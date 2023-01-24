ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NFL Team Believes Tom Brady Will Consider Signing With Them

By Jason Hall
97.5 KMOD
97.5 KMOD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vVEx6_0kQ0eC1y00
Photo: Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly believe Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady would consider signing with them during his upcoming free agency, according to ESPN 's Jeremy Fowler .

During his latest column for ESPN+ (subscription needed) , Fowler wrote that the Raiders are one of "about three teams" with a realistic shot at landing Brady, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent, should he decide to continue his NFL career for a 24th season. Additionally, the Buccaneers are reportedly still in consideration for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman shared information from Fowler's report on his Twitter account Tuesday (January 24) afternoon.

On Monday (January 23), Brady reiterated that even he doesn't know what his choice will be regarding whether to continue his playing career, test free agency or retire, during the latest episode of his Let's Go podcast with co-hosts Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald .

"If I knew what I was gonna f*****g do, I would've f*****g done it," Brady said.

On Saturday (January 21), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that several Buccaneers players believe Brady had already made his offseason decision regarding his future based on interactions with the seven-time Super Bowl champion following the team's playoff elimination loss to the Dallas Cowboys on January 16.

"I'd be surprised if he's back," one player said, according to Rapoport.

"He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good," another claimed.

Brady, 45, will become an unrestricted free agent for the second time in his 23-year career, following a 2022 campaign in which the Buccaneers offense struggled to meet high expectations.

"Not the way we wanted to end it, but we didn't deserve it," Brady said during his postgame press conference on Monday night via ESPN . "I give them a lot of credit. They played a good game. Made a lot more plays than we did, so a tough night.

"I think there's a part of football where I feel like it's -- sometimes you get lucky, but most of the time, the team that earns it wins, and they played [well] all year."

Brady has a "no tag" clause in his contract, which means he cannot be franchise tagged by the Buccaneers and will become an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason should he chose not to re-sign.

The San Mateo native also has a massive contract to become FOX Sports ' lead NFL analyst once his playing career concludes.

"I'm gonna go home and get a good night's sleep -- as good as I can tonight," Brady said, adding that he didn't have a set timetable for his decision. "This has been all I've focused on -- this game. It'll just be one day at a time. Truly."

Brady finished the Bucs' Wild Card Round game with 351 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 35 of 66 passing. The seven-time Super Bowl champion signed with Tampa Bay during the 2020 offseason following 20 seasons with the New England Patriots .

The Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV during Brady's first season with the franchise. Brady announced his retirement, then un-retirement this offseason ahead of his 23rd NFL season.

The 45-year-old is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
The Spun

Cowboys Decision Might Be Bad News For Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys made a change to their offensive coaching staff early in their offseason. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys fired longtime running backs coach Skip Peete. He speculated that the move "does not bode well" for Ezekiel Elliott's future with ...
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

LOOK: Lane Kiffin comments on Jeremy Pruitt buying a truck in Alabama

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is up to his standard Twitter antics, quote-tweeting a post showing former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt purchasing a truck from a Ford dealership located just a few hours from Tuscaloosa. Pruitt is reportedly a potential candidate to return to his old position and fill Alabama’s defensive coordinator vacancy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicts Tom Brady's More-Likely Team

Tom Brady faces a couple of massive decisions this offseason. He first needs to figure out whether he's going to play again. If he decides to, he'll then have to figure out what team he will play for. The legendary quarterback is set to be a free agent in March since his contract with the Tampa Bay ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
thecomeback.com

Alabama could hire former NFL head coach

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has been in the news a lot recently mainly because both their defensive and offensive coordinators departed. One name that has popped up recently in the offensive coordinator search is former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, who was fired by the Cardinals,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown not on Eagles’ practice report

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver A.J. Brown both said Wednesday they were good to go for this week. The team’s practice report confirmed that. Neither player is on the practice report. Hurts missed two games after injuring his right shoulder in Week 15. He returned in Week 18...
DALLAS, PA
Yardbarker

Micah Says Emotional 'Goodbye' to Cowboys Coach

It is time for NFL change ... and this particular change impacts Dallas Cowboys linebacker/edge rusher Micah Parsons greatly. George Edwards, the Cowboys' top defensive aide and the head of the linebackers room, is out of contract and is not being retained by Dallas, part of a group of assistant coaches under Mike McCarthy who won't be coming back to The Star in 2023.
DALLAS, TX
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Reacts To Patriots Hiring Bill O'Brien

Count Rob Gronkowski as one of the people who thinks Bill O'Brien will be a boon to the New England Patriots' offense. O'Brien, who was hired as New England's new offensive coordinator earlier this week, spent one season in that role for the Patriots back in 2011 before jumping to Penn State.  ...
ALABAMA STATE
97.5 KMOD

97.5 KMOD

Tulsa, OK
1K+
Followers
603
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Tulsa's Rock Station

 https://kmod.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy