ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

People selling Splash Mountain water on eBay after ride closes

By Caitlin O&#039;Kane
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

The Splash Mountain ride at Walt Disney World officially closed for good on Jan. 23 and it will get an upgrade with a new theme . After the ride's final run, sellers on eBay started to list what they claimed to be water from the log-flume ride.

One seller listed a small 4 oz. jar of water – claiming it was taken from the ride on its last day – for $20.00. Another 10 oz. batch is going for $27.00 , and a baggie of water is listed with a starting bid of $25.

"I have many bottles that my friends and I got on the last day of splash mountain," the seller of the baggie wrote, claiming the water was collected on Jan. 23. "It's very nostalgic to have a part of Disney from your younger days. I will ship them in the pictured sealed containers."

Other sellers have seized the opportunity to sell Splash Mountain paraphernalia, including plastic bags with Splash Mountain branding, and an old, invalid "fast pass" ticket to the ride, going for $1,300.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=059RKc_0kQ0d45c00
A jar of supposed Splash Mountain water, going for $20.00 on eBay. eBay seller pudding1328

Another seller listed a baggie of water for a whopping $25,000 – but admitted the water came from a sink, not the ride. "This is obviously just for fun and to make fun of the people who are really selling water from a ride," the seller wrote in the eBay description.

"I'm a Disney fan but come one people has the world gotten so doomed that people would buy water from a ride. [Shaking my head] if you really want this water buy it. I'll even do free shipping!"

Disney announced in 2020 it would be reimagining the theme of the ride, after a Change.org petition urged the park to update the ride, which was based on the 1946 film, "Song of the South." The ride, like the movie, included racist tropes and stereotypes.

The film, which included racist portrayals of former slaves after the Civil War, was removed from Disney+ in 2019.

The creator of the petition proposed that the ride's theme be changed to "The Princess and the Frog," a 2009 animated Disney movie that featured the company's first Black princess, Tiana, voiced by Anika Noni Rose. The film takes place in New Orleans and is a version of the German folklore story "The Frog Prince" by the Brothers Grimm.

"Splash Mountain is located in Critter Country/Frontierland in the parks, an area very close to New Orleans Square in Disneyland," the petition reads. "It would be fairly easy to transition the ride into the bayou of New Orleans considering the location of the ride in each park."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i2eNx_0kQ0d45c00
The concept for the reimagined Splash Mountain is "The Princess and the Frog" themed. Disney

With 21,319 signatures, the petition was victorious – not only was the old Splash Mountain shut down, it will be reimagined as a "The Princess and the Frog" ride. Disney announced the ride will be updated in both Orlando's Disney World and Anaheim, California's Disneyland, though the company has not yet closed the West Coast version.

"We pick up this story after the final kiss, and join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure – featuring some of the powerful music from the film – as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance," the company said in a news release in 2020.

"Tiana is a modern, courageous, and empowered woman, who pursues her dreams and never loses sight of what's really important. It's a great story with a strong lead character, set against the backdrop of New Orleans and the Louisiana bayou," the company said.

Disney did not mention the petition in their media release, but said the "retheming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today."

"The new concept is inclusive – one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year," the company said.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Disabled Disneyland Guest Faints After Being Unable to Exit Ride Without Climbing Stairs

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort offer Disability Access Service (DAS) – allowing Guests to virtually wait for rides instead of queueing on standby. Almost every line at the Disney Parks is wheelchair accessible, meaning that DAS primarily services Guests that cannot stay in crowded lines for other reasons.
Inside the Magic

Disney Takes Action After Guest Tries to Steal Iconic Splash Mountain Item

Although there are plenty of things happening at the Walt Disney World Resort, few things have been more talked about than the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain. Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this retheme will drop the original and somewhat “problematic” Song of the South (1946) theme and replace it with a brand new story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.
Inside the Magic

Popular Theme Park Closing Permanently, Meets Sad End

A popular theme park has unfortunately met its end. There are plenty of beloved theme parks all across the country that people visit daily. Disney Park Guests at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort can experience the magic. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood allow Guests to experience the movies.
LUBBOCK, TX
Inside the Magic

With Splash Mountain Gone, Fans Are Ready to Retheme Another Racist Ride

Splash Mountain shuttered its doors at Walt Disney World Resort on Sunday to make way for Princess and the Frog (2009) themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Magic Kingdom attraction closed amidst a searing culture war between those who recognize the racist history of the film behind the water ride, Song of the South (1946), and nostalgic fans who consider the controversy overblown. Disneyland Resort’s version of the attraction will close soon, though a date hasn’t been officially announced.
FLORIDA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See

Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
New York Post

‘Hiking queen’ posts heartbreaking video moments before deadly slide from icy mountain

A California mother of four known as “the dancing hiking queen” posted heartbreaking video of herself moments before she slid hundreds of feet to her death on an icy slope. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, 56, was reportedly hiking on the icy Baldy Bowl on Mount Baldy when she slid an estimated 500 to 700 feet on Sunday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an emergency signal from a GPS device after the incident, KTLA reported. “The hiker was down on a steep and icy hillside, surrounded by numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could,” police said. The sheriff’s patrol...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Inside the Magic

“Disney Adult” Climbs Into EPCOT Fountain, Bystanders Look on In Horror

In 2022, we reported numerous incidents of Guests climbing into restricted fountains at Hong Kong Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World Resort, and more. Some Guests dipped their toes in the water, while others climbed all the way in for a photo op. Another disturbing 2022 trend saw Guests “cooling...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes Major Dining Change

Food plays a major role on a cruise and cruise lines have to balance a lot of different concerns when setting their menus. Passengers want a lot of choices, for example, but cruise lines don't want to waste money on items that a few people like, that aren't popular overall.
TheStreet

Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time

Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
28K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy