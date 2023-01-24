ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severna Park, MD

DC News Now

Shrinking school zones? Parents, students react to new bill

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly could reduce the area around schools where drivers must slow down. The legislation would impact schools statewide and some parents and students disagree with the move. Maryland Senate Bill 0011 proposes a reduction in the size of the school zone where drivers […]
MARYLAND STATE
wnav.com

New Director of Parks and Rec in Annapolis

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley has named Roslyn Johnson as the new director of the city's Parks and Recreation department. Ms. Johnson needs to be confirmed by the City Council, which is scheduled for February 27. Current Recreation and Parks Director Archie Trader has been offered a newly-created position within the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gun recovered from student at Carver Vo-Tech, student arrested

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gun was recovered from a student at Carver Vo-Tech High School in Baltimore, according to police sources. Sherry Christian, a spokesperson for Baltimore City Schools, said in an email that officers arrested a 15-year-old boy. The gun was discovered during an administrative search and the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Proposed Apartment Complex In Easton Stirs Controversy

EASTON, Md. - A newly-proposed apartment complex is coming under fire in Talbot County. The proposed project is a six-building 162-unit apartment complex at the south end of Camac St. in Easton. One of the biggest concerns that neighbors had was traffic. People in the quiet Hunters Mill neighborhood use...
EASTON, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Overturned Vehicle on High School Baseball Field

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to the scene of a collision involving an overturned vehicle on Wednesday around 11am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred in the 12400blk of Dalewood Dr., near Everton Street in Wheaton, near the Wheaton High School baseball field. One teenage patient has been extricated and is being evaluated/transported with Priority2 medical/trauma.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of Forest Park High student claims school didn't notify them after deadly shooting

BALTIMORE -- Relatives described Laron Henderson as a "gentle giant."He is six feet tall, and was a "gentle kid," family member Shanae Jones told WJZ.Henderson, a 15-year-old student at Forest Park High School, was shot and killed in an alley less than an hour after school dismissal on Wednesday.Family members identified Henderson as the ninth-grader who was another youth killed by gun violence in Baltimore this year.He was shot around 3 p.m. near Liberty Heights Avenue and Eldorado Avenue about two blocks from Forest Park High School, police said.A suspected shooter has not been arrested.Family members said they did not...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

2 Baltimore chefs nominated for distinguished 'James Beard' awards

Two chefs from Baltimore are semifinalists for the James Beard Award for the best chef in the Mid-Atlantic region for 2023. Chef Steve Chu of Ekiben and Chef Chris Amendola from foraged. on North Charles Street have both been nominated for the distinguished award. Ekiben has three locations in Fells Point, Hampden and South Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD

