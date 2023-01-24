ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
AL.com

Top deals from Sam’s Club’s clearance sale happening through Jan. 22

Sam’s Club members can take advantage of extra savings throughout the month of January during the store’s 2023 clearance sale. When shopping this sale online, members can find deals that they may not necessarily find at their local Sam’s Club store. While there are limited products being...
TODAY.com

This Sam's Club membership deal ends soon: Score one for $25 now

The start of the new year has come and gone, but that doesn't mean those hard-to-beat holiday sales and end-of-year deals have to go with it. Now that the most expensive time of year is through, saving a few dollars wherever we can makes a big difference, whether it's on household necessities or end-of-season sales on your favorite brands. At Sam's Club, the savings can be found all year round, and one of the best discounts still running is actually on the membership itself.
CNET

Can You Buy a Gift Card With a Credit Card?

Editors' note: We are currently reviewing this story for accuracy. If we find errors, we will update and issue corrections. Gift cards are an easy go-to when buying a present for someone. Tossing one in your cart during a trip to the grocery store is about as straightforward as it gets. Of course, you can pay for it with a debit card. But if you use a good rewards credit card, you can also earn cash back or points. That noted, some credit card issuers classify a gift card purchase as a cash advance, making it subject to a fee and high interest rate. Here's everything you need to know about buying a gift card with a credit card.
CBS News

January 2023 clearance deal: Walmart practically giving away this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman for just $25

Looking to refresh your bedding in 2023? Then check out this unbeatable deal on the 4.2-star-rated The Pioneer Woman 4-piece comforter set. It's just $25 at Walmart -- well under half its original $69 price. "This comforter set by pioneer woman is gorgeous," raves one Walmart reviewer. "It is soft and great quality just like the other one I have in a different color scheme." The adorable 4-piece bedroom set comes with one comforter, two shams, and one decorative pillow. The set comes in two sizes, full/queen and king; both are $25. Choose between nine different, colorful designs (while they're available)....
BBC

Warning after Amazon customer sent dog food instead of iPhone

Consumers are being warned to film themselves opening Amazon deliveries after a Salisbury man's £1,300 iPhone was switched for a packet of dog food. Ian Burton bought the phone on 4 December to replace his daughter's device but received a packet of Naturo. The online retail giant initially refused...
Nick Davis

People are making thousands reselling clothes from Goodwill

Reselling clothes from Goodwill and other thrift stores on platforms like eBay and Poshmark has become a popular way for people to make money online. Many people have quit their 9 to 5 jobs because they are making enough money. Also, many people have been documenting with Youtube videos their process from going to Goodwill, reselling clothes and then reviewing profits. The process is relatively simple: find gently used or vintage clothing at a thrift store, list the items for sale on an online platform, and ship the items to the buyers when they sell.
WWD

What Retailers Need to Do to Meet Shopper Demands

As inflation continues, consumers are getting worn out and spending less. If high-price fatigue continues through the spring, retail analysts see consumers tightening up the purse strings, which will put retail gross margins at risk for further erosion. And even though the fourth quarter of 2022 GDP came in better than expected, Lindsey Mazza, global retail lead at Capgemini Group, said consumers are concerned about their financial situations. Here, Mazza discusses consumer spending trends and the impact of inflation as well as finding from the company’s recently published consumer survey.More from WWDThe Scene at Sundance Film Festival 2023Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring...
