bon...
hh-today.com
A plan for the corner of Santiam and Main
Yohn Baldwin has filed the site plan for a proposed development on the corner of Santiam Road and Main Street in Albany. But whether the project goes ahead may depend on how much the city requires to be done on Main. The property is the former site of the historic...
Lincoln City Homepage
King Tide reigns over Lincoln City beaches
Wave watchers were out in force in Lincoln City Sunday as the Pacific Ocean took over beaches powered by King and Perigean Tides. Local hotels reported higher than usual numbers of guests for this time of year due to the ocean activity as people came to see the Pacific Ocean King Tide as the moon is closest to Earth.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Homeless shelter opens in Sweet Home
An idea that has been years in the making for many community stakeholders finally came to fruition last Saturday, Jan. 14, when the Family Assistance and Resource Center’s (FAC) Managed Outreach and Community Resource Facility, primarily designed to serve Sweet Home’s homeless population, opened on a parcel of land east of Bi-Mart.
canbyfirst.com
One Critically Injured in Serious Collision Near Eagle Creek
Two patients had to be extracted and one was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a devastating crash on Clackamas Highway 224 Friday evening. The January 20 crash occurred just south of the Goose Creek bridge, between Barton and Eagle Creek, near the Philip Foster Farm historic site.
