The Grand Tour Fans Revisit The Madagascar Special 2 Years Later
The Grand Tour Reddit community has been very quiet as they wait patiently for more news to come from The Grand Tour team. But while things have been slow in the way of content from Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, fans of the famous trio have been re-watching old episodes, specially the Madagascar Special from two years ago. This is what they had to say about it.
Richard Hammond Reflects On Top Gear End As Jeremy Clarkson Dropped By Amazon: “Wasn’t A Proud Moment”
Richard Hammond reveals the fun his daughter had after he left BBC Top Gear in 2015 and the financial issues he was plunged into. It’s fair to say things aren’t looking good for The Grand Tour crew after rumours that Jeremy Clarkson has been dropped by Amazon Prime Video swirl online. But this isn’t the first time Jeremy has been dropped by someone, with the BBC not renewing his contract in 2015 after the legendary ‘fracas’.
F1 Fans Slam Alfa Romeo’s Latest Sponsorship Move: “Absolute Disaster Of A Sponsor”
The Alfa Romeo F1 team has revealed its new title sponsor ahead of the 2023 season, and fans are not impressed with the controversial partnership. The F1 team has parted ways with Orlen and has signed a new multi-year deal with Stake, a crypto casino and sports betting platform. The...
Clarkson’s Farm New Arrival Dies After Moments On Diddly Squat Farm With Jeremy Clarkson
The Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson had revealed only three days ago that they had welcomed the arrival of a piglet to the Diddly Squat Farm. Unfortunately, only moments ago, he’s updated Clarkson’s Farm fans with the sad news that it has died. Posting the news to his...
Grand Tour Presenter James May Talks Being Fired From Autocar After Hilarious Prank Went Wrong
Jams May has talked on the Autocar Podcast about when he got fired from the publication in the early 1990s. Talking to Steve Cropley and Matt Prior, he discussed what it was like leaving the publication so quickly. May currently presents The Grand Tour withy Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond...
Richard Hammond Revisits Grand Tour Rimac Crash: “I Still Think He Owes Me”
Despite the news that The Grand Tour may soon be coming to an end thanks to Jeremy Clarkson, DriveTribe, the YouTube channel behind the famous trio, is still going strong. They’ve just released a video of presenter Richard Hammond reacting to the many crashes he’s been involved in from Top Gear to The Grand Tour. Specifically, he discusses his Rimac crash, admitting that he still believes Mate Rimac owes him.
The Grand Tour On 2023 Hiatus – Jeremy Clarkson’s Car Show On Pause?
According to recent reports, The Grand Tour looks like it may be going on hiatus until 2024 after a source close to the show broke the news. The Grand Tour has been releasing special episodes sporadically for a few years now after the move away from a tent and an audience to larger, more highly … The post The Grand Tour On 2023 Hiatus – Jeremy Clarkson’s Car Show On Pause? appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Could Be Getting Fired, But Not For His Meghan Markle Column
According to a source of the Telegraph, Jeremy Clarkson is being fired by Amazon after his column on Meghan Markle, but the streaming giant is using that as an excuse to rid themselves of Jeremy because he simply isn’t in the right “league”. It’s been rumoured for...
Clarkson’s Farm: Kaleb Cooper Hits Back At Jeremy Clarkson – “I Should Be Paid For Looking After You”
Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper has hit back at the Grand Tour host, Jeremy Clarkson, after he branded him his “young apprentice”. Clarkson and Cooper appeared on the Performance People Podcast to talk about life on the Diddly Squat Farm, their Hawkstone lager and cider, as well as their other business ventures.
Jeremy Clarkson Officially Drops Restaurant After Clarkson’s Farm Council Battle
The Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson has written to his local council to confirm he “no longer wishes” to open the restaurant at his Diddly Squat Farm. The restaurant was shut down last August after Clarkson found a loophole to open it temporarily, which is thought to be included in the upcoming season of Prime … The post Jeremy Clarkson Officially Drops Restaurant After Clarkson’s Farm Council Battle appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Ram Unveils Revolution Electric Pick-Up Concept Aiming For 2024 Release
Ram has announced its entry into the electric pickup market with the unveiling of its Revolution concept vehicle at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Although the Revolution is still branded as a concept, the highly detailed renders and amount of information available indicates that it might actually be quite close to production stage.
Jeremy Clarkson Has Been Banned From Selling His Own Clarkson’s Farm Book
eremy Clarkson has announced that he’s been banned from selling his own book by his local council, who are arguing that it isn’t produced locally enough. The Clarkson’s Farm presenter has been selling it through his own Diddly Squat Farm Shop, but with a contract in place forcing the shop to only sell locally-sourced products, … The post Jeremy Clarkson Has Been Banned From Selling His Own Clarkson’s Farm Book appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Ferrari F40 Makes A Return In Tantalising Mock-Up
Ferrari, like every other manufacturer in the world, is looking towards a future of electric power. With the company’s fastest cars now consisting of hybrid powertrains, sometimes it’s okay to look back to the past of turbocharged V8s and wonder where it all started going wrong. Yes, I...
