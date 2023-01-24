Read full article on original website
GUNNISON, Colo. (KJCT) - While the majority of the state voted to reintroduce Gray Wolves to Colorado, opinions on the Western Slope are far from unified. Thirty to 50 Gray Wolves from the northern Rocky Mountains will be moved to Colorado’s Western Slope no later than the end of this year. Those who testified during the hearing from both the pro-and-anti-reintroduction sides of the argument pointed out problems they had with the plan.
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado residents receiving help from SNAP will see reduced benefits soon as food benefits stemming from the pandemic will end in March. Food bank workers are urging residents to pitch in increased donations or volunteer time to help their neighbors. Over 10,000 people, or roughly six percent of Mesa County’s population, receive some form of food assistance.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction is the first Colorado campus to use geothermal energy to heat and cool buildings on campus. Governor Polis previously shared that Colorado Mesa University (CMU) has the potential to lead the country in geothermal energy. Polis says his goal to get Colorado on 100% renewable energy.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many Coloradans are raising questions about their current Xcel Energy bill, which may look higher this year compared to previous years. Customers now have the ability to either pay a flat rate for a whole day or pay based on time of use. When paying...
