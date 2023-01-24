Read full article on original website
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Store Space coming to South Bend
Holladay Properties is converting 39,990-square-feet of space in South Bend into a self-storage facility. The post Store Space coming to South Bend appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Gorgeous Italian-Inspired Home For Sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan
Unique, interesting, retro...these are all words I'd use to describe this incredible Italian-style home for sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Yes, you could also use the word old, but why not use the word timeless, instead? Because that's how I think of this house; timeless. I love the Italian-inspired architecture and the Mid Century interior. Plus, did you see that turret? How cool is that?
max983.net
City of Plymouth Announces Waste Hauler Large Item Collection Procedure Changes
The City of Plymouth’s waste hauler has announced large item collection procedure changes beginning Monday, February 6. Each City of Plymouth water bill customer is allowed one large item to be collected each month free of charge. The item must be at the curb by 6 a.m. ET on the day trash is collected. If there are more items that need to be collected, contact Republic Services at 574-842-4719 to make arrangements.
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
whatzup.com
Downtown Wabash is hidden gem
Just a short drive away is one of north-central Indiana’s sizzling secrets: Downtown Wabash. Over the past 20 years or so, it’s been reimagining and reinventing itself, and more than 80 local businesses have caught the vision. There’s a feast of history, culture, arts, shopping, and entertainment all made up of an eclectic community within the community, all within a span of two miles.
abc57.com
Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County celebrates groundbreaking for Allen family home
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday to kick off construction for a new home for the Allen family. Brooke Allen, a single mother of five, will live in the home with her four youngest children. For Allen, the home is...
Times-Union Newspaper
Our House Real Estate Is ‘Client-Based’ First
Whether you’re looking for a new home, a vacation home or commercial property, the women of Our House Real Estate can help you out. On Tuesday, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Our House Real Estate at their new downtown Warsaw location, 118 N. Buffalo St.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Stabilization begins at former Tasty Nut Shop building, Mesh cover placed, foundation stabilization in progress
WHITE PIGEON — More than two months after the go-ahead was given for restoring the former Tasty Nut Shop building in White Pigeon, the efforts have begun in earnest. On Monday, crews from Building Restoration Inc. placed a mesh bracing on the much-maligned southwest corner of the building, located on the corner of U.S. 12 and Kalamazoo Street in the village, designed to help stabilize the most unstable part of the pre-Civil War structure so work can begin on restoring it to its former glory.
abc57.com
Megabus expansion connecting South Bend to 24 cities
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- From South Bend to Indy to Chicago - a new partnership is connecting you to new cities. Megabus has over 100 destinations in the U.S., and now a new stop in Michiana!. Routes will run from South Bend to other cities here in Indiana like, Kokomo,...
abc57.com
Four Winds Casino still looking for employees, as hotel expansion sets date for grand opening
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Four Winds Casino staff took a walkthrough of the nearly finished hotel expansion, set to open its doors at 10:00am on March 1. “We think that we’ll be able to provide a Four Winds Style guest experience whether you’re a gamer or whether you’re a non-gamer,” said Four Winds CEO Frank Freedman. “And that’s what we’re really hoping to accomplish here.”
abc57.com
All focus is on a snowy Wednesday
The forecast is cloudy and quiet through Tuesday. A key factor to watch is how much temperatures rise above freezing. Mid-30s may not seem like much, but it could be warm enough that snowfall is more slushy on roads Wednesday. Snow is likely to fall most of Wednesday, starting in the morning and lasting through the afternoon. Most should plan for around four inches, there is a great chance of more than four inches of snow from Plymouth to Warsaw to Fort Wayne. The greatest uncertainty right now is where that +4 line will be. The pattern the rest of the week is fairly active, with bouts of light snowfall.
News Now Warsaw
Regional bus service expanding to include Warsaw
ELIZABETH, N.J. — Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in North America, announced a new partnership with Miller Transportation that will result in extended regional bus service that will bring service to numerous cities including Warsaw. The arrangement will bring expanded service options for 56 cities including connecting...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, North US 31 and East Olson Road, Rochester. Driver: Brian W. Kern, 50, Wabash. No details available at this time. 11:05 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Zebra Lane, Rochester. Drivers: Tanner J. Reinartz, 16,...
WNDU
Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored
'I've got a second Coach Mabrey': Dara to play key roll for ND WBB despite injury. South Bend police urging residents to be vigilant amid robbery spike. First Alert Weather Forecast – 5 p.m. As Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht explains, we’re in for some lake effect snow after getting...
News Now Warsaw
Snowfall prediction: 5 to 7 inches in Warsaw Wednesday
WARSAW — Meteorologist Matt Rudkin is predicting five to seven inches of snowfall is possible in Warsaw Wednesday. Unlike many storms, this system storm will likely dump more snow to the south and to the east of Kosciusko County. Kosciusko County is under a weather advisory for much of...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 10:04 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 9100 block South Fern Lane, Claypool. Joseph P. Watson reported damage to a vehicle. Milford. Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following incident:. 6:31 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 3900 block East...
hometownnewsnow.com
Watch Collection Thief Could Face Time
(La Porte County, IN) - A woman could do some time for allegedly taking a collection of watches and other items. Ashley Sheets, 28, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 5 Felony Burglary. According to court documents, she and Matthew Rancatore, 34, were hired to complete drywall...
abc57.com
Parental rights groups on the rise in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich.-- From book bans to board elections, "parental rights" groups like "We the Parents" have been making their presence known throughout Michiana, even influencing some school board elections. It's raising many questions about what these groups are all about. Here on ABC57, we report more and more on...
abc57.com
State police investigating larceny of trailers in Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the larceny of two travel trailers from a property on Nottawa Road in Sturgis. The trailers were stolen from a gated storage lot in the 71000 block of Nottawa Road sometime between January 3 and 25. The first trailer is a 32-foot,...
