Fox, News Corp Merger Proposal Withdrawn by Murdochs: ‘Combination Is Not Optimal for Shareholders’
Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch have sent a letter to News Corporation withdrawing a proposal to explore a potential combination with Fox Corporation. “In withdrawing the proposal, Mr. Murdoch indicated that he and Lachlan K. Murdoch have determined that a combination is not optimal for shareholders of News Corp and FOX at this time,” Fox Corp and News Corp said in separate statements on Tuesday.
Thursday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, Amazon, Diamondback Energy, DR Horton, Fisker, Fox, Microsoft, Philip Morris, SunPower, Toast and More
Thursday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Alphabet, Amazon.com, APA, Diamondback Energy, D.R. Horton, Enphase Energy, Fisker, Fox, Microsoft, Mobileye Global, Philip Morris International, Shoals Technologies, SunPower and Toast.
Murdochs pull bid to combine News Corp and Fox Corp
Rupert Murdoch has pulled back his bid to merge News Corp. and Fox Corp., two of his largest media properties, four months after floating the idea of combining them. The News Corp board of directors said Tuesday it had received a letter from the conservative media mogul withdrawing the proposal to explore a potential combination…
Stripe Hires Goldman, JP Morgan to Explore Listing and Private Share Sale - Sources
(Reuters) -Digital payments firm Stripe has hired Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to explore a public listing and alternatives to allow employees to cash out stakes in the private company, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The move, communicated to Stripe employees in an internal...
Goldman Sachs signals partial retreat from consumer banking
NEW YORK — (AP) — Goldman Sachs no longer wants to be the bank for everyone. The storied investment bank spent eight years attempting to expand its business beyond corporations and the wealthy. But in recent months, Goldman has signaled a partial retreat from those efforts by scrapping plans for a checking account broadly available to the public and mothballing its personal loan business. A popular savings account and a credit card business survive for now.
Who is behind Hindenburg, the company that is shorting Adani?
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 25 story has been refiled to fix the spelling of Markopolos in the eighth paragraph) Short-seller Hindenburg Research disclosed on Wednesday short positions in India's Adani Group, citing potential stock manipulation and accounting fraud in a report. The allegations sent bonds and shares in the conglomerate's companies down.
Party City files for bankruptcy as inflation dampens sales
Party City has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as persisting inflations dampens sales. It marks the latest in a line of companies that are facing similar struggles.
Goldman Sachs announces reduction in asset management investments
Goldman Sachs Group Inc's asset management arm will make significant reductions to the $59 billion of alternative investments that hurt the firm's earnings.
Lucid spikes 98% on speculation Saudi investment fund may buy out remaining stake in the EV maker
Lucid stock skyrocketed on Friday on speculation that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund would buy out the remaining stake. Saudi Arabia's PIF currently owns 65% of Lucid, and has not confirmed if it will buy the remaining shares. Shares were halted 12 times on the New York Stock Exchange Friday...
Goldman Sachs CEO touts bank performance as some investors balk
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - To listen to Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) Chief Executive David Solomon, the bank is doing "great," while skeptical investors wonder what comes next.
NBCU Chief Jeff Shell Says Comcast Open To “Bolt-On” Deals, Cites DreamWorks Animation Acquisition, Blumhouse Venture
NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said the company is always eyeing possible deals to bolster its business, citing the $3.8 billion acquisition of DreamWorks Animation in 2016 and Universal’s partnership with Blumhouse Productions. Shell jumped in Thursday after Comcast president Mike Cavanagh noted new deals have a high hurdle versus investing in existing operations. The execs were asked about M&A on a post-earnings conference call, with particular reference to World Wrestling Entertainment. Vince McMahon, WWE’s majority owner and newly returned executive chairman, is looking to sell, with Comcast considered a logical buyer. WWE Network programming has been popular on Peacock and...
Spotify Layoffs, the Fed and Earnings: Watch TheStreet Today Live
Earnings, Spotify layoffs and the Federal Reserve are top of mind for investors as Wall Street returns from the weekend.
Peacock Clears 20M Subscribers, Helping Comcast Nip Wall Street Q4 Estimates
Streaming service Peacock closed 2022 with more than 20 million paid subscribers, helping Comcast slip past Wall Street estimates during a challenging fourth quarter in the media business. Total revenue came in at $30.55 billion in the period, less than 1% ahead of the prior-year quarter but just above analysts’ consensus. Earnings per share of 70 cents fell short of estimates, but exceeded them on an adjusted basis. Along with Peacock, which added 5 million subscribers during the quarter, a strong return for theme parks helped NBCUniversal post a revenue increase of 6% to $9.9 billion. Advertising revenue rose 4%, which the...
Tesla Chair Testifies She Would Have Quit if Musk Had Lied in 2018 Tweets
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The board chair of Tesla Inc defended CEO Elon Musk in a securities fraud trial on Friday, telling jurors that she would have quit as a director if she had thought Musk lied by tweeting in 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private. Tesla board Chair Robyn Denholm is a defendant in the lawsuit alongside Musk, Tesla and other directors. Investors allege they lost billions of dollars because of Musk's Aug. 7, 2018, tweets that he had "funding secured" and "investor support confirmed" to take Tesla private at $420 per share, which was a premium of about 23% to the prior day's close.
Goldman Sachs slashes CEO Solomon's pay 29% to $25 million
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS.N) slashed compensation for its Chief Executive Officer David Solomon by 29% to $25 million for 2022, the bank said in a filing Friday.
Kohl's close to naming Tom Kingsbury as permanent CEO - NYT
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Department store chain Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) is in late-stage talks to name Tom Kingsbury as its permanent chief executive, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the situation.
Josh Kushner Is Now the Richest Kushner With a Net Worth that Trumps His Famous Extended Family
Josh Kushner is the founder of Thrive Capital, which is valued at $5.3 billion.
