Dylan Larkin has no hard feelings toward Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman
Dylan Larkin is currently in the final year of his current contract with the Detroit Red Wings, and he has made it very clear that he would like to sign a long-term extension to remain in his hometown. According to reports, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has offered Larkin an 8-year, $64 million contract, but Larkin's camp does not feel that is a fair amount for their client. That being said, Larkin said on Thursday that he does not have any hard feelings toward Yzerman, despite the fact that they have not been able to agree on an extension.
Derek Lalonde calls out Red Wing F Tyler Bertuzzi
Heading into the 2022-23 season, Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, along with everybody else in the organization, was counting on F Tyler Bertuzzi to score at least 30 goals, while being one of the team's best threats on offense. Unfortunately, that has not been the case as Bertuzzi has missed chunks of games because of injuries, and when he has played, he has struggled. On Thursday, Lalonde called out Bertuzzi while he was speaking to reporters.
RECAP: Husso’s heroics propel Red Wings to 4-3 win over Canadiens in thrilling OT matchup
Ville Husso saves the day as Wings defeat Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in overtime. The Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens are both Original Six teams, meaning they are two of the oldest and most storied teams in the NHL. When they play against each other, it's always a big game. This game was especially important for the Red Wings, who are fighting for a spot in the playoffs, and the Canadiens, who are trying to catch up to the top teams in the division.
Player to Watch: Dominik Kubalik – Red Wings as they aim for victory before All-Star break
The Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back on the road against the New York Islanders tonight, with puck drop set for 7:00 PM. This is the Wings' second matchup against the Islanders this year. The Red Wings won the first matchup on opening night 3-0 in Detroit.
Tyler Bertuzzi is set to return for Red Wings as soon as Thursday
Tyler Bertuzzi has faced an injury-plagued 2022-23 NHL season for the Detroit Red Wings. In the latest round of injury, Bertuzzi has been out since January 19th, after suffering a lower-body injury. He is expected to return on Thursday against the Montreal Canadians. Why It Matters:. Bertuzzi has only played...
Detroit Tigers release broadcast schedule for Spring Training games
We are just a month away from the Detroit Tigers kicking off their 2023 campaign in Lakeland, Florida. Spring training will begin on February 25 at 1:05 P.M. against the 2022 runner-up Philadelphia Phillies. Why it Matters:. The Detroit Tigers will begin their 2023 season after a relatively quiet off-season....
Oklahoma City Thunder Player Rocks Cowboy Outfit
Darius Bazley wore New Balance sneakers and a cowboy hat before the Oklahoma City Thunder played the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Detroit's Field Announcement
The Detroit Lions are making a change to their playing and practice surfaces for the 2023 season. FieldTurf announced on Wednesday that the Lions will upgrade to the FieldTurf CORE System at Ford Field and its Allen Park Practice Facility. The CORE turf system features FieldTurf's heavyweight ...
RECAP: Pistons snap four-game losing streak with 130-122 victory over Brooklyn Nets
The Detroit Pistons got a much-needed win on Thursday night, defeating the Brooklyn Nets 130-122 in Brooklyn. The Pistons had been struggling, losing seven of their last eight games. This win was a big boost for the team, and it was a solid showing from a new starting five and the bench.
Former Detroit Lions LB Jessie Lemonier dies
We have some awful news to report this morning regarding the Detroit Lions. According to a report from Eric Woodyard of ESPN, former Lions LB Jessie Lemonier has passed away at the age of just 25. As noted by Woodyard, Lemonier appeared in seven games for Detroit during the 2021 season. Overall in his brief career in the NFL, he played in thirteen total games, picking up 17 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Lemonier during this most difficult time.
WILX-TV
Michigan: The State of Girls Wrestling
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - In 1990, there were only 112 female wrestlers across the country. Now, that number has increased to over 31,000. At the high school level, wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports. That’s thanks to girls. Girls wrestling was recognized this year as a sanctioned...
Isaiah Buggs ‘hopes to God’ the Detroit Lions bring him back
The Detroit Lions 2022 season is in the books, and general manager Brad Holmes has admitted that he is very excited about the upcoming free agency period and the 2023 NFL Draft. Holmes will have some important decisions to make during the offseason, and it starts with deciding on which current Lions' players he wants to bring back. DT Isaiah Buggs is one of those players, and Buggs recently made it very clear that he wants to stay in Detroit.
rvbusiness.com
Organizers Eagerly Anticipating Detroit RV & Camper Show
Based on reports from other consumer RV shows that have already taken place, officials are eagerly anticipating the 57th Annual Detroit RV & Camping Show, which is Feb. 1-5 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Mich. Hosted by the Michigan Association of RV and Campgrounds (MARVAC), the five-day show...
